Yi Says Yuan Set by Market, PBOC Basically Stopped Intervention

(Bloomberg) -- People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said that China has by and large ended foreign-exchange intervention, and the yuan’s value is set by the market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

PBOC officials still “reserve the right” to intervene in the market, Yi said in a speech at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington on Saturday. “I haven’t announced” that there is no intervention, he said.

But he said his own perspective is that history shows that “sooner or later” the market defeats the central bank.

At this point, the US-China exchange rate is in “equilibrium,” with no sudden, large capital flight, Yi said. He added that China isn’t pursuing a capital-account surplus.

Yi highlighted that 99% of Chinese aren’t fully using the $50,000 quota available to them to transfer yuan into foreign currency each year. That means the quota isn’t imposing a constraint, he said.

--With assistance from Yujing Liu.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.