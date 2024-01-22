Yeti or Stanley Cups? Here's how the two tumblers compare and tell us which you'd choose

What is the stainless steel tumbler of your choice?

For many people early on in 2024, it was the Stanley x Starbuck quencher. A bright pink cup that quickly sold out after the limited edition product was only available at Target and some Starbucks stores.

While there are no plans to restock the item, Stanley does sell another version of the 40 oz. mug (Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler) and Austin-based Yeti sells a similar product (Rambler Straw Mug), too. Here's how the two products compare.

Yeti and Stanley cups cost the same, but one is slightly bigger and available in pink

Both cups feature a reusable straw and handle, costing $45 a piece on each retailer's website. Stanley has a variety of colors available, but Yeti has a "power pink" in stock, appearing similar in color to Stanley's sold-out tumbler.

The Yeti version is slightly bigger at 42 oz. compared to the 40 oz. version from Stanley. Here's a breakdown of all of the sizes available and associated costs:

$60: Stanley 64 oz.

$45: Yeti 42 oz.

$45: Stanley 40 oz.

$42: Yeti 35 oz.

$35: Stanley 30 oz.

$38: Yeti 25 oz.

$30: Stanley 20 oz.

$20: Stanley 14 oz. (Note: This cup has no handle)

Which is heavier and bigger, Yeti tumblers or Stanley cups? Do they fit in car cup holders?

Comparing just the two near 40 oz. product, Yeti is slightly heavier when empty, 1.7 lb. compared to Stanley's 1.4 lb. The Yeti is also slightly more compact at 10.8 inches tall and 5.2 inches wide compared to Stanley's height of 12.3 inches and 5.82 inches wide.

Both products are cup holder compatible according to the companies.

Which tumbler keeps drinks cold for longer? Hot drinks can be used in Stanley cups, too.

Stanley claims their cup will keep liquids cold for up to 11 hours and a full two days if there is ice.

Yeti makes no such claim about how long drinks will stay cold in their cups, noting instead that using the straw lid this product comes with should not be used with hot beverages. The company said to use their MagSlider lid instead, a product sold separately.

Stanley doesn't note a difference in lid based on the temperatures of drinks, saying it retains heat just as well. Both cups are double-wall vacuum insulated. They are also both dishwasher-safe and BPA-free.

Yeti offers a five-year warranty on their product, whereas Stanley has a lifetime warranty.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Yeti vs. Stanley Cups? Tumblers compared on insulation, size, more