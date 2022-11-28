U.S. markets open in 7 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,007.75
    -24.75 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,222.00
    -134.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,684.50
    -98.25 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,858.20
    -12.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.28
    -2.00 (-2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.20
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    -0.15 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0376
    -0.0029 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.50
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2073
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2610
    -0.8390 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,192.75
    -369.81 (-2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.64
    -3.01 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.67
    +20.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Yidu Tech Announces Results for the First Half of FY2023: Adjusted Net Loss Narrowed down 30.3% YoY, Strategic Focus Enhanced Business Resilience

·9 min read

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yidu Tech Inc. ("Yidu Tech" or "the Company", together with its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, "the Group", HKEx: 2158), a leading corporate in China's healthcare intelligence industry, announced the interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2022 ("the first half of FY2023" or "the Reporting Period").

Despite the challenging and uncertain external environment, the Group remained committed to improving profitability with a strategic focus. The Group continues to focus on applying digital and intelligent applications to multiple use-case scenarios, concentrating on key disease research areas such as solid tumors, hematology, ophthalmology and immunology to further strengthen its core competence, improve customer experience and increase customers' average transaction value. During the Reporting Period, the Group reported a total revenue of RMB474.4 million and adjusted net loss narrowed to RMB224.8 million, a decrease of 30.3% year-on-year. Total operating expense as a percentage of revenue decreased by 32.1 percentage points.

Ms. Gong Yingying (Rujing), Chairlady and Founder, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Yidu Tech, stated, "The Group has taken proactive and effective measures to enhance operational efficiency and has successfully narrowed its loss and adjusted net loss significantly during the Reporting Period, which is a testament to the effectiveness of our business development strategy. We expect a continued improvement in operation efficiency going forward, and we will continue to make progress toward achieving profitability. Yidu Tech will adhere to its original vision of 'green healthcare', continue to enhance its core technology capabilities, and deepen its efforts in the three scenario categories of research, diagnosis and treatment, and public health, in order to create more value in the healthcare intelligence industry."

Deep cultivation of three major scenarios with strategic focus on aiding commercialization

During the Reporting Period, Yidu Tech proactively enhanced its profitability with a strategic focus on four major areas: business, customers, diseases and organization.

In terms of business, Yidu Tech continues to focus on scenarios in three major categories, namely research, diagnosis and treatment, and public health. The Company promotes multi-scenario applications based on the three categories, achieving scenario-driven optimization of intelligence. Driven by innovation, the Group continuously upgrades its portfolio of high-quality professional products and services to meet the diverse demands of its core customers.

In terms of customers, Yidu Tech focuses on serving core hospitals and core pharmaceutical companies with high revenue retention. In the Big Data Platform and Solutions ("BDPS") segment, the Company upgraded and launched the All Disease Data Platform, which facilitates the DIY creation of disease registries by hospitals. In addition, in the Life Science Solutions ("LSS") segment, the revenue retention rate for the top 10 clients reached 119%.

In terms of diseases, during the Reporting Period, the Group concentrated on key disease research areas including solid tumors, hematology, ophthalmology and immunology. Regarding organization, based on the intelligent "medical brain" YiduCore and the overlapping applications of its core capabilities, Yidu Tech continued to enhance the synergy among the three business segments and to increase customer awareness. Meanwhile, the Group continuously improved the business penetration and internal operating efficiency, and continued to reduce the ratio of total operating expense to revenue during the Reporting Period, which was brought down by 32.1 percentage points year-on-year.

Continuous Technological Innovation to Drive the Development of the Healthcare Intelligence Ecosystem

Guided by the national strategy of high-quality development driven by innovation, the "14th Five-Year Plan" and the "Healthy China 2030" policy, China has put in place series of policies to encourage scenario-driven proprietary innovation. As a leading corporate in the healthcare intelligence industry, Yidu Tech has continuously improved its capabilities in independent R&D and innovation, focusing on solving the pain points faced by the healthcare industry as it undergoes an intelligent transformation.

Over the years, Yidu Tech has independently developed YiduCore which consists of algorithms and insightful medical knowledge that are continuously accumulated and constantly iterated as the Group expands its use-case scenarios with proper authorization. In the first half of FY2023, Yidu Tech continued to invest resources in cooperation with renowned hospitals and experts, to continue empowering its ability to build and enrich a disease labelling system that encompasses various fields of diseases. As of 30 September 2022, YiduCore's medical knowledge graph covers over 80,000 medical objects, of which the number of diseases covered by the disease knowledge graph has exceeded 10,000, an increase of over 1,000 compared to six months earlier.

With YiduCore's strong data processing capabilities and AI algorithms, as well as its accumulated medical knowledge, insights and disease models, Yidu Tech has undertaken a total of 19 scientific research projects with its partners, including renowned hospitals, regulators and universities, of which 8 are national-level research projects sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China and other national ministries. As of 30 September 2022, the effectiveness and accuracy of its pandemic response and prediction algorithms have been validated in 22 cities.

