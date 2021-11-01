U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,603.50
    +6.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,750.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,869.00
    +30.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,300.40
    +5.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.11
    -0.46 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.90
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.26
    -0.27 (-1.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3669
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3080
    +0.3080 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,784.21
    -537.78 (-0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,480.62
    -20.35 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Yili Group Reports Operating Revenue of RMB 85 Billion in the First Three Quarters of 2021, with a Net Profit Growth of Over 30%

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOHHOT, China, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 28, 2021, Yili Group released its financial results for the first three quarters of 2021. During the period, Yili achieved a total operating revenue of RMB 85.007 billion and a net profit of RMB 7.967 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 15.23% and 31.82%, respectively. Both indicators reached a record high, and the profit growth of more than 30% far outstripped expectations.

Yili Group Reports Operating Revenue of RMB 85 Billion in the First Three Quarters of 2021, with a Net Profit Growth of Over 30% (PRNewsfoto/Yili Group)
Yili Group Reports Operating Revenue of RMB 85 Billion in the First Three Quarters of 2021, with a Net Profit Growth of Over 30% (PRNewsfoto/Yili Group)

Yili's net profit in the first three quarters has exceeded that of last year, signaling a new outlook for the company's growth prospects. The performance also indicated that Yili is now expected to become the first dairy company in Asia to exceed RMB 100 billion in revenue.

As Pan Gang, the Chairman of Yili Group, said, "We will invest more in the tracks focused on new consumption trends and aspire to do our best in each of them. We will also accelerate our digital transformation to boost the overall operational efficiency of the Group, in a bid to achieve our strategic objectives."

Core products maintain stable growth, while new growth drivers emerge

Yili has continued to stand out as the pacesetter of the market in liquid milk, ice cream, and other products. Yili Satine Organic Milk, AMBPOMIAL, and Changqing have clinched first place in their respective market segments.

New product sales have risen strongly, with brand potential beginning to emerge as the new force underpinning Yili's performance growth. High-growth categories, including cheese, mineral water, low-temperature milk, and milk formula, have all sustained rapid growth.

Yili's Xinhuo adult milk powder has led the market segment in sales volume, while Jinlingguan has been the infant formula brand which has seen the most rapid growth in China's market. During the first three quarters of 2021, Yili's infant formula category has reached a growth rate of more than 30% year-on-year.

Yili has now covered major consumption scenarios of cheese. The first three quarters saw a year-on-year increase of 180% in the total retail sales of Yili's cheese business.

Strengthening infant formula leadership and entering the nutrition product market

Yili has proactively enriched categories and its strategic cooperation since the beginning of 2021.

On October 27, 2021, Yili joined hands with goat milk leader Ausnutria Dairy and became the latter's largest shareholder. Ausnutria also features a comprehensive layout in nutrition products and has been licensed with China's quality mark for healthcare products. This will significantly facilitate Yili's future expansion in the health food market.

Digitalization empowers the industry to improve operational efficiency

Yili has established a dedicated team working in digitalization since 2019 and has developed its digitalization-oriented transformation strategy for the next decade, laying out a roadmap for marketing, products and supply chains.

"Digital transformation should be accelerated to ensure our consumer-oriented practice in terms of brand-building and product innovation. That is the major task for Yili in 2021," according to Pan Gang.

SOURCE Yili Group

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in November

    They're all big winners in recent years that are poised to be even bigger winners over the long term.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Apple Inc. (AAPL)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • 2 Risky Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    There are two stocks that despite their popularity with retail investors, I wouldn't suggest investing in, even if you had money you could afford to gamble with: Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC). Veterinary health company Zomedica is a business that's in its very early stages. In Zomedica's case, the company only began selling its flagship Truforma platform, which helps veterinarians run tests on animals more efficiently than other diagnostic products, earlier this year.

  • Nvidia, Tencent in Race for Next Spot in Trillion-Dollar Club

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s ascent into the most exclusive of corporate clubs -- the $1 trillion capitalization set -- has investors guessing on which company will be the next to join.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe technology industry represents

  • China EV Sales: Xpeng Deliveries Triple, Nio, Li Auto On Tap As They Near Buy Points

    Xpeng reported October China EV sales tripled, with Tesla rivals Nio and Li on tap. Xpeng stock and Li Auto stock are just below buy points.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, and Other Companies That Just Raised Their Dividends

    Exxon Mobil and AbbVie were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this past week, while Ford Motor reinstated its quarterly payout. Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) declared a quarterly dividend of 88 cents a share, up by a penny or about 1%. It marked the first quarterly dividend increase for the energy giant since April 2019 when it went from 82 to 87 cents a share.

  • Best Cryptocurrency Stocks for a Retirement Portfolio: 3 Experts Pick Their Faves

    Long-term investors can feel reasonably safe taking positions in these cryptocurrency-related assets.

  • Here Come the Best Three Months for the Stock Market

    The stock market has taken off, with all three of the main U.S. indexes at record levels on Friday, but that shouldn’t necessarily deter investors from buying now.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch This Week – GME, Dogecoin and Invesco Solar ETF on the Spotlight

    Dogecoin may complete a cup and handle breakout pattern, with an upside target just above 50 cents.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Roughly a decade ago, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) spun off its downstream refining assets so it could focus solely on drilling for oil and natural gas. This integrated energy giant has a business that spans from the often-volatile upstream (drilling) segment through the stable midstream (pipelines) area and into the downstream (refining) space, which tends to benefit from lower oil prices.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Fed Taper Looms For Stock Market Rally; Google, Tesla Rival Near Buy Points

    After Halloween week brought treats, will a Fed taper spook the market rally? Google, Tesla rival Xpeng are near buys.

  • Plug Power Leads Five Alt-Energy Plays Near Buy Points

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power is in buy range, while China-based EV makers Xpeng Motors and Li Auto are near buy points. Plug Power, a leading maker of hydrogen fuel cells used mainly in forklifts in large warehouses, recently announced ambitious plans and new partnerships to expand its business.

  • Huge Silver Linings Underneath Amazon and Apple Earnings "Disappointments"

    Shareholders in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) didn't have a great earnings season, as both companies fell around 2% the day after their respective third quarter reports. Amazon's cloud computing strength helped offset retail weakness. Amazon missed on both revenue and earnings estimates, and its Q4 guidance came in below expectations as well.

  • These 10 Stocks Were in the Spotlight This Week

    In this article we will take a look at the some notable stocks that trended this week. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read These 5 Stocks Were in the Spotlight This Week. Stocks that were in the spotlight this week include The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • IBM Completes Its Spinoff of Kyndryl Next Week. Markets Are Underwhelmed.

    Kyndryl, the gigantic provider of managed IT services, might see only a modest valuation after its spinoff from IBM is completed next week.