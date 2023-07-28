Yet another Big Boy is opening near Livingston County. Here's where

Signs for a Bob's Big Boy restaurant are in the windows of the former Zeus' Coney Island on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, on South Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing.

LANSING — Livingston County might be without a Big Boy, but new locations are opening up left and right — literally.

Only a week after news broke that two Bob's Big Boy locations would open within 45 minutes of Livingston, in Farmington and Plymouth Township, another drive-thru focused location has been announced for Lansing.

The restaurant will take over the former Zeus' Coney Island at 6525 S. Pennsylvania Ave. It's located about 25 minutes west of Fowlerville.

Frank Alessandrini, vice president of operations for Big Boy, said the restaurant will offer exclusive items for drive-thru patrons, including a waffle breakfast sandwich, a meat lover’s burrito and new burger variations.

Some drive-thru items will be offered inside, including Big Boy classics like Slim Jims and hot fudge cakes. Alessandrini said, though, the location will not include a buffet.

Alessandrini described Bob’s Big Boy as a fast-casual style eatery that will visually reflect the chain’s original 1936 appearance. It's a callback to the company's history, when, after being founded as Bob's Pantry in Glendale, California, the restaurants became known as Bob's; Bob's Drive-Ins; Bob's, Home of the Big Boy Hamburger; and Bob's Big Boy.

Nationally, it was simply Big Boy.

The new location will still incorporate some of the comforts of Zeus’ Coney Island.

“We're gonna make it look and feel like a Big Boy — so it'll be painted to our colors. We'll put a new booth package in and some of that stuff, but it'll not be a full remodel,” he said. “But we'll do enough to make it look and feel like a Big Boy.”

Signs of a Big Boy restaurant are in the windows of the former Zeus' Coney Island on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, on south Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing.

Alessandrini said the restaurant will open in the next three to four months.

“We wanted to be back in Lansing,” Alessandrini said. “We felt like we, you know, our presence was missed there.”

The current closest original Big Boy locations to Lansing are in Mason, Charlotte and St. Johns. Alessandrini said the Lansing location will be operated by the company, rather than a franchisee.

Alessandrini said Big Boy is also in talks with Michigan State University to add a concessions stand in the Breslin Center this season.

“We haven't finalized the deal with Michigan State yet, but we're hoping to do so very soon,” he said.

The final Big Boy in Livingston County closed its doors after Memorial Day in Hartland Township, only weeks after the permanent closure of the Brighton Big Boy. The Howell restaurant at 2222 E. Grand River Ave. de-franchised in 2016, and the Fowlerville Big Boy shuttered in 2008.

