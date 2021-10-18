U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,440.75
    -21.75 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,001.00
    -170.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,066.50
    -68.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,250.60
    -14.40 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.23
    +0.95 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.50
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.16 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6170
    +0.0680 (+4.39%)
     

  • Vix

    17.77
    -0.87 (-4.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2360
    +0.5590 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,340.49
    -733.40 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,413.41
    +38.19 (+2.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.74
    -45.29 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Yenlo acquires Datacon to join forces in integration landscape

Yenlo International Holding BV
·4 min read

The Datacon acquisition opens both vertical and horizontal growth possibilities for both system integrators.

Amsterdam, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yenlo acquires Datacon in a move that sees both API- and integration specialists increase market opportunities and leverage each other’s capabilities by joining forces. For Yenlo it is a move that further strengthens its growth strategy. For Datacon it is a move that helps the company reach bigger portfolio clients in untapped markets. The acquisition will commence in a gradual manner, with both organizations initially keeping to their separate services and operations. Datacon’s CEO and Co-Founder Meindert van Duijvenbode will be included in the Yenlo Group board of directors.

“This acquisition further fuels the ambition of Datacon to be a go-to multi-vendor API- and integration specialist on an international scale. Though our current market impact is healthy and favourable towards that ambition, being included in the Yenlo Group boosts our ability to scale and gain access to new markets and client profiles. We are immensely proud of the journey Datacon has taken up until this point and are truly excited to be joining forces with Yenlo,” said Meindert van Duijvenbode, CEO and Co-Founder, Datacon.

“There is a famous proverb that reads: If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. So, it is with great joy and gratitude that we announce this joining of forces that brings mutual benefit. Yenlo’s growth strategy is clear and the Datacon acquisition is exemplary of it. Expanding our API-, integration and identity management expertise to further our aim on a market leading position in API- and integration technology across West-Europe and North America. Datacon brings a wealth of knowledge that will no doubt be of significant importance to current and future clients of Yenlo,” said Ruben van der Zwan, CEO and Co-Founder, Yenlo.

Both Yenlo’s and Datacon’s operations and services will remain separate for now. Pre-identified and forecasted strategic milestones will signal when Datacon will gradually merge with Yenlo. The Datacon acquisition sees the Yenlo Group increase its human resources to approximately 180 experts in the API-, integration and identity management domains. Bringing in over €25 million euro in annual revenue, the Yenlo Group takes a leading market position. The acquisition fits Yenlo’s growth strategy and will be the first of several in the upcoming year to solidify its services in Western Europe and North America.

About Datacon
Datacon is an independent specialist in application integration, data integration, API management and master data management, using multiple leading iPaaS products such as Azure, Boomi, Informatica and MuleSoft. It creates value by making fragmented information in organizations reliable and available so that cost benefits are realized, and new business models can be developed. More information is available at www.datacon.nl or www.datacon.be

About Yenlo
Yenlo is the global data- and process integration specialist in the field of digital transformation with open-source technology and solutions.

Since its founding in 2007, Yenlo has grown to be the leading and most experienced partner of WSO2, and has won several WSO2 awards: ‘Best Partner of 2018, 2019 and 2020’, ‘Most Certified Partner 2019’, ‘Top Partner of the year 2020 (Europe)’ and the ‘Integration Partner of the Year 2020’. Yenlo is WSO2’s only globally operating platinum partner with the world’s largest pool of WSO2 professionals across a network of seven offices in six countries.

With its Connext Platform and Connext Go! solution, Yenlo provides out-of-the-box, managed cloud solutions for sophisticated API management, enterprise service bus integrations, microservices and identity and access management to many leading organizations around the world.

Yenlo believes that organizations must be flexible in order to become a digital agency that can optimize the relationship with their customers and introduce new services, products, and business models. Yenlo also believes that this flexibility – in technology, knowledge, and finance- can be realized by adopting an API-first and cloud-first strategy. Yenlo brings agility to organizations by providing the best professional services based on their vast expertise. Our services vary from enterprise and solution architectures to software development, operational support; and WSO2 support, training and certification programs. In addition: Yenlo has specific solutions and standard integrations for healthcare, education, government, banking, manufacturing and logistics. This is complemented by our pre-built solution-as-a-service offerings, like our Connext service; a fully managed integration platform-as-a-service. More information: www.yenlo.com and follow Yenlo on LinkedIn and Twitter or via Yenlo’s WSO2 Community.

CONTACT: Yenlo Marloes Klaver Office: +31 20 2700 700 Email: marloes.klaver@yenlo.com


