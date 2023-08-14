Yen Weakens Toward Level That Prompted September Intervention

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s currency dropped toward a level that triggered the first yen-buying intervention since 1998 in September as yield differentials widened.

The yen held steady at 145.51 per dollar on Tuesday following six days of declines. On Sept. 22 last year, the Ministry of Finance bought ¥2.84 trillion ($19.5 billion) worth of yen when it weakened to 145.90.

The currency has depreciated about 3% since the Bank of Japan decided to tolerate higher benchmark bond yields on July 28, with Governor Kazuo Ueda saying that volatility in the foreign-exchange market was a factor for the decision. Yield differentials between Japan and other major economies have widened further since then, putting even more pressure on Japan’s currency to weaken despite the BOJ’s move.

“We believe the Ministry of Finance will start pushing back in the 145-148 range,” wrote Joey Chew, head of Asia FX research at HSBC Holdings Plc in a note. “But, if it does not, short positions on yen will likely be rebuilt further.”

The Ministry of Finance is in charge of ordering currency-market intervention in Japan, which is then carried out by the BOJ. US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields are about 3.58 percentage points higher than their Japanese counterparts, widening from around 3.38 on July 28.

