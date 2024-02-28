Yenher Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YENHER) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.015

Yenher Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:YENHER) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.015 per share on 5th of April. This means that the annual payment will be 3.5% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Yenher Holdings Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Based on the last payment, Yenher Holdings Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 48.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 29%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Yenher Holdings Berhad Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 3 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The payments haven't really changed that much since 3 years ago. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. It's not great to see that Yenher Holdings Berhad's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 9.4% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Yenher Holdings Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Yenher Holdings Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Yenher Holdings Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