In terms of privacy protection, the Company participated in the preparation of the Research Report on the Application of Privacy Computing (2022) issued by the Institute of Cloud Computing and Big Data of the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology (CAICT). In addition, by virtue of its outstanding remote operation and maintenance technology, Yidu Tech obtained the Certificate of Remote Operation and Maintenance Safety Capability Inspection issued by the Internet Health Care Industry Alliance and CAICT.

Balanced development of three business segments, demonstrating strong business resilience

During the Reporting Period, the revenue of all three business segments maintained a balanced development, demonstrating strong business resilience.

The Big Data Platform and Solutions segment generated revenues of RMB 124.0 million during the Period. One aspect of this segment is Yidu Tech's provision of AI-based intelligence platforms and data analytics-driven solutions to regulators and policy makers. During the Reporting Period, the Group led a consortium and won the contract for the Infectious Disease Intelligent Multi-point Surveillance Early Warning Platform for Beijing. With AI-empowered analytical tools and top-notch simulation models, the Group has expanded its solution offerings from public health to population health. During the Reporting Period, the Group won the construction of regional healthcare profiling for local residents in Chaoyang District, Beijing.

The other aspect of this segment is the Group's continued effort to deepen its insight into diseases. In the field of hematology, the Group has partnered with two of China's only three hematologic diseases National Clinical Research Center (NCRC) hospitals in developing a hematologic disease research network to conduct efficient clinical trials and multi-institutional real-world studies. Meanwhile, the Group has assisted its clients to develop a number of disease registries and large clinical research cohorts for major hematological diseases, including leukemia, coagulation disorders and aplastic anemia. With the successful precedented cases in hematology, the Group made breakthroughs in the field of dermatology by winning the contract with Institute of Dermatology, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, one of China's top two hospitals in the field of dermatology, to build a disease research platform.

The Life Science Solutions segment achieved revenue of RMB 146.5 million during the Reporting Period. With accumulated credentials in focused disease research areas, as of 30 September 2022, Yidu Tech has performed 232 clinical research trials, including clinical trials sponsored by pharmaceutical companies and investigator-initiated trials (IIT). The Group has performed 185 prospective and retrospective real-world studies. Its Intelligent Site Management Organization (iSMO) services have covered 163 sites, more than doubling the number from last year. It is worth noting that, during the Reporting Period, the Group conducted a comprehensive retrospective real-world study which related to the evaluation of the efficacy, safety and treatment modalities of a new drug for patients with complex abdominal infections in ICU for a top 20 multi-national pharmaceutical companies (MNC) client to assist it to obtain the approval from the Center for Drug Evaluation, National Medical Products Administration (CDE).

The growing track records has enabled the Group to continuously develop the LSS segment and maintain its high-quality customer base. As of 30 September 2022, there were 143 active clients. Among its top 20 clients, there were 7 MNC and 16 listed companies.

The revenue of the Group's Health Management Platform and Solutions segment amounted to RMB 203.8 million. Leveraging medical insights powered by YiduCore and AI empowerment, Yidu Tech facilitated its customers' ability to design and develop innovative insurance products, enabling faster and more accurate insurance underwriting and expediting claim processing. During the Reporting Period, the Group continued to increase the market penetration of the Hui Min Bao business, serving 3 provinces and 10 cities. Yidu Tech has assisted three of the four municipalities directly under the central government in China to launch Hui Min Bao products, including Tianjin, Beijing and Chongqing. As of 30 September 2022, the number of active users who have completed at least one transaction on Yidu Tech's health management platform reached 15 million.

Furthermore, the Group's advanced intelligence technologies greatly improve the operating efficiency of Hui Min Bao. As the main operating platform for Jiangsu Hui Min Bao, the Group underwrote more than 3 million Jiangsu Hui Min Bao policies and approximately 76% of total claim amounts were completed by the Group's intelligent claim settlement services. Compared with traditional methods, the Group's intelligent claim settlement services tripled the productivity of processing claims, reducing the financial burden of the insured and further encouraging participation.

As the market leader with the largest market share in the healthcare intelligence market, the medical institutions and regulatory agencies healthcare intelligence market as well as the emerging healthcare intelligence market in China, Yidu Tech is committed to contributing to the intelligent transformation and upgrading of the healthcare industry, as well as the high-quality development of the healthcare industry. In the future, Yidu Tech will continue to adhere to its two-pronged strategy, expand its infrastructure network, deepen its research into diseases, maintain its strategic focus on business, customers, diseases and organization, and contribute to creating the healthcare intelligence ecosystem, upholding its mission to make value-based precision healthcare accessible to everyone and create more value for healthcare industry participants.

About Yidu Tech Inc.

