U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,095.51
    +15.56 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,461.53
    +15.27 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,818.12
    +129.27 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.83
    +13.78 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.72
    -0.05 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.90
    +16.30 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    +0.33 (+1.32%)
     

  • Dólar/Euro

    1.1930
    +0.0057 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6300
    -0.0230 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3748
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2190
    -0.6110 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,830.36
    +1,341.12 (+2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,221.86
    +31.17 (+2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,942.22
    +56.90 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,708.98
    -21.81 (-0.07%)
     

Yext co-founder unveils Dynascore, which dynamically synchronizes music and video

Anthony Ha
·3 min read

Howard Lerman, the co-founder and CEO of Yext, has a new startup called Wonder Inventions, which is officially launching its first product today — Dynascore.

Let's focus on Dynascore first. Lerman said he and his team created the product to solve the problem of the ever-growing demand for video content, which often relies on stock music. But by its nature, stock music isn't designed for a specific video or a specific length, which can lead to some awkward fits, or require producers to edit their videos to match the music since "you can't just chop three seconds out of a song and put it together."

Dynascore, however, can take an existing piece of music and adapt it to a video of any length. It can also adjust the music to put the transitions, pauses and endings where you want them.

Lerman and his team demonstrated this for me, taking a fitness commercial and fitting different pieces of music to it, as well as adjusting the length of the commercial and where the transitions fell. Each time, Dynascore would generate a new version of the track that flowed well with the commercial (though I got the sense that if you've picked the wrong song for the video, no amount of adjustment can help).

To achieve this, Lerman said Dynascore examines a song and breaks it down to "the smallest unit of music that makes musical sense," which it calls at a "morphone." So depending on the specifications, it can assemble those morphones in ways that maximize what the company calls "musicoherence" — basically, to make sure it still flows like a real song.

Dynascore
Dynascore

Image Credits: Dynascore

Lerman emphasized that Dynascore's technology isn't trying to write music from scratch. Instead, it's adapting human compositions — there are Masterworks, a.k.a. classic compositions that are in the public domain, as well as around 1,000 original compositions to start.

"There’s a lot of companies out there that use AI to write music," he said. "They train their models on Bach, Mozart and Beethoven, but the stuff that comes out of it is trash [...] The critical breakthrough we realized is that computers cannot write music, the same way that AI can't write a film and can't write a book. But AI can reconstruct music in a way that the human ear responds to."

After a free trial, pricing for Dynascore starts at $19 per month. It's available as a desktop app for Mac and Windows, as well as an extension for editing software Adobe Premiere Pro. The company has also built a Developer API to integrate into other apps, starting with video builder Biteable and marketing production tool Rocketium.

Dynascore is just the first product that we should expect from Wonder Inventions, which Lerman said will develop a whole portfolio of new products.

Dynascore
Dynascore

Image Credits: Dynascore

"We’re not starting Wonder Inventions for a single idea," he said. "Wonder Inventions is 20 master inventors who are some of the most creative and brilliant and people we’ve ever met, and they will develop many products that will have synergies."

Lerman himself is serving as Wonder's chairman while he remains CEO at Yext, which he described as his full-time job. When pressed on whether there's a unifying vision for the company beyond making cool stuff, he replied, "Thirty years ago, when people started a business, it would be about the company. Now when a company is started, it’s about the product" — something he attributed to venture capitalists' focus on a single, scalable idea.

"I don't think any VC would fund Dynascore — it’s too goofy and someone would look at the [total addressable market] and say, 'I don't think this is a multi-billion dollar category,'" Lerman continued. He doesn't necessarily disagree with that assessment, but he added, "It can be great first product, with more hits to come."

