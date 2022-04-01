Yield360.io, First 2.0 Asset Multiplication Protocol Offers 360,000% APY on Binance Chain

Yield360

London, UK, April 01, 2022





The advent of DeFi 2.0 has taken the blockchain solutions by storm through completely revolutionizing the investment procedures. A major shift from DeFi 1.0 to DeFi 2.0 is the alteration of focus to low risks and higher yield solutions.

Yield360 has also taken its part through introducing a product that can provide a constant stream of returns throughout the day. The Y360 protocol offers a return on investment after every 13 minutes, which is 110.76 times in a day, and 39,433 time a year; totaling a fixed APY of whooping 360,000%

Through the use of its Y360 insurance fund YIF, Yield360 has made it possible for its users to earn these higher aforementioned returns simply through holding $Y360 in their wallets. The protocol fully comprises of following features

The $Y360 is a native token on the protocol which also serves as the network’s native currency. All rebase interests are paid in $Y360 token along with many other utilities of this token.

Protocol Governance:

$Y360 also provides the facility of protocol governance.





$Y360 Insurance YIF:

Y360.io provides a safer token structure with the Yield 360 insurance fund. The Yield 360 Insurance Fund holds 1.5% of all trading fees, which helps to sustain and back the staking rewards by maintaining price stability and greatly reducing downside risk.





Automated safe staking strategy:

The $Y360 token is always kept in your wallet, so it is never given to a third party or centralised authority. All you have to do is buy and hold because you will automatically receive rewards in your own wallet, eliminating the need for any complicated staking processes. Through the automation of the entire procedure, all rewards from the staking pool are automatically transferred to your wallet.





High APY:

Y360.io pays 360,000% APY. The distribution of all rewards are followed by an automated process so no user misses any payment.

Auto-compounding protocol:

The auto-compounding protocol of Y360.io pays users every 10 minutes in a day, making a total of 144 payments in a day. This figure makes Y360.io the fastest auto-compounding protocol on the network.

To support its price and rebase rewards, the Y360 employs a complex set of factors. It includes the $Y360 Insurance Fund (YIF), which acts as an insurance fund to ensure the Yield 360 Protocol's price stability and long-term viability by maintaining a consistent 0.0205 percent rebase rate paid to all $Yield360 token holders every 13 minutes.

Using a Positive Rebase formula, Y360 allows token distribution to be paid directly proportional to epoch rebase rewards, worth 0.0205 percent of the total amount of $Y360 tokens held in your wallet every 13 minutes’ epoch period. The rebase rewards are distributed to all $Y360 holders on each EPOCH (13 minute rebase period). There are a total 39,433 EPOCH in a year.

The daily compounding rate is not linear, but exponential. For example, if you invest $1 for 1 year, you will have 194,467 $Y360.

All of these elements have been coordinated by the Yield360.io development team so that they work seamlessly behind the scenes. As a result, $Y360 holders now have a simple and elegant staking and rewards system.

Lastly, Yield360 is highly different from other protocols with similar features or Olympus DAO forks, Safuu and titano. To read about an in-depth analysis of Yield360 difference from other protocols, read here: Yield360.io

Yield 360 Mission and Vision

Yield 360 made sure to have a team on board which shares similar values like us to yield the best output for the user base. The company aims at providing the best user experience. A fast, reliable, easy-to-use platform that gives top-notch financial opportunities to manage funds smartly while also making it a user-friendly platform. $Y360 aims to make this platform a decentralized auto- staking protocol. That provides a seamless experience to naive users. Our team members have put their blood and sweat into this project to give it the existence that it has now for the sake of convenience only. Team will continue to make advancements in our platform according to feedback, demands, and requirements. Yield360 platform started with BNB only and with future advancements, $Y360 aims at adding other blockchain options to pick from for providing versatility in this platform. Moreover, the team encourages extensive experimentation on our platform to bring the best out of our Y360. To know more about this visit our website to learn about the technicalities of this project on our whitepaper.

About us

Yield360 is a DeFi development company that design next generation DeFi 2.0 solutions, in an attempt to improvise the staking module, with its Yield 360 auto-staking protocol. The main product of the company is the $Y360 token, with extraordinary value propositions to benefit token holders.

