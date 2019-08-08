U.S. Stock Futures Fall as Trade Frictions Return: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fell and the yen climbed as trade tensions resurfaced, dampening positive sentiment from a strong Wall Street session Thursday. Treasury futures and gold climbed.

Contracts on the S&P 500 fell 0.6% as Bloomberg reported the White House is holding off on a decision about licenses for U.S. companies to restart business with Huawei Technologies Co. after Beijing said it was halting purchases of U.S. farming goods.

Asian futures had pointed higher after an almost 2% gain in the S&P 500 earlier. Investors have taken solace from efforts to stabilize the yuan and Friday’s fixing of the currency will be closely scrutinized. Treasuries remain volatile -- with the 10-year yield swinging nine basis points Thursday and closing at 1.72%.

Global equities are recovering from Monday’s biggest plunge since February 2018 though concern remains that China may continue to allow its currency to weaken. Friday brings data in Asia’s largest economy that is expected to show a re-emergence of factory deflation. Consumer-price inflation may have edged up, but not so quickly that it’ll stand in the way of further easing, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

“Trade issues continue to be exacerbated and we’re in somewhat of a quagmire,” Karissa McDonough, chief fixed income strategist at People’s United Advisors, told Bloomberg TV. “It seems that neither Trump nor China has any real incentive to come to the table.”

Elsewhere, oil remained higher after Thursday’s surge. Traders will monitor testimony from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe in Canberra. Follow our live blog here.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index lost 0.6% as of 8:08 a.m. in Tokyo. The underlying gauge increased 1.9% on Thursday.Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.8%.Hang Seng futures earlier rose 0.5%.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.2% to 105.83 per dollar.The offshore yuan slid 0.1% to 7.0837 per dollar.The euro added 0.1% to $1.1187.

Bonds

Futures on 10-year Treasuries rose 0.2%. The yield on cash 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.72% Thursday.Australia’s 10-year government bond yield fell four basis points to 0.94%.

Commodities

Gold rose 0.1% to $1,502.26 an ounce.West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.3% to $52.71.

--With assistance from Cormac Mullen and Sophie Caronello.

To contact the reporter on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.