How Yext reinvented itself on its way to going public

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen Says Tax Plan Recoups $2 Trillion in Overseas Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled a detailed sales pitch for the Biden administration’s proposed new corporate-tax code, a plan that she said would be fairer to all Americans, remove incentives for companies to shift investments and profit abroad and raise more money for critical needs at home.Expanding on the tax proposals released last week in President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion economic package, the Treasury said the changes, over a decade, would bring back about $2 trillion in corporate profits into the U.S. tax net, with about $700 billion in federal revenue streaming in from ending incentives to shift profits overseas.All told, the extra tax take of about $2.5 trillion over 15 years would pay for Biden’s eight-year spending initiative, which is aimed at infrastructure, green investments and social programs that would support a larger labor force, according to the Treasury. Few major corporations would be untouched, with tech giants such as Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. likely to pay more.“Our tax revenues are already at their lowest levels in generations, and as they continue to drop lower we will have less money to invest in roads, bridges, broadband and R&D,” Yellen told reporters during a phone briefing, referring to research and development. “By choosing to compete on taxes, we’ve neglected to compete on the skill of our workers and the strength of our infrastructure. It’s a self-defeating competition.”Key ElementsThe Treasury released a 17-page report Wednesday that will likely serve as a road map for administration officials and lawmakers seeking to navigate the combined package of spending and tax proposals through Congress in coming months.The key elements of the corporate tax plan include raising the U.S. corporate rate to 28% from 21%, and imposing minimum taxes on both foreign earnings as well as the domestic profits that corporations report to shareholders, changes that would significantly increase the taxes companies owe.Read more: Biden’s Economic Plan Hinges on Party Unity After Procedural WinThe tax proposals already face sharp opposition from Republican lawmakers and pushback from some moderate Democrats. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has said he opposes a corporate tax rate above 25%. With the Senate split 50-50, Biden cannot afford to lose the support of a single Democratic senator if he wishes to push through any portion of the package.While most business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, have come out in opposition to the tax increases, some have acknowledged that there could be benefits from higher corporate taxes to fund infrastructure spending. Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos said Tuesday that he would support a tax-rate increase, but didn’t specify a number.The proposal for a global minimum tax comes as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is managing talks with about 140 countries, including the U.S., on establishing a worldwide levy on corporate profits. A global rate has yet to be decided, though prior proposals had suggested rates at roughly 12.5%. Biden’s plan for 21% would be significantly higher and could complicate negotiations.Read more: Global Minimum Tax Momentum Gains With G-20 Seeing Mid-Year DealThe Treasury report featured a raft of data to support the administration’s case. U.S.-based companies that operate globally collectively paid a 7.8% effective rate in 2018, the first year that former President Donald Trump’s tax cut went into effect, according to the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation. The year before, corporations paid 16%.Across member countries of the OECD corporate tax revenues are equivalent to an average 3.1% of GDP. In the U.S., it’s 1%, the Treasury said.Worker BurdenThat places an unfair burden on workers, made worse by Trump’s 2017 changes that cut corporate levies, according to the Treasury report. The report points to research showing corporations put more of their savings from the Trump tax cuts into share buybacks and dividend distributions than into new investments.Profitable companies would no longer be able to use tax breaks to completely eliminate their federal tax bills and would have to pay at least 15% on the profits reported on their financial statements, known as book income.That levy would apply to corporations earning at least $2 billion, an increase from a $100 million threshold included in Biden’s campaign tax plan. About 180 companies have reported income at those levels in recent years and about 45 of those firms would have paid the minimum tax if Biden’s plan were in effect, the report said.The average company facing the tax would have an increased minimum tax liability of about $300 million a year, the Treasury said.Tech GiantsApple, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc. and Intel Corp. all had tens of billions in pre-tax income over the trailing 12 months with effective tax rates in the mid-teens, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. also were big earners in that period, with effective tax rates of about 22% to 23%, according to Bloomberg data.Biden’s plan also calls to repeal central elements of Trump’s 2017 corporate tax overhaul, including the base erosion and anti-abuse tax, or “BEAT.” The measure, which is meant to punish companies that move profits offshore, has been criticized for taxing some non-abusive transfers while missing tax-avoidance strategies.The Treasury said it plans to replace the BEAT with the “SHIELD,” an acronym for stopping harmful inversions and ending low-tax developments. That would block companies from deducting payments made to their affiliates in countries with tax rates lower than the 21% rate on offshore profits. The plan would also include additional penalties for companies that try to move their headquarters to another country to escape the U.S. tax net.Biden’s plan also calls for eliminating all subsidies specifically for oil and gas embedded in the tax code, including deductions for drilling costs. The Treasury Department estimates that would raise about $35 billion in the coming decade.(Updates with affected companies starting in third paragraph. An earlier version corrected the level of corporate-tax revenue in OECD countries.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Quants Are Getting Ready to Pounce on China’s Commodity Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Trend-following hedge funds in Europe and the U.S. are waiting in the wings as China opens up its futures markets in everything from coal and soybeans to silver.These quantitative traders are looking to ride the momentum of hard and soft commodities in the world’s second-largest economy after policy makers eased access for foreigners in November.So-called Commodity Trading Advisors who are actively considering the move include AlphaSimplex Group LLC in the U.S., Transtrend BV in the Netherlands and Aspect Capital Ltd. in the U.K.While individual contracts still have to be approved for trading, speculative investors see new opportunities to generate big returns in assets hitched to the Asian nation’s business cycle.Chinese managed futures strategies overall have returned 71% over the past five years, according to Shenzhen PaiPaiWang Investment & Management Co. That’s a world away from the well-documented struggles that have lashed CTAs in developed markets.Since November, the government has given the green light to overseas funds qualified for two existing programs known as QFII and RQFII to trade mainland futures including bonds and commodities. Previously, global hedge funds typically had to use swaps or set up local units. Man Group, Winton Group and GAM Systematic are among trend followers already active in the country.