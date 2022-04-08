U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

YESCO Electrical Supply, Inc. Awarded GSA Contract

·2 min read

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YESCO Electrical Supply, Inc. is pleased to announce it is now a General Services Administration (GSA) contract holder. The Multiple Award Schedule (Contract number 47QSHA22D0013 – SIN: 332510C) became active on March 1, 2022. The new contract serves to further the company's reach in their core markets, as well as opening opportunities in new categories.

YESCO Electrical Supply, Inc. is pleased to announce it is now a General Services Administration (GSA) contract holder. The Multiple Award Schedule (Contract number 47QSHA22D0013 – SIN: 332510C) became active on March 1, 2022.

The award will allow YESCO to expand on the products we have been providing the Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania region while increasing our reach in these areas and beyond. The contract covers 48 states, Washington D.C., Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico and will afford local, state, and federal government agencies product offerings from an industry leader in the electrical supply market.

YESCO's team is dedicated to providing unrivaled service to these agencies, as well as, working to continue to develop ease of purchase mechanisms through improved internal systems and technology, simplifying the buying process, and superior customer support.

YESCO Electrical Supply Inc.'s General Manager and GSA Contract Manager, James DeRosa explained, "The addition of the Multiple Award Schedule is the culmination of the hard work and dedication of our team and the company initiative to provide additional value to our core customer base which consists of electrical contractors, local municipalities, county and state entities, and other government agencies. We look forward to expanding our business in new geographies and market categories."

DeRosa also added: "YESCO's MAS contract is part of the Disaster Purchasing Program as well. The products and services purchased can be used in preparation or response to disasters or recovery from major disasters."

As a full-service electrical distributor of professional grade electrical components for over 35 years to electrical contractors, facility directors and building managers. We can assist with everything from product selection, complex job business quoting and design build projects in both lighting and power distribution gear. Our product selection spans Conduit, Boxes, Gear, Energy Saving LED Light Fixtures, Contactors, Switches, Disconnects, Security, Surveillance, Fire Equipment, Generators and Backup Power Solutions, Smart Home and Office Automation Equipment.

Providing quality products, expert knowledge, and superior customer service for all types of electrical equipment, has earned YESCO Electrical Supply, Inc. recognition as a top performer in the industry through the IMARK Group and it is also why more than 90% of business comes from repeat customers and referrals.

Find more information on our website: https://www.yeselectric.com/gsa

CONTACT INFORMATION:

YESCO Electrical Supply, Inc.
James DeRosa
330-747-8593
gsa@yeselectric.com
yeselectric.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yesco-electrical-supply-inc-awarded-gsa-contract-301520777.html

SOURCE YESCO Electrical Supply, Inc.

    (Bloomberg) -- Frontline Ltd. and Euronav NV are considering an all-stock merger that would produce the world’s biggest tanker fleet, just as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drives a recovery in the market.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Will