U.S. markets open in 8 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.50
    -11.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,300.00
    -120.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,107.75
    -18.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,210.60
    -11.60 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.75
    -0.69 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.50
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1797
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -1.3670 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.45
    -15.59 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3856
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4210
    -0.1490 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,484.68
    +750.90 (+1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,201.16
    +74.67 (+6.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,477.60
    -499.55 (-1.79%)
     

Yili Pledges to Protect Wild Elephant Reserves on 2021 World Elephant Day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • China's wild elephants from Yunnan are now heading back home after their 17-month journey.

  • Dairy giant Yili has launched its new biodiversity conservation project to help protect the species.

HOHHOT, China, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 12, World Elephant Day, Yili Group and the China Green Foundation announced that they will work together to restore the habitat of Asian elephants. The two partners will support the development of wetlands and salt mud ponds and the scientific cultivation of plants that elephants like to eat, restoring a habitat spanning 50,000 square meters.

Yili Pledges to Protect Wild Elephant Reserves on 2021 World Elephant Day
Yili Pledges to Protect Wild Elephant Reserves on 2021 World Elephant Day

Beginning in March 2020, a herd of wild Asian elephants started wandering northwards from Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture in China's Yunnan province and quickly made international headlines. Rather than creating conflicts between the elephants and people, this long march has been warmly welcomed and supported by the residents along the route as well as by the wider public. After an epic 17-month journey, the elephants were recently guided across the Yuanjiang river, the most challenging obstacle on their southward journey, and a path was made for them to safely return to their nature reserve.

Yili's new endeavor is mainly aimed at addressing the most urgent current issues in protecting Asian elephants, an endangered species listed on the IUCN Red List and one of the leading protected wild animals in China.

In recent years, as China continues to strengthen its protection of Asian elephants and their habitats, the number of wild Asian elephants in China has gradually grown from about 150 to 300. However, managing the rising number of Asian elephants and their expanding habitat range now requires new solutions. Some elephants are currently faced with a scarcity of the low shrubs and herbs that they prefer to eat. When the food supply dwindles, they will then leave the forests and wander into villages in order to forage outside the reserve. In addition, new problems such as rapidly declining acreage and scattering habitats are urgently in need of being addressed. Unless such challenges are resolved, the issue of wandering elephants will continue to reoccur.

To protect Asian elephants as well as other wildlife, Yili, as the first Chinese company to sign the United Nations' Commitment Letter of Enterprises on Biodiversity, has made significant efforts aimed at strengthening biodiversity conservation. To protect forests inhabited by wildlife, Yili's Satine milk uses FSC-certified packages and introduces organic lids partly sourced from sugarcane, a recyclable and renewable resource. In May 2020, Yili and the Embassy of China in Kenya, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and the Kenya Wildlife Service, jointly launched an online public donation event for Kenya wildlife protection which led to 4.56 million kenya shilling (KES) worth of materials being donated to Nairobi National Park to help protect African wildlife.

SOURCE Yili Group

Recommended Stories

  • Cheap Energy Stocks Shrug Off Climate Alarm With Cash Flowing

    (Bloomberg) -- The sobering United Nations-backed report on global warming last week prompted a lot of hand wringing from governments and the general public about fossil fuels. The response from investors in the oil and gas industry? A big shrug.Shares of energy companies, which led the S&P 500 higher for much of the year, ended the week little changed. Oil prices rebounded from a selloff earlier in the month, despite the warnings that the world must wean itself off fossil fuels, and fast.Invest

  • U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

    Shale gas has propelled the U.S. to pole position as a gas producer, but several signs suggests that this lead may be short-lived

  • This Is When the Delta Surge Will Be Worst in Your Area, Virus Expert Warns

    As the Delta variant continues its spread across the U.S., many parts of the country are struggling to keep up and fight back. COVID cases and hospitalizations are skyrocketing throughout the country, overwhelming hospital systems in the hardest-hit states. Some cities are even asking residents to "use 911 sparingly" because they cannot handle other emergencies amid the current Delta surge. But as some areas reach these worst-case scenario situations, other parts of the country may not be far be

  • UNFCC Climate Report delivers a message of hope stating 1.5 is within reach if immediate action is taken

    ZESTAs “SHIP ZERO 26” COP Event is the solution for shipping

  • If we take these five steps now, we can ward off a climate disaster

    If there was one bit of optimism in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s sixth assessment report, it’s that humans can still mitigate some of the worst effects of climate if we act now. “It’s not too late to address; you just need to move very quickly,” says Deirdre Cooper, co-portfolio manager of Ninety One’s Global Environment Strategy. The IPCC’s report comes on the heels of a new $1 trillion infrastructure project recently passed by the Senate, which includes funding for federal public works programs that could help with decarbonization, such as improving the electric grid.

  • California’s Dixie Fire threatens more homes amid extreme heat, wind, lightning

    Thousands of Northern California homes were threatened Sunday by the nation's largest wildfire and officials warned the danger of new blazes erupting across the West was high because of unstable weather.