“We are exploring to become QFII licensed to actively participate in these markets and contribute to liquidity, risk transfer and price discovery,” said Andre Honig, executive director at $4 billion CTA Transtrend.Hugely LiquidChina has been gradually opening up its capital markets in a bid to project its economic strength and lure fresh capital. Officials have also introduced a growing list of yuan futures to boost the country’s pricing power over commodities like crude oil and palm olein.Caution remains the guiding principle for regulators, however. For instance, foreign investors can only trade stock-index futures for hedging rather than speculative purposes -- a requirement that hasn’t yet been officially lifted.But with trillions of dollars worth of futures contracts changing hands every month, systematic investors in U.S. and Europe see plenty of opportunities.“They’re hugely liquid,” said Chris Longworth, senior scientist at GAM Systematic. “They’ve had strong trends. It’s everything we look for in an asset.”China was home to five of the most-traded contracts globally in 2020, according to a recent report from Man: steel rebar, soybean meal, silver, methanol and purified terephthalic acid, an ingredient needed for polyester.The country also offers a handful of commodity futures found pretty much nowhere else such as eggs, glass and even red dates.All that means after years of underperformance CTAs are looking to the Asian nation to revitalize their strategies.The Man report provides encouragement on that front, estimating that a momentum portfolio in Chinese commodities would have beaten a similarly designed strategy in global markets in 13 of the last 15 years. Chinese futures tied to the business cycle from steel rebar to coking coal have staged an especially strong rally in recent months as demand bounced back, with the former up 22% just this year. The domestic futures also have a tendency to be relatively insulated from the ebbs and flows of developed-market price swings.Chinese and U.S. corn contracts, for instance, only have a 0.24 correlation -- less than that between global copper and soybeans, or WTI crude and silver, according to Man which has been trading Chinese futures since 2014.That’s partly because mainland derivatives haven’t been easily accessible to foreign investors to-date and the fact that commodities in the country are subject to different economic and environmental factors.“In one word, it’s diversification,” said Giuliana Bordigoni, director of specialist strategies at Man AHL, the systematic unit at Man Group. “You can find quite a wide range of markets that have low correlation with the rest of the world.”(Updates first chart and adds commodity move in fifth-last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Bought Facebook Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz said he’s bought Facebook Inc. stock to benefit from crypto’s ascent and is also shorting the five-year Treasury as a hedge against policy makers pulling back monetary support.“I’m short a lot of interest rates,” Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., said Tuesday in a Bloomberg Television interview. “To me, being short the five-year part of the yield curve is a great hedge for any portfolio, crypto or non-crypto.”Novogratz is a former partner at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. who went on to become a macro hedge fund trader at Fortress Investment Group and now runs a cryptocurrency merchant bank. He’s worth more than $5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index after a surge in the price of bitcoin, ether and other digital currencies.Novogratz told Bloomberg that assets are rising due to the same central theme -- that central banks are putting too much money into the system. If growth explodes thanks to success vaccinating people and employment roars back, then Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “may flinch” by Jackson Hole, the Wyoming resort where central bank officials gather in the summer, and choose to taper, he said.“Everyone long bitcoin should be short the five year,” Novogratz argued.The investor remains one of the biggest bulls in crypto, noting that money continues to pour into the space. The total market value of cryptocurrencies just exceeded $2 trillion, doubling in about two months amid surging institutional demand.“We’re up to 0.5% of global wealth in crypto and it will be 1% by the end of the year,” he predicted.Another bet he’s making is Facebook. Novogratz said he bought the stock in anticipation of the social-media giant introducing the Novi digital wallet this quarter.“All of a sudden you’ll have 2.4 billion people connected to this crypto space.”(Updates with Facebook purchase in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Firms Are Betting That Europe’s Offices Have a Long Future Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Firms are betting on the long-term future of Europe’s offices as vaccine rollouts entice workers back to city centers.AXA IM Alts, part of AXA Investment Managers, has raised about 800 million euros ($949 million) from investors in Asia, the U.S. and Europe to develop offices and homes, according to a statement Thursday. The asset manager will target flexible offices in the U.K., France and Germany as firms adapt their working practices in the wake of the pandemic.“Whilst the office sector has been characterized by uncertainty around future occupier need, it will remain an essential amenity for businesses to attract talent and we expect to see increased demand for CBD locations,” said Ian Chappell, head of development and value-added funds at AXA IM Alts.British Land Co. said Thursday that it had rented out almost a third of a major City of London redevelopment four years ahead of its scheduled completion, in a further boost for the capital’s office market.Real estate broker Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. has agreed to take 134,000 square feet (12,450 square meters) of space at 1 Broadgate in the heart of the financial district. The building will house Chicago-based JLL’s flagship U.K. office upon its expected completion in 2025.The deals contrast with fears that companies and their employees will opt to spend less time in the office even after lockdown restrictions ease across the continent, with many firms vowing to slash their real estate footprint. Still, offices topped the list of targets for more than a third of real estate investors surveyed by CBRE Group Inc. last month, with London the most popular destination for those looking to Europe.“1 Broadgate will be central to our plan as we recognise the importance that offices play in collaboration, innovation and fostering culture and wellbeing,” Stephanie Hyde, JLL’s head of U.K. and Ireland, said in the statement.Bloomberg reported last month that British Land were also in talks to lease about 300,000 square feet of office space at 1 Broadgate to law firm Allen & Overy, according to people familiar with the negotiations. That would be the biggest office lease signed in London since the onset of the pandemic.AXA’s bet on flexible office space comes as financial firms such as Grant Thornton UK LLP are finding from surveys that the vast majority of their workers would like to spend more than half their time working remotely. Rival firm PricewaterhouseCoopers is giving its employees Friday summer afternoons off this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huarong Plans Asset Sales to Avoid Debt Restructuring