Founded in 2014, Yidu Tech Inc. ("Yidu Tech", stock code: 2158.HK) has been focusing on the development and application of healthcare intelligence since its inception. The Group focuses on solving the pain points of intelligent applications in the three major healthcare scenarios of public health, research, and diagnosis and treatment, empowering the industry through healthcare intelligence infrastructure, and promoting the construction of a safe, accessible, and value-based healthcare system. In January 2021, Yidu Tech was successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Yidu Tech primarily operates in three business segments, namely Big Data Platform and Solutions, Life Sciences Solutions, and Health Management Platform and Solutions, which facilitate medical and clinical research, health management, public health management and development of innovative drugs, as well as assist the industry in reducing cost and improving efficiency, with an aim to make value-based precision healthcare accessible to everyone.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yidu-tech-announces-results-for-the-first-half-of-fy2023-adjusted-net-loss-narrowed-down-30-3-yoy-strategic-focus-enhanced-business-resilience-301687565.html

SOURCE Yidu Tech

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. stock futures fall as Chinese protests rattle markets, oil hits 2022 low

    U.S. stock-index futures sank Sunday night, as Asian markets fell following widespread public demonstrations in China and as oil hit a 2022 low.

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • I'm Getting More Comfortable With My Alibaba Stock. Here's Why

    It's been challenging to hold Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA)stock over the last two years as it lost more than 70% of its market value. As the stock price fell, investors questioned whether Alibaba had reached its prime and was bound to decline further. While it's still early, Alibaba's latest earnings result justifies my earlier decision.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    In a financial environment riddled with unprecedented levels of uncertainty, investors are at wits’ end. When it comes to finding an investment strategy that will yield returns, traditional methods might not be as dependable. So, how should investors get out of the rut? In times like these, a more comprehensive stock analysis can steer investors in the direction of returns. Rather than looking solely at more conventional factors like fundamental or technical analyses, other metrics can play a ke

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As China Concerns Hit Market Rally; Why You Should Be Cautious

    Futures fell amid China Covid unrest. Be cautious as the S&P 500 faces a big test with key economic data due.

  • SoFi Is Becoming a Bit of a Regulatory Headache

    Financial services company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) went public in June 2021 with lots of support and plenty of hype. At this point, SoFi finds itself in a bit of a regulatory headache.

  • 3 Bold Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist In This Bear Market

    With many growth stocks trading far from their peaks, that cheer might come from the significant opportunities for bold long-term investors in 2023 and beyond. Here's what you need to know about these three stocks to buy in a bear market. Justin Pope (Roku): Roku gained some attention over the past few years as the era of streaming got underway.

  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) by estimating...

  • 1 Upcoming Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Won't Want to Miss

    Most stock splits don't create actual value for shareholders. While investors end up with more (or less if it's a reverse split) shares post-split, they own the same economic interest. Brookfield will split into two publicly traded companies -- Brookfield Corporation and Brookfield Asset Management -- with the latter poised to pay an attractive and growing dividend.

  • I'm Worried About A Stock Market Crash. How Can I Tell If My Fears Are Warranted?

    The first six months of 2022 were the worst the stock market has had in more than 40 years, officially entering a bear market on June 13. Despite some recent bouncebacks, investors remain worried. So much so that some have … Continue reading → The post Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks Tumble on Unrest in China, Dollar Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares slid while the dollar and Treasuries rose as growing unrest in China over Covid restrictions sent a shiver through global markets.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumChinese equities led stock-market declines in Asia, with weakness also evident European futures. US contracts dropped as modest customer traffic and he

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Copper’s Biggest Mystery Is Finally Cracking

    (Bloomberg) -- The warnings keep getting louder: the world is hurtling toward a desperate shortage of copper. Humans are more dependent than ever on a metal we’ve used for 10,000 years; new deposits are drying up, and the type of breakthrough technologies that transformed other commodities have failed to materialize for copper.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession T

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Covid Cases Soar, Lockdown Protests Erupt

    Best Chinese stocks. China Covid cases are at record highs, but lockdown protests are spreading almost as fast.

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried May End Up in Jail, Says Mark Cuban

    FTX lied. Regulators in the United States and the Bahamas, where Bankman-Fried lives and where FTX was headquartered, have launched investigations. The Bankman-Fried regime has been heavily criticized by the new FTX CEO in charge of the restructuring John Ray, who said that the former trader and his two associates have failed on every level.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Second-Largest U.S. Pension Buys Up Rivian, Snowflake, Airbnb, and Noble Stock

    California State Teachers’ Retirement System also bought more shares of Snowflake and Airbnb in the third quarter.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

    These companies have multiple ways they could deliver multibagger growth in a relatively short period of time.

  • 15 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks of all time. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time. This year has been challenging for investors due to continuous interest rate hikes and an all-time […]

  • The Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- The bond market is zeroing in on a US recession next year, with traders betting that the longer-term trajectory for interest rates will be down even as the Federal Reserve is still busy raising its policy rate.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumLong-dated Treasury yields are already below the Fed’s overnight benchmark ran