Yen Weakens Past Key 155 Level, Adding to Intervention Risk

(Bloomberg) -- The yen weakened beyond 155 per dollar for the first time in more than three decades, fueling risk that the key level may prompt Japan’s Ministry of Finance to step into the market.

The Asian nation’s currency depreciated as much as 0.2% to a session low of 155.17 on Wednesday, marking the first time since June 1990 the yen crossed the 155 level against the greenback. The currency pared the move and traded around 154.99 as of around 8:33 a.m. New York time.

“I think BOJ intervention risk remains high, regardless of the level,” said Win Thin, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Japanese officials have said repeatedly that they will take necessary action to address excessive moves in the yen if needed. In a trilateral statement last week, the US, Japan and South Korea said they would continue to consult closely on foreign-exchange market developments while acknowledging serious concerns of Japan and Korea about the recent sharp depreciation in their currencies.

The yen has slumped about 9% so far this year, making it the worst performing currency of Group-of-10 countries, even after the central bank in March raised the short-term policy rate for the first time since 2007. Adding to the currency’s plight is the risk of higher oil prices amid rising tensions in the Middle East because they could hurt Japan’s trade balance.

Japan intervened in markets three times in 2022 to prop up the yen after the currency weakened to 151.95 against the dollar. Tokyo spent spent more than ¥9 trillion ($58 billion) across three occasions in that campaign, which was conducted largely without criticism from international allies including the US.

