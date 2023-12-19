Yen Weakens, Nikkei Futures Climb After BOJ Maintains Policy

(Bloomberg) -- The yen weakened while stock futures climbed after the Bank of Japan maintained its key policy settings.

The currency slid 0.5% to 143.49 per dollar at 11:56 a.m. in Tokyo. Japanese stocks were in a lunchtime trading break, with the Topix gauge having ended the morning session down 0.2% and the Nikkei 225 up 0.1%. Futures contracts for the Nikkei 225 index increased 1% on the Osaka bourse. Government bond trading was also in a break.

The central bank had been widely expected to keep the world’s last negative interest rate regime intact at this meeting, with market interest on any hints on if and when policy may change.

The yen has strengthened over the past month, with gains accelerating in recent weeks as investors positioned for the BOJ to end negative rates early next year, and after the Federal Reserve signaled a pivot to interest-rate cuts in 2024. The currency had tumbled to this year’s weakest level 151.91 in November.

Meanwhile, Japan’s stock market has come off its 2023 highs and declined in recent weeks in conjunction with the yen’s advance. The nation’s benchmark 10-year sovereign bond yield was at 0.675% at the end of morning trading, having tumbled from as high as 0.97% on Nov. 1.

Comments earlier this month from Governor Kazuo Ueda and one of his deputies sparked speculation of exit from sub-zero interest rate as early as this month, triggering volatility in the yen. The view subsided after people familiar with the matter said the central bank saw little need to rush to scrap the policy this month.

Japan Cabinet Office said economic policy minister Yoshitaka Shindo would attend the BOJ meeting Tuesday, the first attendance by a cabinet minister since April 2020. Shindo’s attendance suggested heightened importance of BOJ policy decisions for the government as most economists forecast an end to the negative interest rate policy by April.

