U.S. markets open in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,951.25
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,530.00
    -51.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,700.25
    -10.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,840.20
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.86
    +0.22 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.00
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    +0.16 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0359
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.04
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1908
    +0.0041 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2620
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,721.24
    +141.50 (+0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.48
    +3.06 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.35
    +23.81 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Yili Chosen as the Official Dairy Partner of the G20 Summit

·3 min read

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- The 2022 G20 Summit is being held in Bali, Indonesia, on November 15 and 16, with the theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger". Yili Group has been named the G20 Summit's dairy partner. Joyday ice cream, produced by PT Yili Indonesia Dairy, will be offered in various refreshing flavors to participants from all over the world.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/yiligroup_202211.shtml

Yili serves Joyday ice cream at the G20 Summit
Yili serves Joyday ice cream at the G20 Summit

Edi Prio Pambudi, Indonesia's G20 Co-Sherpa and Deputy Minister for International Economic Cooperation at the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, highly recognized Yili's active support for the event, "Public health is a key focus of this year's summit. Yili's high-quality, healthy dairy products help us to live healthier and stronger lives, which is closely aligned with the summit's theme of 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger'. The collaboration between Yili and the G20 Summit is impactful and we look forward to continued partnership."

Pan Gang, Chairman and President of Yili Group said, "Global development requires global synergy. As the dairy partner for the G20 Summit, Yili will continue to share healthy products with the world, encourage healthy lifestyles, support green and sustainable development, and contribute to global economic development."

Building a healthier world

Yili has stepped up efforts to go global in recent years. Yili Indonesia Dairy Production Base is an innovative, digital production base equipped with cutting-edge technology. The planned daily production of the first phase of the project is 159 tons of ice cream products.

Yili Indonesia Dairy has been engaging in resource coordination and sharing with other subsidiaries of Yili across the globe.

Yili Indonesia Dairy Production Base
Yili Indonesia Dairy Production Base

Boosting sustainability

Yili is committed to helping local communities build a sustainable society, economy and environment as part of its overseas operations.

"Environmental protection and low-carbon development have been our priorities from the very beginning. Our goal is not only to be a well-recognized dairy producer but also to be an advocate for green and low-carbon practices in Indonesia," said the Head of Yili Indonesia Dairy.

Yili Indonesia Dairy has built a local wastewater treatment system with a daily treatment capacity of 2,800 tons. Energy-saving and emissions-reducing technology have also been utilized to build this green, smart facility.

In addition, Yili has carried out 14 assistance programs to help Indonesia to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and other crises. This year, Yili is working with the G20 Committee to support coral reef conservation in Komodo National Park.

Pursuing localized operations

In the process of localizing operations, Yili is also dedicated to identifying and nurturing local talent. Today, Yili Indonesia Dairy has a total of 728 employees, with more than 97% local workforce. It has established partnerships with over 100 high-quality suppliers locally.

In addition, Yili has worked with Indonesia's Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs to launch a supply chain partnership program. Support measures ranging from policy incentives and technology services to industrial chain collaboration and management empowerment have been introduced to enable the healthy, sustainable development of Yili's local partners.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yili-chosen-as-the-official-dairy-partner-of-the-g20-summit-301682529.html

SOURCE Yili Group

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/18/c4302.html

Recommended Stories

  • Pennsylvania Tesla bursts into flames, photos show unrecognizable metal husk

    A Tesla vehicle burst into flames while driving on a Pennsylvania highway Tuesday morning, requiring firefighters to use 12,000 gallons of water to extinguish it.

  • 4 Charts Showcasing Why This 7.6%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Rising

    Demand for fossil fuels has steadily risen for years, propelled by population and economic growth. It has driven the need for more infrastructure like pipelines, processing plants, and export terminals to support rising volumes of oil and gas. While the world is working hard to transition to cleaner energy sources like renewable energy, demand for fossil fuels won't evaporate overnight.

  • Former NBA Champ Is Transforming The $11 Trillion Construction Industry

    The construction industry accounts for as much as 40% of global emissions, but new technology could be on track to help people build cleaner and more efficient homes

  • One of the deadliest animals in SC might attack without warning. What to know

    One of the deadliest animals in South Carolina might just show up where you least expect it.

