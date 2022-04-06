Yerba Mate Market Size 2022-2027 | Key Players, Regional Analysis, Segmentation by Types and Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Drivers | Shares, Revenue, and Sales

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Pune, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Yerba Mate Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Yerba Mate market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

The global Yerba Mate market was valued at 144.75 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.53% from 2021 to 2027, based on Researcher newly published report.

About Yerba Mate Market

Yerba Mate has the “strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea, and the euphoria of chocolate" all in one beverage. Of the six commonly used stimulants in the world: coffee, tea, kola nut, cocoa and guarana, yerba mate triumphs as the most balanced, delivering both energy and nutrition. The origins of yerba mate come from the Guaraní natives, who used its leaves as a drink, cult and currency in their exchanges with other prehistoric cultures. Yerba mate is consumed by thousands of people in different countries around the world because of its nutritional properties and variety in the ways of consumption for the time being. Since yerba mate cultivation is concentrated in only three countries in the world: Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay. This determines that South America becomes the largest production and consumption region. In 2015, South America consumed about 328226 MT of yerba mate, accounting for about 86.98% consumption share globally.

Besides, Argentina is the largest exporting country of yerba mate in the world currently with more than 30000 MT export volume yearly. Syria is the largest export destination of Argentina yerba mate, which holds more than 60% export market of Argentina yerba mate. With more and more people realize the benefits of yerba mate, the global yerba mate market keeps increasing in the recent few years. The consumption volume of yerba mate increased from 349351 MT in 2011 to 377377 MT in 2015 globally, with the GACR of 1.95%. Since Argentina has an absolute dominant place in the yerba mate industry, the fluctuations of yerba mate price in the regions has been the market reference for the world. Actually, The National Institution of Yerba Mate has been pricing for yerba mate raw material and yerba mate in the recent years periodically to promote the industry development in the recent years.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

The Major Players in the Yerba Mate Market Are:

Las Marías

Amanda

Andresito

Molinos

Canarias

La Tranquera

Playadito

Santo Pipó

Lauro Raatz

Barão

Aguantadora

Kraus Yerba Mate

CBSe

Romance

Rosamonte

Selecta

La Virginia

Triunfo

Mate Factor

Wisdom Natural

ECOTEAS

By Types:

Normal

Organic

By Applications:

<18 age

18-30 age

30-50 age

>50 age

Yerba Mate market reports offers key study on the market position of the Yerba Mate manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

