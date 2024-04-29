Yeo Hiap Seng (SGX:Y03) Has Announced A Dividend Of SGD0.02

Yeo Hiap Seng Limited (SGX:Y03) will pay a dividend of SGD0.02 on the 21st of June. The dividend yield is 3.5% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Yeo Hiap Seng Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Yeo Hiap Seng's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 12.2% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 213%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Yeo Hiap Seng Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The last annual payment of SGD0.02 was flat on the annual payment from10 years ago. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Yeo Hiap Seng's EPS has fallen by approximately 12% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

Our Thoughts On Yeo Hiap Seng's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Yeo Hiap Seng you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. Is Yeo Hiap Seng not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

