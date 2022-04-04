Yes, you need to clean your mattress—here's how

We spend a lot of time in bed, so it's no wonder that mattresses can get dirty. Between pets sleeping in your bed and dust mites settling in, there's no shortage of horror stories.

But don’t panic. You likely don't need to replace your mattress just yet. We have expert tips and tricks on how to clean your mattress at home.

Strip the bed before you clean your mattress

The first step to cleaning a mattress is stripping the bed.

“You should get off as many layers as you can to get all the dirt, dust, etc. that seeps through,” says Jon Chan, Reviewed’s senior manager of lab operations and resident cleaning expert.

That's right: As you sleep, sweat and skin from your body can get through to your mattress—and it'll sit there unless you do something about it.

Toss the bedding and mattress protector into the washing machine while you clean the mattress. Consult the tags on the fabric as they'll have detailed cleaning instructions.

Your mattress may also have a quilted cover that can be unzipped or otherwise removed. Check the protocol for your particular brand of mattress, as some are removable while others are not. For example: The cover on the Nectar mattress is technically washable, but removing it negates the company’s warranty.

Vacuum your mattress

Your vacuum is the front line against dust and mites trapped in your mattress.

Vacuum your mattress to remove dirt and dust. But before hopping onto your bed with a large, upright vacuum cleaner, a handheld vacuum is the ideal tool.

Some cordless stick vacuums even come with a specific head for mattress cleaning. Dyson, one of our tried-and-trued brands, has a mattress tool that attaches to a range of its machines.

“All types of mattresses should be vacuumed on a regular basis to remove dust and allergens,” says Madeline Miller, product specialist at The Laundress. “We recommend vacuuming at least once a month and before your deep clean, perhaps more often if there are allergen-prone factors in the home like pets.”

Don’t just vacuum the top of the mattress. She adds that you should vacuum the sides of your mattress, under your bed, and behind your headboard.

Sprinkle baking soda on your mattress

Baking soda is your friend when you are cleaning a mattress.

Baking soda is truly a miracle ingredient. It’s not just good for making cookies, it also works to remove odors.

“Baking soda is an amphoteric oxide,” Chan explains. “This means it reacts with strong acids and alkaines—which produce some of the strongest odors, sapping them of their potency.”

Sprinkle baking soda on your mattress and leave it for 30 minutes, then vacuum your mattress again.

If you’re just doing a general freshen-up, feel free to put your bedding back on and be done. You might even consider rotating your mattress after cleaning to help with even wear. Consult your mattress manufacturer for specific guidelines.

Consider steaming your mattress

Steaming is not just for clothing. You can steam your mattress too.

“Another way to refresh your mattress and neutralize odors is steaming,” Miller says. “The high heat of the steam lifts surface dirt, grime, and sweat away, neutralizing odors.”

She says you should hover the steamer six inches from your mattress and move over the entire surface as well as sides.

Spot-clean stains

If you see stains on your mattress you can gently spot-clean them.

To get rid of specific sweat stains and coffee spills, stick to spot-cleaning them. But don’t reach for just any cleaning solution and start scrubbing. Some foam and memory foam mattresses don’t react well with typical cleaners, Chan says.

You should also avoid using rough brushes, particularly on foam mattresses. Opt instead for a gentle lint-free cleaning cloth to get the job done.

“Keep in mind synthetics like memory foam can trap moisture and lead to mold and mildew growth,” Miller says. “It’s important to avoid saturating them too heavily with liquid cleaners, as well as to avoid scrubbing or using a cleaning brush, as abrasion from bristles can rip or tear foam.”

If you’re dealing with a fresh spill, start by sopping up any excess liquid, Miller says.

Urine stains can be treated by spritzing them with white vinegar to combat uric acid and neutralize the odors. The Laundress sells a scented vinegar cleaning agent with essential oils if you’re worried about having a mattress that smells acidic.

The Laundress also sells a wash and stain bar that can be used on upholstery. Miller advises that you work the bar’s lather into a cleaning cloth and gently dab at the stain until it lifts. You can then wipe the mattress clean, sop up excess moisture, and allow it to dry before replacing your bedding. Miller suggests opening a window or putting a fan in the room for ventilation while the mattress is drying.

Use a mattress protector

A mattress protector wards off sweat, dust, and other allergens.

Using a mattress protector will keep your mattress clean and safe from spills and other messes in the long term.

“Investing in a good mattress cover is also a great way of protecting your mattress and extending its longevity, as well as changing your sheets weekly to prevent buildup of odor-causing sweat and dead skin cells,” Miller says.

Here at Reviewed, we love the waterproof Slumber Cloud Core mattress protector after putting a whole bunch to the test. It sleeps cool and is easy to take on and off. We’re also fans of the Tuft & Needle mattress protector, which offers protection on all exposed surfaces.