    (Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co. is preparing to offload non-core and loss-making units as part of a broad plan to revive profitability that would avoid the need for a debt restructuring or government recapitalization, according to people familiar with the matter.The state-owned manager of non-performing loans, which spooked investors this month after delaying its earnings report, has submitted the plan to regulators and received positive initial feedback, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.Huarong is still determining the value of its stakes in some onshore and offshore units and finalizing which ones will be sold, part of the reason it held off releasing 2020 results, the people said. The company is also awaiting final approvals from Chinese authorities.Spreads on Huarong’s dollar bonds tightened by as much as 150 basis points and prices for its perpetual note surged after Bloomberg reported the overhaul proposal, according to credit traders.Huarong’s bonds and those of several peers had tumbled earlier this month on speculation the delayed earnings report was a harbinger of stress at a company that’s deeply intertwined in China’s financial system. Huarong’s financial health has in fact improved over the past year, the people familiar said.Representatives from Huarong and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Bond investor angst over Huarong is partly a reflection of the recent surge in missed payments by state-owned Chinese enterprises as authorities dial back support for weaker borrowers to reduce moral hazard. SOEs defaulted on a record 81.5 billion yuan ($12.4 billion) of domestic bonds last year, according to data compiled by Fitch Ratings, though most of these companies were affiliated with local or regional governments. Huarong’s biggest shareholder is China’s Ministry of Finance.Fitch Ratings has assigned Huarong an A rating, the third-highest investment grade, with a stable outlook. The assessment “reflects the government’s ownership and very high level of control,” Fitch said in its latest report on the company published in June 2020.Huarong is one of four Chinese companies formed in 1999 to help clean up bad debt in the country’s banking system, which had about 2.7 trillion yuan of non-performing loans as of Dec. 31. Huarong held a $2.5 billion initial share sale in 2015, giving it a market value of more than $15 billion.The company is now worth about $5 billion after its shares sank for three straight years in Hong Kong. Huarong halted trading in its stock on April 1, and it may remain suspended until the company receives a sign-off from regulators on its overhaul plan, one of the people said.Huarong’s former chairman, Lai Xiaomin, was sentenced to death in January on bribery charges and later executed. He had expanded the company into areas including securities trading, trusts and other investments, deviating from the original mandate of disposing bad debt.(Adds bond rally in fourth paragraph and context on Chinese defaults)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Weighs In on the Global Chip Shortage in One Tweet

