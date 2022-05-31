U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,127.48
    -30.76 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,975.75
    -237.21 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,057.30
    -73.83 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,862.03
    -25.86 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.89
    +1.82 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.70
    -13.60 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    -0.38 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0726
    -0.0057 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8700
    +0.1270 (+4.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2600
    -0.0054 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6030
    +0.9830 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,605.74
    +1,060.82 (+3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    689.14
    -6.92 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,604.83
    +4.77 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Yiannis Monovoukas and Monte Stettin, Noted Executives and Entrepreneurs, Appointed as Advisors and Observers to the Board of Directors of Athos Therapeutics

·4 min read

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athos Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company"), a late-stage preclinical biotech company using artificial intelligence to develop small molecule therapeutics for immune-mediated diseases and cancer, announced today that Yiannis Monovoukas, PhD, MBA, and Monte Stettin were appointed as advisors and observers to the Board of Directors of Athos Therapeutics.

(PRNewsfoto/Athos Therapeutics)
(PRNewsfoto/Athos Therapeutics)

Yiannis Monovoukas and Monte Stettin Appointed as Advisors and Observers to the Board of Directors of Athos Therapeutics

"I am delighted to join the Athos Board of Directors as an observer," said Dr. Monovoukas. "This is an exciting time for Athos as we're about to begin a first-in-human clinical trial with the company's lead molecule with applications across different autoimmune diseases and cancer. The Athos team has developed an impressive platform technology and I look forward to assisting them with future strategic options."

"It is a great privilege to join the Athos team in an advisory role and join as a Board of Directors Observer," said Mr. Stettin. "Athos has an extraordinary corporate culture, and a team that works nimbly, doing in months what takes others years to achieve. Their leadership, team, and boards are top notch and function in unity with great mutual respect and seamless cooperation. This is a company that will be highly disruptive and make history."

"Dr. Monovoukas is a highly experienced and successful entrepreneur and Mr. Stettin is advising us on the development and expansion of our computational platform. Both have strong business acumen and it is our pleasure and honor to have them as advisors to our board," said Dimitrios Iliopoulos, PhD, MBA, President & CEO.

"We are very pleased to welcome Yiannis Monovoukas and Monte Stettin as observers to our Board of Directors," said Allan Pantuck, MD, MS, FACS, Chairman, Founder & CMO. "Both of these valuable additions bring to our Board decades of experience at the intersection of technology and life sciences, including in the commercialization of new therapeutics. Their expertise will be invaluable as Athos moves into the clinical and commercialization phases of development."

About Mr. Stettin:

Monte Stettin is the Founder and CEO of Mahler Development Company as well as an advisor to a number of businesses and philanthropies. Mr. Stettin is a C class executive and entrepreneur with a career spanning publishing, advertising, entertainment and media, real estate development, design, invention, alternative energy, medical devices, software, and healthcare with a strong interest in exponential technologies and their deployment to improve the lives of the bottom billions. Monte is a benefactor of Singularity University, public speaker, connector and change agent residing in Beverly Hills California.

About Dr. Monovoukas:

Yiannis Monovoukas, PhD, MBA, is the Founder, President, and CEO of Helios Cardio Inc., the cofounder and Managing Partner at SpringTide Investments, and the cofounder and Managing Partner at Falcon III Ventures. Dr. Monovoukas was previously the cofounder, President, and CEO of AuraGen Aesthetics, the Chairman, President, and CEO of TEI Biosciences, and the President and CEO of Thermo Fibergen. Yiannis holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a PhD in Chemical Engineering from Stanford University. Dr. Monovoukas was winner of the prestigious Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year® 2011 Award for New England in Life Sciences, and was a 2011 Life Sciences US National Finalist.

About Athos:

The Mission of Athos Therapeutics is to develop first-in-class medications that will significantly impact the lives of patients with autoimmune disorders, chronic inflammatory diseases, and cancer. Athos is a late-stage preclinical biotech company developing small molecule therapeutics for immune-mediated diseases and cancer using artificial intelligence-generated innovative chemistry and computational platforms. The co-founders of Athos include one of the founders of Kite Pharma (acquired for $12B), the medicinal chemist behind two multi-billion-dollar FDA-approved drugs (Xtandi & Erleada), and the discoverer of the miR-124 drug target, currently in a Phase III IBD trial. Athos identifies novel drug targets (hubs) by integrating clinical and molecular datasets into the biological network of a disease (the disease interactome) and matches them to its small molecule computational chemistry platform. ATH-63, the Company's lead drug compound, is moving into a Phase Ia human clinical trial in 2022. The Athos pipeline includes small molecule approaches for various autoimmune disease and cancer.

