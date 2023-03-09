U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.00
    -9.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,773.00
    -40.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,173.50
    -54.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.00
    -4.30 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.78
    +0.12 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.80
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.99
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.33
    -0.26 (-1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1857
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5400
    -0.7320 (-0.53%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,654.21
    -370.74 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.94
    -10.41 (-2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,893.07
    -36.85 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,623.15
    +178.96 (+0.63%)
     

Yichang: China's "Orange City"

·3 min read

YICHANG, China, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yichang, a city in central China's Hubei Province, is the main orange producing area in China and one of the cradles of orange on earth. In 2021, the output of orange in Yichang reached 4,046,900 tons, close to one tenth of the country's total output.

Yichang: China's &quot;Orange City&quot;
Yichang: China's "Orange City"

Orange has become the top specialty and competitive agricultural industry in Yichang and a pillar industry for farmers to increase their income. Yichang orange industry mainly features three well-known varieties, which enjoy high reputation at home and abroad.

Attracted by Yichang's fame as China's "Orange City", Thomas Ramsey, professor from College of Foreign Languages with China Three Gorges University, made a visit recently with his friend Tian Shidou to explore the culture and innovation behind Yichang's orange, and feel its vivid and extraordinary development, according to Yichang Three Gorges International Communication Studio.

They made their first stop at Shuitianba Township, Zigui County, which is located at 30 degrees north latitude and on the banks of the Three Gorges of the Yangtze River.

Surrounded by green hills and gurgling rivers, the township is a most suitable area for oranges to grow. They visited Zheng Jiayu, a famous local orange photographer who has been following the industry's development closely.

According to Zheng, local people, building on the characteristics of mountainous terrain, have learnt to use aerial ropeways and ground double-track orchard transport planes to replace manpower with machinery, so that local oranges could be shipped out of the region and even China at a quicker pace.

Besides, local people use grass cultivation techniques to develop green manure in fields and ladders to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, contributing to the region's green development.

All the year round, one can see fresh oranges hang over trees in Yichang, making a unique scenery. This is partly thanks to Deng Xiuxin, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering who devoted himself to orange research and cultivation.

Through scientific and technological innovation, Yichang can produce oranges all year round. Tom and Tian set their second stop at Jiuwan Creek orange seedling breeding base, the largest high-quality orange seedling germplasm bank in the Three Gorges Reservoir area.

The base is home to more than 100 top-quality domestic and foreign orange varieties. After several years of cultivation by researchers, the top-notch fruit varieties with the best fruit type, color and sugar content can finally be screened out.

Looking at the dizzying seedling varieties in the base, Tom and Tian couldn't help but marvel at the huge scientific and technological input within these small fruits.

In Yichang, oranges are not only fruits, but also ingredients for cooking dishes and raw materials for deep processing. In Zigui County's Qugu industrial park, oranges are processed into orange wine, cakes, vinegar, snacks, canned food and other products. Famous Hubei dishes like orange-flavored beef and stewed bacon are also served with preserved orange peel.

The orange industry has made full use of the fruit, from its flower, fruit, peel to pulp remaining, with zero material waster thanks to the industrial chain's development.

At their exploration's last stop, Tom and Tian were drawn by an old man who leveraged livestreaming to boost orange sales. The man named Zhou Gongshou is a fruit farmer in Zigui County. At 67 years old, he refused to retire like elders in urban areas, but insisted to keep learning new tricks, promoting local oranges via Internet technologies.

Nowadays, with the support of the local government and Internet platforms, many fruit farmers like Zhou have embraced a new life via the Internet. These efforts have expedited the sales of oranges out of the mountains, turning them into golden eggs for local farmers.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=438742

Caption: Yichang: China's "Orange City"

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yichang-chinas-orange-city-301767723.html

SOURCE Yichang Three Gorges International Communication Studio

Recommended Stories

  • ‘There’s a Clear Path to Sustainable Energy,’ Says Elon Musk — Here Are 2 Stocks to Take Advantage

    While Tesla’s recent Investor Day might have lacked the punch some investors were hoping for, CEO Elon Musk did double down on the need for a sustainable energy economy and stressed that it doesn’t have to come at the expense of other necessities. “There is a clear path to a sustainable-energy Earth,” Musk said. “It doesn’t require destroying natural habitats. It doesn’t require us to be austere and stop using electricity and be in the cold or anything.” “In fact,” Musk went on to add, “you coul

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • U.S. solar installations fell 16% in 2022, but market rebounding -report

    New solar installations in the U.S. dropped 16% to 20.2 gigawatts (GW) in 2022 from the prior year, largely because a ban on some Chinese goods limited the availability of panels, according to a market report released on Thursday. The quarterly report by the Solar Energy Industries Association and research firm Wood Mackenzie revised up previous estimates for the year and projected a broad market recovery ahead as the country's solar industry was set to benefit from new climate legislation and supply chain onshoring. "While 2022 was a tough year for the solar industry, we do expect some of the supply chain issues to ease, propelling 2023 growth to 41%," said Michelle Davis, principal analyst at Wood Mackenzie and lead author of the report.

  • Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Begins Operation of Three Solar Projects

    Canadian Solar (CSIQ) announces that its three solar projects in Japan, with a capacity of 42 MWp, have reached commercial operation.

  • Cornwall's underground power source could turbocharge Britain

    The race to develop cleaner energy has sent engineers in several directions: out to sea to plant wind turbines, to the desert to plant solar panels, and into the laboratory to try and develop nuclear fusion.

  • Japan’s Nissan slashing EV costs, reduces use of rare materials

    Japanese auto maker Nissan is revving up its electrification shift and slashing costs by using the same components across models and reducing use of expensive rare materials.

  • Japan's Nissan slashing EV costs, cuts rare materials use

    Japanese automaker Nissan is revving up its electrification shift and slashing costs by using the same components across models and reducing use of expensive rare materials. Nissan Motor Co. presented its “X-in-1” development strategy Thursday, in which the X stands for various powertrain parts such as an electric motor and inverter that can be used across models. The company said development and manufacturing costs will be reduced by 30% in 2026 compared to 2019 levels.

  • Nissan to overhaul electric powertrains for EVs, hybrids in search of cost cuts

    Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Thursday said it will overhaul its approach to powertrains for all-electric and hybrid petrol-electric vehicles as it aims to bring hybrid prices in line with those of petrol-powered cars by 2026. The Japanese automaker said it will use the same components across models to make electric powertrains - the assembly which propels a vehicle - smaller and lighter, and reduce development and production costs by 30% within three years versus 2019. It will also use solid-state batteries with materials that are cheaper than those usually used, such as nickel and cobalt, Senior Vice President Toshihiro Hirai told reporters.

  • Shell (SHEL) Acquires Europe's Largest RNG Producer for $2B

    Shell (SHEL) buys Europe's biggest RNG producer, Nature Energy Biogas, for $2 billion so as to advance its net-zero emission goal and gain access to a profitable market.

  • Citigroup to ‘Recalibrate’ Investment Banking Headcount as Needed

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said his firm will adjust headcount in its investment banking division as necessary as it continues to look for ways to boost profits.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plummet 23%, Fitch Solutio

  • The coming EV batteries will sweep away fossil fuel transport, with or without net zero

    The Argonne National Laboratory in the US has essentially cracked the battery technology for electric vehicles, discovering a way to raise the future driving range of standard EVs to a thousand miles or more. It promises to do so cheaply without exhausting the global supply of critical minerals in the process.

  • AVANGRID (AGR) to Build True North Solar Farm, Cuts Emission

    AVANGRID (AGR) has announced an agreement to utilize $30 million in solar trackers from Array Technologies to build 321MW solar farm.

  • Russia Oil Output May Fall Slower Than Expected: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Day three of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston was heavy on discussions of electricity and natural gas. US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm struck a friendly tone during her keynote address, seeking to mend ties between the fossil-fuel industry and the Biden administration. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning

  • Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Canadian Solar Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Why investing for the long run, especially if you buy certain popular stocks, could reap huge rewards.

  • Entergy (ETR) Seeks Permit for 225 MW of Solar Power Addition

    Entergy's (ETR) arm, Entergy Louisiana, files a request with the Louisiana Public Service Commission to get approval for adding 225 MW of new solar power resources to its renewable portfolio.

  • Enough Wind Power for a Major City Snarled in Vietnam’s Red Tape

    (Bloomberg) -- A cluster of seven wind turbines towering above shrimp ponds and banana trees in Vietnam’s Ben Tre province should have been feeding clean power into the grid by now. Instead, they’ve sat idle for months and become a symbol of the red tape that’s plaguing the development of green electricity in the country.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a For

  • BlackRock, Rockefeller Set ESG Priorities for Busy Proxy Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard LandingGlobal Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6%This year’s proxy season is shaping up to be a real doozy.The number of proposals will likely match or exceed last year’s record before shareholder voting officially kicks int

  • US Energy Chief Extols Oil Industry for Output Boost in Sign of Detente

    (Bloomberg) -- US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm praised oil executives for boosting output and lauded the industry’s “creative visionaries” in an attempt to ease tensions between the Biden administration and fossil-fuel producers.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubSri Lanka Rupee to Re

  • Stock market will crash in 60 days, best-selling author on Lehman collapse warns

    Market risk indicators are signaling one of the highest probabilities of a crash in the next 60 days. The Bear Traps report founder Larry McDonald advises on how to allocate your capital.

  • Cathie Wood Sees First Mover Advantage For AI Stock In $200 Trillion Opportunity: Is AI Stock A Buy?

    Artificial intelligence is transforming industries, from defense and utilities to health care and retail. Will C3.ai lead the multibillion-dollar change?