Yen Weakens Through 150 Per Dollar, Raising Intervention Risk

(Bloomberg) -- The yen weakened beyond 150 per dollar to the lowest point since Nov. 17 after US consumer price inflation metrics for January exceeded estimates.

The Bloomberg dollar index also advanced to the highest in almost three months, sending all G-10 currencies lower.

The Japanese currency’s drop past the 150 level revives the likelihood that authorities in Tokyo will ramp up verbal warnings to stem its decline and may eventually be compelled to step into the market. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that Japan will continue to closely monitor foreign-exchange developments.

The yen has come under renewed downward pressure as BOJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said last Thursday that it’s hard to see the bank raising its policy rate continuously and rapidly even after negative interest rates end. He also said that financial conditions will remain accommodative even after the bank ends its negative rate given current outlook for the economy and inflation, sharing the same view as Governor Kazuo Ueda.

Year-to-date, the yen has tumbled more than 6% versus the dollar, the biggest loser among G-10 currencies. It has fallen more than 3% versus the euro, also the worst performance among developed-nation peers.

Japanese authorities stepped into the foreign-exchange market in September and October of 2022, in their first efforts to prop up the currency since 1998, and spent around ¥9 trillion ($60 billion).

The move in the dollar after the CPI report also triggered declines of 1% or more in the Australian dollar, Norwegian krone, Swiss franc, New Zealand dollar and Swedish krona.

