Yili Holds Its Annual Meeting Online - Over RMB 1.2 Billion Worth of Employee Incentives Provided in 2021

·3 min read
In this article:
  • 600887.SS

  • Last year, Yili embarked upon a new journey and achieved the best operating performance ever

  • Yili has achieved high-quality development and rewarded its employees, the industry chain and society

HUHHOT, China, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW/ -- On January 25, 2022, Yili held its 2021 annual meeting online. More than 100,000 participants gathered at this XR-based futuristic online meeting, including Yili employees, their families, and partners from around the world.

Pan Gang, Chairman and President of Yili Group, said, "With love for a healthy life, we will keep bringing more products of nutrition and health to customers worldwide by continuous innovation, and bringing warmth and love to people in need by doing good. With love for our career, we will let our staff feel more of a sense of fulfillment and happiness by helping them grow, we will join hands with our partners in the industry chain to open an era of greater prosperity by keeping moving forward."

Pan Gang addresses the 2021 annual meeting online
Yili's rapid growth benefits its employees

With continued efforts to support the professional development of its employees, Yili has established a system covering talent cultivation and employee care. This provides an effective platform for individual employees' development, extensive training resources, and a well-developed reward mechanism.

Over 100 awards were granted at this meeting to outstanding employees and teams, recognizing their achievements in talent cultivation, process building, safe production, quality management, and innovations. On top of base pay and merit pay, Yili provided more than RMB 1.2 billion in employee incentives throughout 2021.

Yili is also dedicated to offering diversified career paths for its employees. It provided growth and development opportunities for over 2,000 employees last year alone.

Yili boosts common prosperity throughout the industrial chain

As one of the top five players in the global dairy industry, Yili has been advancing its technological upgrading and fostering value chains in the industry to facilitate the continued development of its upstream and downstream partners, both technologically and financially.

Yili has also helped over five million dairy farmers to raise their incomes and improve their livelihoods. As of December 31, 2021, Yili had invested RMB 90 billion in financing 8,590 of its upstream and downstream partners in the industrial chain, with RMB 7.596 billion extended in 2021.

With the aim of jointly building the Global Health Ecosystem and serving consumers worldwide, Yili invested approximately RMB 100 million in rewarding its outstanding dealers at the Top Partners Conference 2022. Currently, Yili has teamed up with partners in 33 countries across five continents.

Yili supports public welfare to help improve people's lives

Over the years, Yili has always fulfilled its social responsibilities. By the end of 2021, the "Yili Nutrition 2030" project had covered 12,000 Chinese schools, with a total investment of more than RMB 92 million, benefiting nearly 700,000 children. In addition, with the aim of ensuring children's safety, the "Yili Ark" project had covered 25 provinces and cities across the country, benefiting 300,000 children, teachers and parents.

Yili is also committed to promoting the development of a green industrial chain. Yili recently received a carbon neutral verification statement from Bureau Veritas, marking the first such verification in the local dairy industry. Its industry-leading practices around realizing peak emissions and carbon neutrality were also featured as the only case study from the food and agriculture sector in the United Nations Global Compact's Corporate Net Zero Pathway.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yili-holds-its-annual-meeting-online---over-rmb-1-2-billion-worth-of-employee-incentives-provided-in-2021--301470575.html

SOURCE Yili Group

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/28/c4640.html

