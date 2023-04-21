YHI International Limited's (SGX:BPF) top owners are private companies with 44% stake, while 29% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

YHI International's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

60% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Insider ownership in YHI International is 26%

Every investor in YHI International Limited (SGX:BPF) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 44% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 29% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about YHI International.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About YHI International?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. YHI International might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

YHI International is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is YHI Holdings Pte Ltd. with 44% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 15% and 4.8% of the stock. Two of the top three shareholders happen to be Senior Key Executive and Chairman of the Board, respectively. That is, insiders feature higher up in the heirarchy of the company's top shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 60% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of YHI International

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of YHI International Limited. It has a market capitalization of just S$150m, and insiders have S$39m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 29% stake in YHI International. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 44%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand YHI International better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - YHI International has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

