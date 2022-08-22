Yeotown Health Retreat Wins Three Prestigious Awards

The Unique Health Retreat Was Named Most Innovative Health and Weight Loss Retreat, Wellness Retreat of the Year and Best Alternative Health and Weight Loss Retreat

DEVON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Yeotown Health Retreat is pleased to announce that they have just won three distinguished awards from three noteworthy organisations.

As a spokesperson for the popular health retreat noted, Yeotown Health Retreat was named "Most Innovative Health and Weight Loss Retreat" by Build-Review.com, "Wellness Retreat Of The Year" by South West England Prestige Awards 2021-2022, and "Best Alternative Health & Weight Loss Retreat" by LUXlife Magazine's as part of their 2022 Travel and Tourism Awards.

"These fantastic awards reflect over 12 years of mindful and passionate work to fulfil our mission of helping our guests optimise their physical, mental and spiritual health in equal measure," noted Simon Sieff, Co-Founder and CEO of Yeotown Health Retreat.

"We are committed to continuing to evolving our award winning signature programme, ensuring it stays relevant and inspiring for both our many loyal guests who return time and again, and new friends of Yeotown who are experiencing the life changing effects of their visit for the first time."

The fact that the wellness retreat recently won three prestigious awards will not surprise the many people who have attended one of the health retreats over the years.

Since opening their farmhouse doors in Devon in 2010, Yeotown Health Retreat has earned a well-deserved reputation as a unique health farm UK residents truly enjoy and appreciate.

"Our focus is not on what you will lose but more on what you will gain," the spokesperson noted, adding that at Yeotown, they are inspired by shedding the weight of the being versus focusing solely on losing the weight of the body.

"Instead of the latest trendy diet or superfood, we believe in a ‘fad-free diet.' We will teach you how to take control of your own health so you can decide for yourself which foods and lifestyle habits are best for you."

About Yeotown Health Retreat

Yeotown Health Retreat is a unique location that utilizes and proven Mind + Body formula to offer an award-winning five-day wellness programme. They aim to help people achieve the levels of health, energy and wellbeing they have been searching for. For more information, please visit https://www.yeotown.com/.

