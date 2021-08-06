U.S. markets open in 5 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,418.50
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,923.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,147.50
    -20.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.70
    -2.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.40
    +0.31 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.00
    -6.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.45
    -0.52 (-2.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3916
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7260
    -0.0270 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,731.77
    +1,952.66 (+5.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.78
    +23.89 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.38
    -6.05 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Yet another solid set of results for ILLIMITY

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
illimity Bank S.p.A.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NET PROFIT of 14.9 million euro in the second quarter of 2021
(+18% over 1Q21)
taking the net result for the half-year to 27.4 million (+85% vs. 1H20)

Growth in volumes, significant profits from dynamic management of distressed credit, improvements in operating leverage drive the results

2021-25 Strategic Plan targets presented in June confirmed

  • Growth Credit Division: highly dynamic quarter with net customer loans rising by 16% over the previous quarter (+64% y/y) to 1 billion euro and a tangible contribution coming from the initiatives launched at the beginning of the year

  • Distressed Credit Division: strong progression in economic results also thanks to credit management generating very significant profit from closed distressed credit positions and investments driven by the dynamism of the Energy sector

  • Direct Banking Division: solid operating progress in the development of the new initiatives envisaged by year end: “New HYPE” and B-ILTY

  • Liquidity of 0.8 billion euro and robust capital base with CET1 Ratio of 17.2% (17.6% pro-forma)

MILAN, Italy, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Chaired by Rosalba Casiraghi, the Board of Directors of illimity Bank S.p.A. (“illimity” or the “Bank”) approved yesterday the illimity Group’s results at 30 June 2021.

illimity reports solid financial and operating performance in the second quarter of 2021, a strong foundation to develop the trajectory of achieving its short and medium-long term targets set out in its 2021-25 Strategic Plan presented on 22 June 2021.

In detail:

  • net profit for the second quarter reached 14.9 million euro, up by 18% over the previous quarter. Net profit for the half year totalled 27.4 million euro (14.8 million euro in the first half 2020), corresponding to an ROE1 of ca. 9% on an annualised basis;

  • the generation of new lending and investments remained robust and in acceleration in the second quarter, driven by corporate lending with public guarantees, factoring and investments in distressed credit especially in the Energy segment. In total, net customer loans exceeded 2.3 billion euro at 30 June 2021, a rise of 4% over the first quarter and 32% over the same period of the previous year;

  • the quarter benefited from the early contribution from the initiatives launched during 2021- capital markets activity for SME customers, illimity SGR, the purchasing of tax credits arising from the government’s Ecobonus scheme – which led the considerable progress in fees and commissions, which were up by 76% over the previous quarter;

  • the dynamic management of distressed credit portfolio once again made a significant contribution to the quarter’s profits, generating income of 26 million euro, of which 3.7 million arising from credit revaluation already recognised in the first quarter;

  • also due to these significant profits, and with a gradual increase in the scalability of the Bank’s operating structure as business volumes increase, the quarterly Cost income ratio fell to 58% (62% for the first half year);

  • the Bank made real operating progress in the development of the new initiatives envisaged in the Plan: a pilot project was launched for B-ILTY, the new fully digital direct bank designed for small corporates, while the offer of the “New HYPE” is currently being finalised;

  • the Bank’s risk profile once again proved itself very robust: the CET1 Ratio stood at 17.2% at the end of June 2021 (17.6% pro-forma including special shares), despite the rise in volumes; the ratio between gross organic doubtful loans and total gross organic loans to customers remained at 3%, and would fall to below 1% if the loan portfolio of the former Banca Interprovinciale is excluded. Liquidity was abundant at approximately 800 million euro at the end of June 2021.

Corrado Passera, CEO and Founder of illimity, commented: “We are very pleased with the results delivered, which confirm the trajectory of reaching the targets for the short and medium-long term set in the Strategic Plan presented in June. All the growth drivers included in the Plan are moving in the right direction: the increase in loan and investment activity, the quality of our portfolios, the scale effect that is becoming increasingly visible and the first sizeable contributions coming from the initiatives launched during 2021.

In the quarter just ended and in July we also laid real operating foundations for the development of the initiatives related to the launch of B-ILTY, an innovative digital bank designed for small corporates, and we are finalising activities for the launch of the “New HYPE”.

Lastly, with the unanimous vote of our shareholders at the general meeting held at the end of July, we have added another step to our partnership with the ION Group, which we hope, starting with the licensing of our IT platform, which we will already benefit from this year, will be extended to new important collaboration in other areas”.

