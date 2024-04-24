Yen Weakens Past Key 155 Level, Adding to Intervention Risk

Yen Weakens Past Key 155 Level, Adding to Intervention Risk·Bloomberg
Masaki Kondo and Carter Johnson
2 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- The yen weakened beyond 155 per dollar for the first time in more than three decades, fueling risk that the key level may prompt Japan’s Ministry of Finance to step into the market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Asian nation’s currency depreciated as much as 0.2% to a session low of 155.17 on Wednesday, marking the first time since June 1990 the yen crossed the 155 level against the greenback. The currency pared the move and traded around 154.99 as of around 8:33 a.m. New York time.

“I think BOJ intervention risk remains high, regardless of the level,” said Win Thin, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Japanese officials have said repeatedly that they will take necessary action to address excessive moves in the yen if needed. In a trilateral statement last week, the US, Japan and South Korea said they would continue to consult closely on foreign-exchange market developments while acknowledging serious concerns of Japan and Korea about the recent sharp depreciation in their currencies.

Japan’s Suzuki: Environment in Place for Intervention If Needed

The yen has slumped about 9% so far this year, making it the worst performing currency of Group-of-10 countries, even after the central bank in March raised the short-term policy rate for the first time since 2007. Adding to the currency’s plight is the risk of higher oil prices amid rising tensions in the Middle East because they could hurt Japan’s trade balance.

Japan intervened in markets three times in 2022 to prop up the yen after the currency weakened to 151.95 against the dollar. Tokyo spent spent more than ¥9 trillion ($58 billion) across three occasions in that campaign, which was conducted largely without criticism from international allies including the US.

--With assistance from Yumi Teso.

(Updates with more context throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • China Approves US Listing for Self-Driving Firm in Easing Sign

    (Bloomberg) -- China has greenlit a US listing by autonomous driving startup Pony.ai, raising the potential for an increase in Chinese tech initial public offerings in New York after a more than two-year hiatus.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Speeds Cheaper EV Plans, Calming Fears Over StrategyBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount RackRay Dalio’s Famous Trade

  • Norfolk Southern's earnings offer railroad chance to defend its strategy ahead of board vote

    Since the railroad already preannounced its disappointing results earlier this month when it disclosed a $600 million settlement over the disastrous February 2023 Ohio derailment there were few surprises in Wednesday’s numbers. Without the settlement and some other one-time costs, the railroad said it would have made $2.39 per share while Wall Street was predicting earnings of $2.60 per share. The Atlanta-based railroad’s profit was down from $466 million, or $2.04 per share, a year ago even though the railroad delivered 4% more shipments during the quarter.

  • US core capital goods orders rise moderately in March

    New orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods rose moderately in March and data for the prior month was revised lower, suggesting business spending on equipment was likely sluggish in the first quarter. Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, increased 0.2% last month, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Wednesday. Data for February was revised lower to show these so-called core capital goods orders rising 0.4% instead of 0.7% as previously reported.

  • Wall Street bosses tested by calls to strip them of power

    Some of Wall Street’s most powerful bosses are facing new shareholder proposals this spring that would strip them of power by separating CEO and chairman seats.

  • Suze Orman Decided To Drop Homeowners Insurance After An Outrageous Quote: '$28,000 For A 2,100-Square-Foot Condo. Are You Kidding Me?'

    Finance expert Suze Orman has voiced concerns about the impact of climate change on property insurance costs, asserting it could threaten the American dream of homeownership. Orman, 72, faced a $28,000 annual insurance quote for her Florida oceanside condo, leading her to forego coverage entirely. She highlights a troubling trend where soaring insurance costs driven by frequent and severe weather events may deter Americans from buying homes. Don't Miss: For many first-time buyers, a house is abo

  • $433 Billion Gone! One Stock Loses More Value Than Tesla

    Tesla's loss of $328.3 billion this year in stock value certainly hurts. But it's only the second-largest market value loss in the S&P 500.

  • Vertiv Spikes On Earnings, Orders. It's A Good Sign For These AI Stocks.

    Data-center coolant systems specialist Vertiv soared Wednesday on strong earnings. It's a good sign for AI stocks like Nvidia and Super Micro.

  • Forget Bank of America; Buy This Magnificent Bank Stock Instead

    This up-and-coming digital bank is ready to start generating outsized profits.

  • AT&T Earnings, Free Cash Flow, Wireless Subscriber Adds Beat Views

    AT&T stock climbed after Q1 earnings fell from a year earlier but topped estimates. Revenue slightly missed.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Continues to Grow Despite its Challenges

    The company's earnings, cash flow, and dividend rose in the first quarter despite multiple headwinds.