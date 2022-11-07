U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,798.50
    +19.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,595.00
    +167.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,940.00
    +49.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.70
    +12.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.15
    -0.46 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.60
    +3.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9983
    +0.0022 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.36
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1449
    +0.0073 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6530
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,769.26
    -494.01 (-2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.20
    +10.15 (+2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,326.17
    -8.67 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

YF Finance Limited Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of TAG Oil Ltd.

·1 min read

HONG KONG, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - YF Finance Limited ("YFF") reports that, on November 4, 2022, YFF acquired ownership and control of 12,650,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") of TAG Oil Ltd. ("TAG") pursuant to TAG's underwritten public offering of Common Shares, at a price of $0.40 per Common Share, for aggregate consideration of $5,060,000.

Immediately prior to the acquisition, YFF owned 8,850,500 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.64% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares of TAG on a non-diluted basis.  Following the acquisition, YFF owns and exercises control over an aggregate of 21,500,500 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.87% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of TAG on a non-diluted basis.

YFF's acquisition of the Common Shares was solely for investment purposes. YFF may take actions in the future in respect of its security holdings in TAG based on the then existing facts and circumstances, which actions could include, without limitation, acquisitions or dispositions of Common Shares, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreement or otherwise.

YFF's head office is located at Market Square, 3rd Floor, Yamraj Building, P.O. Box 3175, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, VG1110. TAG's head office is located at 2040-885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3E8.

This press release is being issued pursuant to NI 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires an early warning report to be filed under YFF'S profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing further information respecting the foregoing matters.

SOURCE YF Finance Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/07/c6757.html

Recommended Stories

  • Dump These 10 Stocks Immediately

    As a lot of you folks know, I’m a numbers guy. I let my advanced market quantitative systems guide me in my recommendations. And I’ve learned to spot the warning signs when trouble is brewing. Today, I want to share 10 stocks that my quantitative system recently flagged as immediate sells. Take a look below; some of these names might surprise you. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Ticker Company Name Total Grade AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. D DIS Walt Disney Company D GOOG

  • 3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Can Make You a Millionaire by 2025

    Quantum computing has been a hot topic recently as scientists and investors look to harness this groundbreaking technology’s power. One promising avenue in this area is the field of quantum computing stocks. They are rapidly gaining popularity among investors looking for high-potential opportunities. These stocks offer access to cutting-edge research and developments in the rapidly growing world of quantum computing. At the same time, they offer lucrative returns in the years ahead for risk-tole

  • Down 79.9%, This Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Positive cash flows, incredible growth rates, and a low valuation make this bank stock a no-brainer buy.

  • Cloudflare Sets Ambitious, and Realistic, Growth Target

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were hammered on Friday despite beating analyst estimates on all fronts with its third-quarter report. The edge computing company is feeling no real pain from the current economic environment. Cloudflare grew revenue by 47% year over year and signed up 159 enterprise customers with annual budgets exceeding $100,000.

  • Analysts Are Giving Up On Carvana Stock. Should You Really Sell?

    Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is reeling after disappointing third-quarter earnings and bearish analyst remarks. Despite its innovative business model, the online used-car dealership faces a triple threat of slowing auto sales, poor finances, and worsening macroeconomic conditions. Why is Morgan Stanley turning negative on Carvana?

  • Cathie Wood Offloads Nvidia Ahead of Third-Quarter Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is once again offloading shares in her long-time favorite Nvidia Corp., as a slight rebound emerged ahead of the company’s earnings.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteHer flagship Ark Innovatio

  • More Likely to Double First: Amazon vs. Etsy

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) have more in common than e-commerce these days. Amazon and Etsy stocks each have dropped more than 45% this year. Amazon has a track record of revenue and profit growth into the billions of dollars.

  • Is Twilio Stock a Buy After It Plunged 35% on Friday?

    In this video, I will talk about why shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) plunged 35% after the company reported Q3 earnings, and whether investors should see this as an opportunity or a warning.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity: 2 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low

    At the end of 2021, tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were collectively worth more than $4.4 trillion. Since last peaking, Alphabet and Microsoft have seen their share prices plunge 44% and 38%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low. Alphabet missed Wall Street's guidance across the board in its third-quarter earnings report.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity

    The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now. Three Fool.com contributors think Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM), Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock crashes this year are once-in-a-decade buying opportunities. Billy Duberstein (Qualcomm): It's not often one gets to buy a wide-moat stock like Qualcomm for under 10 times earnings, but investors have that opportunity today.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Set to Soar From 52-Week Lows

    The stock market is languishing near its 52-week lows, and it’s an ideal time to look for growth stocks to buy at a discount. Following recent inflation numbers and another 75 basis-point hike in interest rates from the Fed, things aren’t looking pretty for the stock market. However, investors can make the most out of this opportunity and load up on growth stocks with massive potential ahead. Some of the biggest names in the stock market are trading near their 52-week low prices. Recession fears

  • If You Invested $10,000 In Berkshire Hathaway In 2012, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Berkshire Hathaway has made several acquisitions and many big equity investments over the past decade.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Rebound

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are Nio, Baidu, Li Auto, Pinduoduo and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says US Midterms Could Fuel Equity Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should stay bullish on equities ahead of this week’s US midterm elections, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson, the top-ranked strategist who correctly predicted this year’s slump in stocks.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spo

  • There's a silver lining in Apple's iPhone 14 warning: analyst

    At least one positive from Apple's warning.

  • These 2022 Winning Stocks Can Keep Soaring in 2023, Say Analysts

    Seesaw trading and mixed messages – that’s been the market’s pattern for the past few weeks, and last week was no exception. The week started with four straight days losses, but ended on a winning Friday session after an unexpectedly strong jobs report. Even so, the S&P 500 was down 3.35% for the week, snapping a four week rally. Overall, the index is down 21% for the year, in bear territory, and losses on the tech-heavy NASDAQ are even steeper, at 33%. The conflicting currents make it difficult

  • Meta to Lay Off Thousands of Staff From This Week, WSJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is planning to begin layoffs that will affect thousands of workers from this week, Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Was

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Are Rallying Again. Why It Doesn’t Make Sense.

    Chinese authorities repeatedly have quashed rumors that the country would ease restrictive Covid-19 policies. The market doesn't seem to be listening.

  • Big 5 Sporting Goods' (NASDAQ:BGFV) Dividend Will Be $0.25

    Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation ( NASDAQ:BGFV ) will pay a dividend of $0.25 on the 15th of December. The dividend...

  • Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the October Consumer Price Index on Thursday. Economists expect an 8% increase in CPI year over year.