Additional information about Athos Therapeutics can be found at https://athostx.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yiannis-monovoukas-and-monte-stettin-noted-executives-and-entrepreneurs-appointed-as-advisors-and-observers-to-the-board-of-directors-of-athos-therapeutics-301557168.html

SOURCE Athos Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • Why Gold Fields Stock Sank Today and Yamana Gold Rose

    Shares of precious metals miner Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) fell as much as 23% at the open of trading on May 31. Meanwhile, Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) rose around 12%. The basics of the acquisition are that Gold Fields will buy Yamana in an all-stock deal.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Why Nio Stock Accelerated Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) hit the gas today as investors processed the news that China is implementing a tax cut for new car purchases and that the government will offer a cash subsidy for people who buy a battery-powered car. Additionally, a positive analyst's note about the company could be boosting investor sentiment. China's economy has been hurt by the country's strict "zero-COVID" policy, which has caused many cities and factories to shut down.

  • Sundial Growers' CEO Says There's "A Reckoning Taking Hold" in Cannabis. He's Right.

    When CEOs offer insights into their industries, it behooves investors to listen. During Sundial Growers' (NASDAQ: SNDL) May 16 earnings call, CEO Zach George quipped that "[Sundial is] in an enviable position as we witness a reckoning taking hold in the Canadian cannabis market," and that "continued aggressive cash consumption by our peers, reduced access to capital, and waning investor risk appetite is likely to accelerate sector rationalization as the industry slowly moves toward the formation of an oligopoly." Bold predictions like those are actionable for investors, and there's more than one reason to believe that change is actually afoot in the cannabis industry.

  • Stocks open lower after snapping losing streak, lumber futures fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses how stocks opened on Tuesday and how commodity futures are trading.

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed review of Cathie Wood’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. Founder and boss at ARK Investment Management, Cathie Wood has had a difficult start to […]

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Piles Into Nvidia, Buys an AI Biotech

    Ark Innovation has dropped 54% this year but has enjoyed inflow of $1.2 billion over the past six months.

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • Investors Pile Into 10 Stocks To Catch Market's Upswing

    The S&P 500 is rising again, giving investors a break from a painful few months. And investors are tipping their hands.

  • Twitter: Heads I Win, Tails I Win

    The two sides agreed on a buyout worth approximately $44 billion, but Musk has begun to pump the brakes over concerns of spam and "bot" accounts on the platform. It turns out that shareholders might be looking at a "heads I win, tails I win" scenario. Shares of Twitter currently trade at roughly $37 per share; this is nearly 32% less than the $54.20 Musk agreed to pay for Twitter on a per-share basis.

  • The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Market Right Now

    Have you ever watched American Idol, The Voice, or even the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day in the company of others? There can even be different views in selecting the best high-yield dividend stocks. Other factors are also important, including the ability to continue funding dividends and growth prospects.

  • Don’t fall in love with stocks, they’ll break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.

  • Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst...

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    As famous investor Warren Buffett remarked, time is the friend of the wonderful business and the enemy of the mediocre one. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), formerly known as Facebook, is the quintessential social media company that owns three major brands -- Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The company has built up a huge user base since its founding in 2004 with a total of 1.96 billion daily active users as of March 31, 2022.

  • Down 23%, Should Investors Pounce on Microsoft Today?

    With big tech losing its mojo for the first time in a while, is now an optimal time to buy shares of Microsoft?

  • 3 Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Triple Your Money or Better

    This has been a rough year to be a growth stock investor. On Wall Street, though, cool-headed analysts are still enthusiastic about some of the stocks they've been assigned to watch. Shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE), Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), and Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) have lost a lot of ground, but analysts up and down Wall Street expect them to recover in big ways.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the year began, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average entered correction territory with a decline of greater than 10%, while the S&P 500 (very briefly, on an intra-day basis) and Nasdaq Composite both pushed into a bear market. Although bear market declines can be scary, and the velocity of downside moves can test the resolve of investors, history has conclusively shown that putting your money to work during these downturns is a smart move. After all, every major crash, correction, and bear market throughout history has eventually been cleared away by a bull market.