  • Giant panda Jia Jia gives birth to first cub in Singapore

    Singapore's first panda cub was born at River Safari to Kai Kai and Jia Jia, the two giant pandas who arrived in 2012 on a 10-year loan from China.

  • Cost to Bury Carbon Near Tipping Point as Emissions Price Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Skyrocketing carbon prices and a “code red” warning about the threat posed by climate change are giving fresh momentum to a technology that captures and removes greenhouse gas emissions so they can be buried.The market for these tools could reach $2 trillion if used to cut pollution from heavy industry, according to Credit Suisse Group AG. With carbon more than doubling in the past year and prices set to reach 100 euros ($118) as soon as the middle of this decade, capture technolo

  • Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297

    The death toll from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti climbed to 1,297 on Sunday, a day after the powerful temblor turned thousands of structures into rubble and set off franctic rescue efforts ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching storm. Survivors in some areas were forced to wait out in the open amid oppressive heat for help from overloaded hospitals. The devastation could soon worsen with the coming of Tropical Depression Grace, which is predicted to reach Haiti on Monday night.

  • South Florida bracing for Tropical Depression Fred

    South Florida is bracing for Tropical Depression Fred, which could escalate back to a storm before making landfall. And the U.S. is still facing extreme heat waves from coast-to-coast. Jeff Berardelli has more.

  • All the best ways to clean your gill, according to grillmasters and pros

    “It can damage the barbecue and change the flavor of what you’re cooking,” says Mike Perischina, owner of South Bay Grill Cleaning. Here’s what grilling experts say are the most efficient ways they clean a grill from deep cleaning to everyday cleaning. For a deep clean: If you’ve been grilling all summer without much cleaning, it’s time to do a deep clean.

  • Jack fish photo that captures 'beauty' and 'spiralling crisis' of Australia's Barrier Reef wins competition only open to scientists

    The BMC Ecology and Evolution Image Competition was set up to showcase animal and plant life diversity by giving ecologists and evolutionary biologists the opportunity to use their creativity to highlight their work.

  • Temperatures take a dive across the Prairies next week with snow in August

    Hot temperatures continue this weekend but temperatures take a nose dive next week behind a cold front, creating a temperature divide between Alberta and Manitoba. Details with meteorologist Ida Hung

  • Hotel Flattened as Powerful Earthquake Kills Hundreds in Haiti

    A powerful earthquake struck the Caribbean nation of Haiti on Saturday morning, August 14, killing at least 304 people and injuring more than 1,800.Footage by Bilal Al Habashi shows locals surveying a toppled hotel in the town of Les Cayes.Of the reported 304 fatalities, 160 were said to be from the Sud department of Haiti, which includes Les Cayes. The Haitian government said it was mobilising in the Sud, Nippes and Grand’Anse departments, which were worst affected.Preliminary magnitude reports suggested the earthquake was stronger than the 7.0 magnitude quake that caused widespread devastation on the island in 2010. Credit: Bilal Al Habashi via Storyful

  • ‘Speechless.’ Shock of another devastating earthquake rocks Miami’s Little Haiti

    Edwina Paul, a hair salon owner, landed in Miami on Saturday morning after visiting her hometown in Haiti, when her phone froze with a barrage of WhatsApp messages and calls she was receiving, all at once.

  • Lava streams from Indonesia's Mount Merapi in new eruption

    Indonesia’s most active volcano erupted Monday with its biggest lava flow in months, sending a river of lava and searing gas clouds flowing 3.5 kilometers (more than 2 miles) down its slopes on the densely populated island of Java. The rumbling sound could be heard several kilometers (miles) away as Mount Merapi erupted, sending hot ash 600 meters (nearly 2,000 feet) into the sky. It was Merapi’s biggest lava flow since authorities raised its danger level last November, said Hanik Humaida, the head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center.

  • With tropical storm looming, the race is on to find survivors of Haiti's 7.2-magnitude earthquake

    With tropical storm looming, the race is on to find survivors of Haiti's 7.2-magnitude earthquake

  • Amid Extreme Weather, a Shift Among Republicans on Climate Change

    WASHINGTON — After a decade of disputing the existence of climate change, many leading Republicans are shifting their posture amid deadly heat waves, devastating drought and ferocious wildfires that have bludgeoned their districts and unnerved their constituents back home. Members of Congress who long insisted that the climate is changing due to natural cycles have notably adjusted that view, with many now acknowledging the solid science that emissions from burning oil, gas and coal have raised

  • After UN climate report, individuals seek to do their part

    Young urban shepherd Lukas Janssens guides his flock among the graves in Schoonselhof, one of Belgium’s iconic cemeteries, knowing sheep are kinder to nature than lawnmowers. Limiting emissions of carbon dioxide, a key contributor to climate change, and promoting biodiversity are two key goals of De Antwerpse Stadsherder — The Antwerp City Shepherd, Janssens' company of one human and 270 sheep. “We won’t stave it off with a flock of sheep,” Janssens said of global warming.

  • EXPLAINER: Why are earthquakes so devastating in Haiti?

    Saturday’s powerful earthquake in Haiti has killed at least 700 people