  • Florida photographer snaps image of heron flying off with baby alligator: 'Right place at right time'

    Ted Roberts, a retired wildlife photographer, told Fox News Digital he saw the bird carrying a baby alligator while an adult gator gave chase at the Orlando Wetlands Park in Florida.

  • Mission Valley residents react to 3.7 magnitude earthquake that hit early Wednesday morning

    Mission Valley residents react to 3.7 magnitude earthquake that hit early Wednesday morning

  • First Solar (FSLR) to Build Its Fourth U.S. Factory in Alabama

    First Solar (FSLR) picks Alabama for its fourth U.S. manufacturing facility as part of its strategic goal to scale its manufacturing capacity in the United States.

  • Earthquake in Oil Country Highlights Environmental Concerns

    The U.S. Geological Survey says the disposal of fluids used in crude production is the main factor behind an increase in seismic activity.

  • 'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history

    U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's unanimous vote on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone for a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. The project would return the lower half of California’s second-largest river to a free-flowing state for the first time in more than a century.

  • 15 Biggest European Energy Companies

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest European energy companies. If you want to see more of the biggest European energy companies, go directly to 5 Biggest European Energy Companies. When most people think of Europe, they think of the European Union, which as a 27 country bloc makes up […]

  • Toyota unveils new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style

    The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look.

  • While EVs Reign, Toyota Bets Big on a Brand New Prius Hybrid

    While legacy automakers are looking fully electrify their fleets, Toyota has doubled down on its classic hybrid.

  • Teen girl and her Great Pyrenees fend off mountain lion attack, Nevada officials say

    The girl and her dog were walking in a Reno suburb when they were attacked, officials said.

  • Faucets poised to run dry for hundreds of Arizona residents by year's end

    Drought means hundreds of homes in Arizona are poised to lose their water by the end of the yer.

  • Alaska gambles on turning boreal forest into farmland

    As the state warms twice as fast as the rest of the U.S., once frozen land is now thawed out and up for grabs.

  • Toyota Unveils Fifth-Generation Prius In Japan

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) has unveiled its latest iteration of the Prius, the hybrid vehicle. Prius was first launched in 1997 as the world's first mass-produced hybrid car, leading the expansion of HEVs over the 25 years since it was first launched as a new-generation eco-car. The total cumulative sales of the Prius worldwide have reached about 5.05 million units, accounting for a reduction equivalent to at least about 82 million tons of CO2 emissions as of March 2022. The latest is the fift

  • GM aims to lower EV battery cost, locks up supply deal with Vale

    General Motors Co aims to slash the cost of electric vehicle battery cells and has added Vale to its growing roster of battery material suppliers as the automaker girds for increasing EV competition beyond 2025, GM said on Thursday. Brazilian mining giant Vale SA will supply GM with battery-grade nickel for future electric vehicles, starting in 2026, GM executive Doug Parks said on Thursday. The automaker also expects to cut the cost of its Ultium battery cells to less than $70 per kilowatt-hour "in mid to late decade," according to Parks, who heads GM's global product development, purchasing and supply chain.

  • Politics, climate conspire as Tigris and Euphrates dwindle

    Next year, the water will come. The pipes have been laid to Ata Yigit’s sprawling farm in Turkey’s southeast connecting it to a dam on the Euphrates River. Over 1,000 kilometers (625 miles) downstream in southern Iraq, nothing grows anymore in Obeid Hafez’s wheat farm.

  • Top 8 Black Friday Emergency Preparedness Deals

    ReadyWise is here to offer some relief with their incredible deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here are the top 8 Black Friday Deals that are must-haves for getting and being prepared. 72-Hour Emergency Food Kits are an essential product everyone should have.

  • Western US cities to remove decorative grass amid drought

    A group of 30 agencies that supply water to homes and businesses throughout the western United States has pledged to rip up lots of decorative grass to help keep water in the over-tapped Colorado River. The agreement signed Tuesday by water agencies in Southern California, Phoenix and Salt Lake City and elsewhere illustrates an accelerating shift in the American West away from well-manicured grass that has long been a totem of suburban life, having taken root alongside streets, around fountains and between office park walkways. Beyond reducing ornamental grass by 30%, the agencies say they'll boost water efficiency, add more water recycling and consider actions like changing how people pay for water to encourage savings.