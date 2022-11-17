U.S. markets open in 8 hours 38 minutes

Yili Participated in the COP27 Panel Discussion on Green Business Practices

·3 min read

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) was convened in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, drawing worldwide attention. On November 8, the Center for International Knowledge on Development of China hosted the "Seminar on Clean Energy Development -- Accelerating Achievement on Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7)" at the China Pavilion. Representatives of international organizations and enterprises joined roundtable discussions on the respective "Green Practices of Businesses and Opportunities on Renewable Energy Supply Chain" panels.

Yili Group Roadmap toward a Net-Zero Future

Yili was invited to attend the seminar online as a representative from China's food product industry. The story of its pioneering net-zero carbon milk was showcased in the Sustainable Consumption Report: Chinese Enterprises' Actions.

Taking action for green development

In reflection of China's commitment to achieving carbon peaking and carbon neutrality by 2030 and 2060, Chinese enterprises have likewise begun to take initiative. Pan Gang, Chairman and President of Yili Group, initially proposed a concept of "Green Leadership" in 2007 and introduced the "Green Industry Chain" in China's dairy business in 2009. In 2022, Yili was the first in China's food sector in launching its Plan for a Net Zero Carbon Future and Roadmap to a Net Zero Carbon Future. Armed with this strategy, Yili plans to achieve industrial-chain-wide carbon neutrality by 2050, while also forming a "Net Zero Carbon Alliance" with likeminded partners from around the world.

Advancing chain-wide carbon reduction

From forage planting to sales, the dairy sector encompasses the primary, secondary, and tertiary industries. Yili has been developing an integrated farming system which it had already applied to 272 partner pastures by the end of 2021. Yili promotes green manufacturing in its plants by enhancing energy efficiency, utilizing renewable energy, and employing environmentally friendly packaging. The Group's efforts have not gone unnoticed. Yili's 23 branches and subsidiaries have been designated as "Green Factories" by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Earlier this year, Yili officially launched its net-zero carbon series products.

Advocating a green, low-carbon lifestyle

Green and sustainable products are becoming more popular in recent years. Yili conveys the concept of carbon reduction to the public through various campaigns. "Yili's 'net-zero carbon milk' marks a further step for the low-carbon development of China's dairy industry and suggests a new way ahead in terms of promoting low-carbon lifestyles and consumption," according to Han Bin, Executive Secretary-General of the UN Global Compact Network China.

Yili's practices on sustainable development are being acknowledged by third parties. Its cases have been included in Pathway to Net Zero: SDG Practices of Enterprises in China by United Nations Development Programme and Corporate Net Zero Pathway by UN Global Compact. Jiang Xiheng, Vice President of Center for International Knowledge on Development, said that Yili is expected to drive the dairy industry to make the carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals a reality in China.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=433655

Caption: Yili Group Roadmap toward a Net-Zero Future

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=433666

Caption: The COP27 China Pavilion Conference

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=433668

Caption: Vice President Zhao Xin attended the roundtable discussion.

The COP27 China Pavilion Conference
Vice President Zhao Xin attended the roundtable discussion.

SOURCE Yili Group

