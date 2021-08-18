U.S. markets closed

Yetter Coleman LLP Elects Connie Pfeiffer and Tracy LeRoy to Firm's Management Committee

·3 min read

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yetter Coleman LLP is pleased to announce that Connie Pfeiffer and Tracy LeRoy have been elected to the firm's management committee, effective August 16, 2021. The committee provides strategic oversight to the firm's delivery of client and legal service, recruiting, management, and development, as well as its diversity and inclusion efforts.

"Connie and Tracy are superb lawyers, wonderful partners, and great people, who have provided exceptional leadership to the Firm on some of our key strategic initiatives," said firm co-founder Paul Yetter. "Their addition also reflects the firm's commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect for others, which have been core values of the firm and critical to our special culture over the past 25 years. We are thrilled to have Connie and Tracy join our management committee and continue their important work in pursuing our firm's shared mission to assist clients with their most challenging commercial disputes around the country."

Connie Pfeiffer leads the firm's appellate team. Her practice focuses on business disputes, malpractice and fiduciary claims, and statutory and procedural issues for clients in industries including energy, healthcare, and technology. A board-certified appellate specialist, she is recognized among the state's top practitioners by Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America, and among the "Top 50 Women Lawyers in Texas" by Texas Super Lawyers. She serves on the Texas Supreme Court Advisory Committee as well as the bipartisan Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee, which screens and recommends nominees for vacancies on the Texas federal bench and in U.S. Attorney offices. Pfeiffer holds a J.D. from The University of Texas School of Law and a B.A. from the University of Tennessee, both degrees with honors.

Tracy LeRoy has a multi-faceted practice that focuses on complex disputes in the oil and gas industry, trade-secret and employment litigation, and internal investigations. She is a Houston Advisory Board member for the Institute for Energy Law and has held leadership positions with the Women's Energy Network, including as a director of the national WEN Foundation. She is recognized by Best Lawyers in America and Texas Super Lawyers. She serves on the Alumni Board for the Purdue University School of Liberal Arts, the Business Council for the Houston Ballet, and the Board of the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), for which she also is pro bono litigation counsel. LeRoy received her J.D. from the Northwestern University School of Law and a B.A. from Purdue University, both degrees with honors.

About Yetter Coleman LLP

Yetter Coleman is a law firm built to handle high-stakes business and technology litigation, from investigating claims and filing suit through final resolution on appeal. Founded in 1997, the firm's trial and appellate lawyers offer clients an integrated team approach from which the best strategic decisions are developed for every stage of litigation. The firm has earned a reputation as one of the nation's best litigation firms, including recognition on the American Lawyer list of U.S. Litigation Boutique Firms of the Year in 2019, 2009 and 2005, and its lawyers are regularly honored as among the best litigators in the country.

Contact: Kate Reynolds, Yetter Coleman LLP, 713.632.8026, kreynolds@yettercoleman.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yetter-coleman-llp-elects-connie-pfeiffer-and-tracy-leroy-to-firms-management-committee-301357527.html

SOURCE Yetter Coleman LLP