    Musk thanked suppliers in a Thursday tweet for supplying the company with critical parts. Investors, and traders, should take note.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 156M Americans, including Social Security beneficiaries and 'plus up' COVID payments

    The IRS has issued more than 156 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • The biggest ‘inflation scare’ in 40 years is coming — what stock-market investors need to know

    It's unclear whether inflation will see a lasting comeback, but a booming, stimulus-fed economy rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic seems all but certain to send some near-term inflationary shock waves through financial markets in the months to come.

  • Dow Jones Slips On Jobless Claims; Nasdaq Rallies With Powell Speech Due; Apple Spikes Again

    The Dow Jones was struggling amid weak jobs data. The Nasdaq rallied ahead of a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Apple stock made a bullish move.

  • Tech Leads Gains in Stocks; Treasuries Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose toward another record as the Federal Reserve’s commitment to easy monetary policy helped boost market sentiment. Treasuries advanced, while the dollar retreated.The S&P 500 climbed for a second straight day. The Nasdaq 100 outperformed amid a rally in giants such as Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. GameStop Corp. whipsawed after saying it intends to elect Ryan Cohen as its next chairman, cementing the activist investor’s influence at the video-game retailer.The dovish outlook from the Fed’s minutes is keeping investor optimism alive amid the regular reminders that the pandemic is far from done. Chairman Jerome Powell said disparate efforts to vaccinate people globally is a risk to progress for the economic rebound as the “recovery here remains uneven and incomplete.” Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance unexpectedly rose for a second week, underscoring the choppy nature of the labor-market recovery.“Claims were disappointing. They go to show the recovery will be uneven, and that’s what the Fed has been saying,” noted Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. As Treasury yields move lower, tech stocks are getting “a real boost” again today, she added.With the S&P 500’s fresh high Wednesday, one technical indicator has the equity benchmark the most overbought since February. The GTI Global Strength Indicator -- measuring upward and downward movements of successive closing prices -- breached 70 on Tuesday and is now the highest since the index sold off in the middle of that month.“We could see some short-term strength, but long term we’re a little more cautious about potential weakness,” said Anna Han, equity strategist at Wells Fargo Securities.Some key events to watch this week:China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 gained 0.4% at 12:29 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.4%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.3%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%.The euro advanced 0.3% to $1.1905.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.5% to 109.26 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries declined less than one basis point to 0.15%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased three basis points to 1.65%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 2.33%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.8% to $59.31 a barrel.Gold climbed 1% to $1,754.89 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo shares rise on first full trading day as some riders go on strike

    Wednesday is the first day of trading for 70,000 retail investors, as 400 UK riders are expected to stage a strike.

