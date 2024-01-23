Yes, Walmart managers make 6 figures: Here are 9 other high-paying jobs that may surprise you

Surprisingly high paying jobs.

Those on the market for a new job, take note: A high salary might be hiding where you don't expect it.

Some expressed surprise last week when Walmart revealed its new salary program that has store managers set to make upward of $128,000 after some pay and bonus guidelines are updated next month.

Netizens responded similarly this summer when it was revealed that UPS drivers are expected to make an average of $170,000 annually in upcoming years, with some shocked at the high pay of jobs that they see performed every day but may not have considered for themselves.

There are plenty of considerations that go into the final pay scale for a specific job or employee and, as it turns out, "doctor" and "lawyer" are not the only career paths you have to consider if you want to make decent money. From the obscure to the mundane, careers that can compensate you well are everywhere.

Here are nine other jobs that pay better than you may have guessed.

Trader Joe's manager:

Walmart isn't the only grocery store on the list: Trader Joe's offers their managerial employees the competitive pay of $100,000 plus for general managers, while assistant managers make a solid $60,000-$80,000 a year. On average, all crew members also have the potential to receive a 7-10% annual increase in salary.

In general, grocery store managers have a wide variety of responsibilities, including hiring and firing, employee training, scheduling, overseeing a store's financial performance, merchandise and cleanliness, and keeping on top of overall store maintenance and legal compliance.

Trader Joe's general manager average pay: $100,000

Fire investigator:

Ever wonder what happens after a blaze is put out and the fire department leaves? Someone still has to get to the bottom of what exactly happened. Enter the fire investigator, who is tasked with analyzing the scene to determine what, exactly, started the fire, especially in cases of suspected arson.

Some job tasks may include interviewing witnesses, examining crime scenes, collecting and processing prints, samples and other evidence using special tools, analyzing the information and turning findings over to law enforcement.

Fire investigators make a national average of $83,896, with the range extending up to $130,000 a year, according to Indeed.

Fire investigator average pay: $83,896

Bingo and games manager:

Casinos and game rooms offer a surprising number of unique jobs: overseeing the whole casino as a manager, for example, can get you a pay range between $77K - $131K a year, while being a general dealer can earn you an average of $50,132.

Being in charge of bingo specifically, though? Believe it or not, that's a job that can pay an average of $71,194 a year. Bingo managers oversee jackpots, payouts, paperwork, legal compliance and possibly other employees.

Bingo manager average pay: $71,194

Elevator inspector:

Someone has to renew those inspection certificates and ensure that the 30-story elevator you use at work every day stays running in tip-top shape.

Elevator inspectors do just that, regularly inspecting elevators and escalators to ensure safety and overseeing new installations. They also examine elevators and escalators for any needed repair or maintenance, write up guidelines and perform follow-up appointments. Experts in building codes and safety laws, they advise, educate and train others in the proper and safe operation of these devices as well.

Elevator inspectors make a national average of $72,046, with a salary that often reaches the $80,000-$90,000 range. If you're looking to be the person who installs and repairs the elevators and escalators, your median annual wage could start as high as $99,000.

Elevator and escalator inspector average pay: $72,046

Special agent:

Love "Law & Order?" You could have "special agent" tacked on to your name too, if you're willing to put a little time in. With an average base pay of $107,820 a year, special agents are specifically trained law enforcement officers who focus on investigating criminal activities that fall under their jurisdiction.

They may perform duties like collecting evidence, proposing plans to prevent future crime, assisting in building a criminal case and developing strategies to address ongoing criminal issues. To get there, however, you'll have to build up some background in law enforcement first.

Special agent average pay: $107,820

Sommelier:

Love wine? It could be your job and with pretty decent pay to boot. It's not all just tasting bottles, however, as sommeliers require a decent amount of specialized training. As the leading wine experts, sommeliers are expected to be well-educated on the production, history and geography of different wines, as well as how to properly serve, pair and store them.

You will most often find a sommelier at a high-end restaurant, hotel, vineyard or winetasting event. There, they curate the wine list, pair wines with meals, advise on selections and manage the storage and serving of wines.

According to Indeed, sommeliers make a national average of $53,126 for an annual base salary, though wages regularly wade into the $80,000-$100,000 range, depending on location.

Sommelier average pay: $53,126

Court Reporter:

This is one typing job that AI has yet to come for. Court reporters, or stenographers, are the people you see typing away in the corner of a courtroom - they are the people who transcribe every word that is spoken during a legal proceeding.

They are responsible for creating an accurate, verbatim record in court hearings, depositions, trials and other proceedings. Besides spoken word, they also capture gestures, tone of voice and other audio cues relevant to the proceedings using stenographic machines.

Still boast extra fast typing as one of your most marketable skills? You could make a national average of $53,315 as a stenographer, with a potential salary range that reaches up to around $85,000.

Court reporter average pay: $53,315

Garbage collector, garbage truck driver:

We see them every day: garbage trucks making their rounds to collect the overflowing bins set outside each home and scattered on street corners. While not always a glamorous gig, garbage collectors are vital to society's daily function, and they are paid accordingly.

According to Indeed, garbage truck drivers make an average base pay of $54,575, while collectors make an average of $41,007. The high end of this range enters into the $70,000 area before overtime pay which, in some cases, can push an annual salary over $100k.

Garbage collector average base pay: $41,007

Boiler operator:

A boiler operator does what you'd likely expect based on the job title. They are responsible for maintaining and repairing water boilers and their adjacent operating equipment, ensuring proper and safe function. They may repair equipment, inspect fluid levels, water pressure and temperature, maintain the cleanliness of a boiler, monitor function and confirm proper installation.

Boiler operators make an average of $61,161, with a salary range that can climb into the $90,000 area based on location and responsibility.

Boiler operator average pay: $61,161

