Yen’s Recent Rebound Has Limits With Month-End Reversal Expected

(Bloomberg) -- The yen is under pressure once again as August draws to a close.

The currency has slumped against major trading peers in the final days of every month since February and after a brief respite Wednesday’s trading fell in line with the trend.

The recent strength of Japanese equities and bond markets has left asset managers racing to rejigger their portfolios to meet stringent allocation rules across asset classes at the end of the month. That rebalancing alongside hedging flows is behind the yen selling, according to traders in New York and Europe.

The global rates outlook — the Bank of Japan signaled it will stick to its current policy of monetary easing while the US explores further rate increases — and soaring hedging costs mean end-of-the-month yen selloffs are unlikely to stop anytime soon.

“With the BOJ remaining dovish, we look for an eventual test of 150,” wrote Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. “The fundamental story continues to move in favor of the greenback.”

A drop early Tuesday sent the yen to 147.37, the weakest against the dollar since November. Meanwhile on Wednesday Deutsche Bank AG’s measure of yen strength versus global trading peers closed at a record low, according to data going back to 2000. The recent weakness has also set the yen within sight of 150, a level that traders and analysts believe could trigger Japanese officials to intervene to slow the yen’s decline.

The options market appears aware of the intervention risks. One-week volatility jumped to 8.2% from an opening level of 7.4% at the start of the New York session Tuesday as the yen slid past 147. Even as the dollar fell after US data Wednesday, the yen slumped against most of its other G-10 peers with the Japanese currency reaching its weakest level against the euro in roughly 15 years.

“Markets may start getting nervous about FX intervention but really, it won’t do much as long as BOJ remains dovish,” Thin said.

Japan’s negative policy rate and other yen roadblocks have led strategists from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. to take a more bearish stance on the currency.

Read more: Goldman Sees Yen Falling to 1990 Levels as BOJ Stays Dovish

Lofty hedging costs are also a consideration for portfolios managers and corporations as positions are adjusted at month end. For a Japanese investor, the cost to hedge a US bond or equity is at two-decade high of 5.72% while the cost on a euro investment hedge has risen above 4% for the first time since 2008.

Until the Federal Reserve starts cutting rates — a 2024 event according to swaps traders — the likelihood of yen buying to hedge remains remote.

--With assistance from Carter Johnson.

(Updates trading details throughout.)