  • Expecting another refund after the IRS calculates the $10,200 unemployment tax break? You might want to do more than just wait

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 100% Gains (Or More)

    In a recent review of the market’s current conditions, JPMorgan strategist Eduardo Lecubarri recaps his view that 2021 will see modest gains across stocks generally – but outperformance among the small/mid-cap sector. Lecubarri believes that investors can find opportunities for big upside among stocks in that class. Driving the general stocks gains, Lecubarri points to recent manufacturing PMI prints, which are at 15-year high levels, and the falling unemployment numbers – both data points indicate a firm foundation for economic recovery. With consumer confidence also rising, and relatively high savings, he sees a tailwind for the small/mid-cap as the year unfolds. A general trend of rising small-cap stocks should naturally impel analysts and investors to look at the ‘pennies,’ stocks that are priced below $5 per share. While not a sure indicator, low share price usually goes along with low market cap – but it also comes with the solid upside potential that Lecubarri mentions. However, before jumping right into an investment in a penny stock, Wall Street pros advise looking at the bigger picture and considering other factors beyond just the price tag. For some names that fall into this category, you really do get what you pay for, offering little in the way of long-term growth prospects thanks to weak fundamentals, recent headwinds or even large outstanding share counts. Taking the risk into consideration, we used TipRanks’ database to find two compelling penny stocks, as determined by Wall Street pros. Each has earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community and brings massive growth prospects to the table. We’re talking about over 100% upside potential here. Biolase Technology (BIOL) We will start with Biolase Technology, a leader designer, producer, and innovator in dental laser technology. Lasers bring a host of benefits to dentists and their patients, including fewer aerosols and a gentler touch during procedures, and more comfortable healing afterwards. Biolase products are used in periodontal, endodontic, hygienic, and implant procedures; the company markets online directly to dental practices. Biolase put a positive spin on its recent 4Q20 earnings report. Even though the top line revenues of $8.52 million were down 16% year-over-year, the sequential quarterly gain was impressive, at 31%. The company benefited as dental clinics got back to work in the economic recovery of 2H20. Biolase reported two positive trends in sales in Q4, with 78% of sales coming from new customers and 40% going to dental specialists. Even better, the company provided Q1 revenue guidance for $7.5 - 8.0 million, up 60–70% yoy, and above consensus of $7.0 million. Currently going for $0.76 apiece, Biolase shares could see major gains, according to some analysts. Among the bulls is Maxim analyst Anthony Vendetti who noted that the company’s positives in Q4 are not just spin. "While the international market continues to lag the US in COVID recovery, BIOL delivered its second consecutive quarter of significant sequential revenue growth, driven by US sales to new customers, dental specialists, and Dental Service Organizations (DSOs). We are encouraged that dental specialists comprised 40% of the company’s US laser sales in 4Q20, and expect the company’s recent launch of both the Endo and Perio Academies to contribute to increased adoption by the ~5K endodontists and ~5K periodontists in the US. Moreover, BIOL has placed an increased emphasis on converting small DSOs (that can adopt BIOL’s technology more quickly), which we expect to bolster short-term revenue as the company makes progress converting larger DSOs, such as Heartland Dental (private)," the 5-star analyst opined. Vendetti summed up, "Based on the unique value proposition of BIOL’s products, its continued progress in penetrating DSOs, and its increasing traction with dental specialists, we reiterate our Buy rating.” Along with that Buy rating, the analyst sets a $2 price target that indicates 165% share growth ahead in 2021. (To watch Vendetti’s track record, click here) It appears the rest of the Street sees plenty of upside, too. Based on Buys only – 4, in fact – the analyst community rates BIOL a Strong Buy. The average price target hits $1.94, and implies potential upside of ~157% over the coming months. (See BIOL stock analysis on TipRanks) Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Fortress Bio is a pharmacological research firm with a wide-ranging pipeline of 28 drug candidates, in varying stages of development from preclinical to Phase 3 trials. In addition to the pipeline, Fortress has six approved drugs on the market for a variety of dermatological conditions including acne, skin fungal infections, and burns and other surface wounds. These medications are marketing by Journey Medical, Fortress’s partner company, and in 2020 netted revenues of $44.5 million. This compared well – up 28% – to the $34.9 million netted in 2019. Fortress ended 2020 with a sound cash position, holding $235 million cash and cash equivalents. This was up $15 million from Q3, and up 53% year-over-year. The company noted that these positive results came even as the COVID pandemic impacted both supply and sales. Looking ahead, Fortress expects to add two new approved prescription products to its lineup in 2021. In another program update, Fortress is partnering with Cyprium Therapeutics and Sentynl Therapeutics on CUTX-101. Both companies have signed onto a Development and Asset Purchase agreement for the drug candidate, a treatment for Menkes disease currently in Phase 3 clinical trials. The company reported positive clinical efficacy results last August, including medial survival in the early treatment cohort of 14.8 years, compared to 1.3 years for the untreated historical control cohort. In 2H21, Fortress will begin rolling submission of the NDA for CUTX-101. Covering this stock for B. Riley, 5-star analyst Mayank Mamtani notes the company’s fundamental soundness. "FBIO's differentiated business model, constituting of a diversified portfolio of marketed products and clinical-stage candidates, remains resilient amid challenges posed by C-19 pandemic, thereby setting up favorably in advance of numerous regulatory, clinical data and balance sheet inflection points anticipated over the next few quarters serving as opportunities to re-rate the stock," Mamtani wrote. To this end, Mamtani rates FBIO a Buy, and his $10 price target suggests it has room for ~100% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Mamtani's track record, click here) Overall, Fortress Bio has 4 reviews on record, and all are to Buy, giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. FBIO shares are priced at $4.48, and their $13 average price target implies a one-year upside of 190%. (See FBIO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • GM Launched Its Long-Awaited Electric Truck. Why It Didn’t Have a Choice.

