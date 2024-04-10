Yields Soar as Traders Price in Just Two Fed Rate Cuts in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields soared, reaching new year-to-date highs, as data showing consumer prices rose more than estimated in March prompted investors to abandon wagers on more than two Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year.

The evidence that progress toward lower inflation is stalling is seen as making the Fed unlikely to deliver on three quarter-point rate cuts by year-end, policymakers’ median forecast at their March meeting. Confidence in that outcome had already begun to erode based on strong March employment data released last week.

Yields across the maturity spectrum jumped by at least 10 basis points on the day, with the two-year, most sensitive to changes in Fed policy, climbing more than 23 basis points to 4.97%. The benchmark 10-year note’s topped 4.5% for the first time since November.

“That’s the sound of the door slamming shut on a June rate cut,” David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “It’s definitely more inflation than the Fed wants.”

Swap contracts that predict decisions by the US central bank repriced to higher rate levels, with the December contract’s reaching about 4.90% — only about 40 basis points lower the effective federal funds rate of 5.33%.

The Treasury yield increases were the biggest in months. Shortly after 9 a.m. New York time, those for two- to 10-year yields exceeded the biggest ones so far this year.

Fed policy makers have said that while they expect to cut rates this year, they want to be more confident that inflation is on a sustainable path toward their 2% target before beginning the process. The rate they target — different from the CPI — was 2.45% in February, down from a peak of 7.1% in 2022. The March CPI readings provide scant basis for increased confidence in the trend.

Traders face more potential volatility as the US Treasury plans to sell 10-year notes in an auction at 1 p.m., and several Fed speakers are on the docket along with the release of the minutes from the US central bank’s March policy meeting at 2 p.m.

Ahead of the CPI data, sentiment was running high in some quarters that it would restore the prospect of more than two rate cuts this year. As of this week, banks including Barclays, Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were still predicting at least three cuts, with the first one coming in June. Traders all but abandoned wagers on a June cut after the data.

At the start of the year, the amount of easing priced in for 2024 exceeded 150 basis points. That expectation was based on the view that the US economy would slow in response to the Fed’s 11 rate hikes over the past two years. Rather, growth data has broadly exceeded expectations.

“Seems like this will solidify the idea of high-for-longer and keep upward pressure on rates in the near term,” said Zachary Griffiths, head of US investment grade and macro strategy at CreditSights. “From a longer-term perspective we think this back up in rates presents an opportunity to add duration at attractive levels.”