For more details view the entire announcement:
https://assets.ctfassets.net/0ei02du1nnrl/7F4tJ041UlMEj4TJijfSfm/d5a21351d286900a3c4637938510f78d/illimity_2Q21_1H21_Results.pdf

For further information:

Investor Relations
Silvia Benzi: +39.349.7846537 - +44.774.1464948 silvia.benzi@illimity.com

Press & Communication illimity

Isabella Falautano, Francesca D’Amico

Sara Balzarotti, Ad Hoc Communication Advisors

+39.340.1989762 press@illimity.com

Wire Service Contact:
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com

+39.335.1415584 sara.balzarotti@ahca.it

____________________________________________________________________________

1 ROE – Return On Equity: calculated as ratio between net profit annualised for the period and average half-year equity (1/1-30/6/2021)



Recommended Stories

  • Ballard Reports Q2 2021 Results

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

  • Novavax data shows four-fold jump in antibody levels via booster shots

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Novavax's latest earnings report as well as the company's latest vaccine research.&nbsp;

  • Robinhood tanks 27% after shareholders file to sell

    Robinhood (HOOD) shares tanked 27% to close the session at $50.27 after several wild sessions.

  • Why Shares of Sundial Growers Soared on Thursday

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were up by more than 5% on Thursday. The cannabis stock was the fourth-most-traded stock on the Robinhood Top 100 list on Thursday. Sundial, a favorite meme stock, has been notoriously volatile.

  • Why Etsy Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 9.7% on Thursday, following the release of the online marketplace's second-quarter results. A 13% rise in gross merchandise sales -- essentially the dollar value of items sold on Etsy's platform -- helped to drive a 23.4% year-over-year increase in revenue, to $528.9 million. Looking ahead, management expects Etsy to generate revenue of $500 million to $525 million in the third quarter, which would be a year-over-year increase of roughly 13.5% at the midpoint.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • Zillow predicts its first $2 billion quarter and blows away earnings expectations

    Zillow Group Inc. on Thursday forecast large growth in its newer home-flipping business and its first $2 billion quarter of sales, but the costs of that effort seem to be cutting into profit and hurting the stock. Zillow (ZG) reported second-quarter earnings of $9.6 million, or 4 cents a share, on revenue of $1.31 billion, up from sales of $768 million in the same quarter a year ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on many companies’ finances. Zillow closed the day’s regular session with a 0.1% decrease to $110.30.

  • Here's Why ChargePoint Holdings Stock Plummeted 31.9% Last Month

    Shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) sank 31.9% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. ChargePoint Holdings' announcement and completion of a secondary share offering also appears to have spooked investors. ChargePoint Holdings announced on July 14 that its underwritten secondary public offering of 12 million shares by certain stockholders would be priced at $23.50 per share.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Why Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) were up 12% at 3:45 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings and updated investors on its clinical trials. Image source: Getty Images.

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • Carvana soar past Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Carvana stock's after hours pop on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Novavax Readies Its Vaccine to Fight Covid World-Wide

    Novavax had no sales to report for its June quarter. But the company has a vaccine that has done well against Covid-19 in trials, and it expects authorizations around the globe.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • Novavax stock drops as wider-than-expected loss overshadows vaccine booster data

    Novavax Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the biotech’s wider-than-expected loss on the quarter overshadowed positive results for its COVID-19 vaccine booster. Novavax (NVAX) shares fell 9% after hours, following a 5.5% gain in the regular session to close at $236.20. Revenue soared to $298 million from $35.5 million in the year-ago quarter because of services performed for the U.S. government and under Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations agreements.

  • Beyond Meat shares dip 4% on bigger-than-expected loss, Q3 warning

    Beyond Meat Inc. stock fell 4% in extended trading Thursday after the plant-based meat maker posted a wider-than-expected fiscal second-quarter loss and issued a third-quarter warning. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net loss of 23 cents a share on revenue of $141 million.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Why Amedisys Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) were down 21.2% as of 11:29 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big decline came after the home health and hospice company announced its second-quarter results following the market close on Wednesday.

  • Virgin Galactic lands on $450,000 as starting price for space tourism

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. said Thursday it is selling seats on its space-tourism flights for $450,000 and up, and reported a “surge in consumer interest” following its initial suborbital flight. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) said its “private astronaut market” will have three offerings, with $450,000 the cheapest option for a single seat. “As we endeavor to bring the wonder of space to a broad global population, we are delighted to open the door to an entirely new industry and consumer experience,” Chief Executive Michael Colglazier said in a statement.

  • Quidel Corp (QDEL) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    QDEL earnings call for the period ending July 31, 2021.