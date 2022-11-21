U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

Yesway Achieves Company Milestone of 425 Stores

·2 min read

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway, one of the country's fastest growing convenience store chains, today celebrates the achievement of a major growth milestone, marked by the opening of its newest Allsup's stores in Fort Stockton, Hawley, and Millsap, Texas. The Yesway portfolio now stands at 425 stores strong, with the company having opened 39 new-to-industry and relocated stores to date in 2022.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway’s portfolio currently consists of 425 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, including the Allsup’s Convenience Store chain. www.yesway.com (PRNewsfoto/Yesway)
Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway’s portfolio currently consists of 425 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, including the Allsup’s Convenience Store chain. www.yesway.com (PRNewsfoto/Yesway)

This comes on the heels of a flurry of activity over the past 12 months for the company including the acquisition of the Tres Amigos chain of stores in September, the August launch of the new Allsup's Express concept store adjacent to the campus of Texas Tech University, in Lubbock, Texas, and earlier announced openings of new Allsup's stores in Breckenridge, Canyon, Colorado City, Claude, Mineral Wells, Pampa, Rankin, Robert Lee, San Angelo, and Sweetwater, Texas, Altus, Oklahoma, and Alamogordo, Artesia and Carlsbad, New Mexico.

Located at 510 E Access Road, Hawley, Texas; 2576 North Front Street, Fort Stockton, Texas; and 112 FM 113, Millsap, Texas, these new to industry and renovated Allsup's stores each have 5,630 square feet of merchandising space, 24 fueling positions, and high-speed diesel fueling lanes as well.

These are the latest of the new large-format stores Yesway has developed and is rapidly bringing to market, with still more expected to be completed by year's end.  The stores are open 24 hours per day and have customers' favorite Allsup's world-famous burritos available for purchase, along with a full selection of Yesway and Allsup's private label snacks; a new trucker/automotive section; high-quality fresh Allsup's bread, milk, and eggs; and a beer cave; as well as amenities including Western Union service, ATM availability, and Coin Cloud digital currency machines offering 30+ digital currencies.

"Reaching this significant milestone in only six short years, and at such a sustained swift pace, is truly a testament to the dedication and hard work of our extremely talented team," said Tom Trkla, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway.

He continued, "I would also like to thank personally all of our customers - in Fort Stockton, Hawley, and Millsap, and also across our entire portfolio. Your loyalty motivates and inspires us and helps us to grow.  We look forward to serving you and supporting your communities."

As another indication of how exciting 2022 has been for the company, Grand Opening celebrations have also been hosted by Yesway at Allsup's locations in Abilene, Azle, Bangs, Breckenridge, Canyon, Decatur, Friona, Hereford, Lubbock, Merkel, Mineral Wells, Rankin, San Angelo, Sudan, Tuscola, and Wall, Texas; Artesia, Roswell, and Tinnie, New Mexico, and Guymon, Oklahoma, and Spearfish, South Dakota, with even more slated to take place through year's end.

To find the Yesway or Allsup's store closest to you, please visit www.Yesway.com/locations or www.Allsups.com/allsups-locations/.

Editor note: Contact Erin Vadala, Warner Communications; (978) 468-3076; erin@warnerpr.com to arrange interviews. High-resolution images and graphics are available upon request.

About Yesway – Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform that acquires, transforms, and enhances portfolios of convenience stores by leveraging expertise in real estate and technology, and by implementing data-driven decision-making. Yesway was named the "2021 Convenience Store Chain of the Year" by CStore Decisions and is currently ranked #21 on the "2022 CSP Top 202 Chains" list by total portfolio size. Yesway ranked #2 in year-over-year relative store growth on the Convenience Store News "2020 Top 20 Growth Chains" list and its CEO has been named a "CSP 2020 Power 20 Deal Maker." Yesway's portfolio currently consists of 425 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, including the Allsup's Convenience Store chain. www.yesway.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yesway-achieves-company-milestone-of-425-stores-301683561.html

SOURCE Yesway

