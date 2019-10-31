Yes Bank Gets Binding Offer for $1.2 Billion Stake Sale

(Bloomberg) -- India’s Yes Bank Ltd. said it got a $1.2 billion binding offer from a global investor for its share sale, sending its stock surging.

The Mumbai-based lender jumped as much as 39% in trading on Thursday following the announcement. The company didn’t name the investor in its exchange filing, though CNBC-TV18 said it was Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings. The report didn’t identify sources.

Yes has floundered ever since co-founder Rana Kapoor was forced out by India’s central bank amid a dispute over the lender’s reporting of bad debts. Chief Executive Officer Ravneet Gill was brought in from Deutsche Bank AG in March to stabilize operations, and has spent the past few months trying to raise capital. A sale would reassure investors, who have seen the bank lose about 60% of its market value in the past year.

Gill said in an interview earlier this month that the share sale will happen “much sooner than the market expects.” The company has been in talks with private equity investors, technology companies and family offices.

Shares of Yes climbed 29% to 73.45 rupees as of 2:03 p.m. in Mumbai on Thursday. Its 3.75% U.S. dollar notes due February 2023 gained a record 5.6 cents on the dollar to 90.9 cents, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg.

A transaction is subject to regulatory and other approvals, according to the statement. The company will announce its quarterly earnings on Friday.

--With assistance from Rahul Satija.

