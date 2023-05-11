Yes, there's a $29 hot dog in NYC. The most shocking part? It might be worth it.

Pricey hamburgers that cost more than $25 have become de rigueur in big cities such as San Francisco and New York. But a $29 hot dog? What the frankfurter is next?

Inflation is no joke, having spiked food prices at supermarkets by 11% as of January. While inflation has slowed in recent months, prices continue to rise at restaurants – 8.6% over the past year, compared to food at home prices, which rose 7.1%, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index, updated Wednesday.

Overall consumer prices rose 4.9% in April – but were up only 0.4% from March, according to the index.

The hot dog has been symbolic in the fight against inflation, with Costco refusing to increase the price of its $1.50 offering. "We're very happy with our $1.50 hot dog and we have no plans to change it," Costco CEO Craig Jelinek told Yahoo Finance editor-at-large Brian Sozzi in December 2022.

Competitor Sam's Club even lowered the price of its hot dog and drink combo from $1.50 to $1.38 to counter Costco.

The $29 hot dog on the menu of the new restaurant Mischa in midtown Manhattan.

However, some may consider this $29 hot dog on the menu at new restaurant Mischa in midtown Manhattan a "bit of inflationary-era excess" on the part of chef Alex Stupak, wrote New York Post columnist Steve Cuozzo.

Still, the entrée "tastes great," he wrote.

What are hot dogs actually made of? There can be beef, pork, chicken and ... other stuff

MLB beer prices by team: See where drinks, hot dogs are cheapest at stadiums across league

What makes the $29 hot dog so special?

The cheapest main course on "a funky, modern-American menu," the made-in house hot dog, which measures nine inches long and weighs eight ounces, is a "dry-aged brisket-and-pork hybrid … tucked inside a chewy, natural hog casing," Cuozzo wrote."The thing’s humongous," he wrote, "think of it more as an elongated restaurant burger, one that can almost feed two. You’ll use a knife and fork and not feel silly."

Story continues

Hang on to your wallets, NYC — here comes the $29 hot dog https://t.co/RPZKIx6bJS pic.twitter.com/Tfpq9XOCU0 — New York Post (@nypost) May 5, 2023

Served on a potato bun, the "fabulous frank" also comes with "a ramekin of punchy, dry-aged brisket chili, tasty enough to spoon on its own" and other condiments including "fiery kimchi."

Axios reporter Jennifer Kingson, who helped stoke the fire under the $29 hot dog with a Wednesday story, admitted the NY Post report "made me want to try the pricey hot dog – as well as the $27 mushroom patty melt, $15 'long tots' and $21 onion dip with crisp veggies" at the restaurant.

Other options on the menu? Fried chicken ($36) or dry aged prime rib ($120).

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Photo of hotdog with mustard.

Is New York the most expensive city to eat out in the U.S.?

It certainly has that reputation. The New York Post had recently called out a $29 ham and cheese sandwich served at at Eli Zabar’s E.A.T., as not anything special, and noted among the parade of "hard-to-swallow" priced burgers, a $38 Black Label Burger at Minetta Tavern.

And Axios' Kingson noted: "Grocery and restaurant prices in New York City have gotten so insane that it's almost unfair to single out any one dish."

But personal finance site MoneyGeek found that a burger, fries and soda cost more, on average, in San Francisco ($15.30) and Los Angeles ($14.59) than in New York City ($14.22). And San Francisco has its own high-priced burgers, including the $30 Hearth Burger from The Palm Court at RH, reviewed on SFGate.com.

Overall, prices for a burger meal have risen 9% from 2021 to 2022, MoneyGeek found. Five Guys is the most expensive burger chain, with customers paying about $20 for a burger, fries and soda, up $2.37 from 2021, the site says.

Need to rationalize your decision to eat a burger at Five Guys, Mischa or The Palm Court at RH?

Consider that the prices are way below those on luxury blog Luxatic's list of the most expensive burgers in the world, which includes several costing more than $200. Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar in Southgate, Michigan touts that it has the largest commercially available burger, weighing 1,800 pounds and priced at $10,000 – likely not available via drive-thru.

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

More coverage from USA TODAY

CPI report live updates: Inflation dips to 4.9%; core consumer price gains stay elevated

Robert De Niro just had his seventh child: A timeline of actor's relationships, children

Vast unveils commercial space station plans with space agencies and civilians in mind

Father of Georgia player Devin Willock sues school, Jalen Carter for $40M in fatal crash

How this traveler boarded the wrong flight to another country, without a passport

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hot dog as an expensive entrée. This New York City dog costs $29