    Trucks are a big business for GM and the company would never leave the territory to EV startups such as Lordstown Motors, Rivian, or Tesla.

  • This Indicator Suggests Bitcoin Is Overdue for a Big Price Move

    Bitcoin may be building for a big move as price volatility hits four-month low.

  • Early Retirement Is Not as Good as It Sounds. Advisors Need to Persuade Clients to Keep Working.

    In a typical year, come summertime, a few teachers in western Pennsylvania would contact Brad Hindman’s office, wanting to talk about the feasibility of retiring in a year or maybe two. “This is the first year that in June and July we got people coming to our office seeking out our advice [when] it wasn’t, ‘Can I retire next year,’ ” says Hindman, a Wells Fargo advisor based in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Clients who want to retire before they are ready are a perennial challenge for advisors.

  • Fixing the credit Catch-22: How Biden wants to make credit scores fairer

    A chance conversation with a customer ended up saving Vincent Lipford, a self-employed barber in Memphis, Tennessee, more than $20,000. The 51-year-old single father was stuck in a subprime auto loan with a 25% annualized interest rate because he lacked the credit history that would allow him to obtain financing from traditional lenders. When Donald Hall, regional vice president at the Hope Credit Union, strolled in one Saturday for his weekly haircut, he was alarmed to learn about Lipford's situation.

  • Jim Cramer On The Market: 'It's Just Kind Of Absurd'

    Jim Cramer, known for his "Mad Money" program on CNBC, shared with viewers his thoughts on the market as a whole on "Squawk on the Street" Wednesday. His main points revolve around how the market is in a back-and-forth with the CDC, and how the CDC practically controls many industries’ markets. A few “tell stocks” are indicators for the market right now, including Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), Cramer said. “Roku is a great measure of sentiment," he said. "Yesterday it was up huge, which means we’re going back with the stay-at-homes. Just watch Roku, because it really is the market. There are these tell stocks, and it’s just kind of absurd.” Cramer gave the cruise ship industry as an example of how the CDC can put out notices and alerts that completely fluctuate the markets. For instance, he said cruise ship companies have been talking about sailing for three days now, and with the CDC’s confirmation that “they’ll sail someday soon,” the stocks continue to rise. “I wish I could tell people who’ve never traded or invested before how stupid this market is. There are just these themes, and the themes just don’t stop.” Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) is leading the S&P thanks to the CDC’s optimistic view on the pandemic, the vaccine and the notion that the masses will one day again want to get onto a cruise ship with hundreds of strangers post-pandemic, the CNBC host said. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga3 Short Squeeze Candidates In The Materials SectorWhy It Might Be Time To Buy Twitter And Paycom© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘We’ve reached a tipping point’ on bitcoin adoption, Fidelity’s Tom Jessop says

    Tom Jessop, head of Fidelity Digital Assets at Fidelity Investments, says that the maturation and adoption of digital assets as a class of investments will continue at a rapid race in coming years, signally that crypto may have turned a corner in the world of traditional finance.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon outlines 'serious weaknesses' of virtual work

    JPMorgan says the pandemic will change how it manages its real estate business, but it will continue with plans to open a new headquarters in NYC.