Yiling Pharmaceutical's Yishen Yangxin Anshen Tablets Granted Drug Certificate

·1 min read

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiling Pharmaceutical recently announced that its newly-developed drug Yishen Yangxin Anshen Tablet had been granted official drug certificate by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

With the functions of reinforcing kidney, nourishing heart, and tranquilizing mind, this drug offers a new treatment for insomnia with the symptoms of sleeplessness, frequent dreams during sleep, palpitation, lassitude, forgetfulness, dizziness, soreness and weakness of waist and knees, etc.

Pharmacodynamics studies have confirmed that this drug can exert sedative and hypnotic effects and play a systematic regulatory role in improving sleep by protecting brain neurons in the hippocampal region, inhibiting the activation of hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, improving stress state, meanwhile it can also improve memory and resist fatigue.

The results from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-parallel-controlled, and multi-center clinical trial on the medicine show that the drug can significantly reduce insomnia-related symptoms such as difficulty in falling asleep, easiness to wake up, early awakening and short sleep time, etc. And no adverse reactions have been found.

News shows that independently developed by Yiling Pharmaceutical, this Tablet is the company's 12th innovative patent TCM with full intellectual property rights. These 12 innovative patent TCMs cover the treatment of cardio-cerebrovascular disease, diabetes, respiratory diseases, tumors, neurological diseases, and urinary diseases, forming distinctive advantages of product portfolio.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yiling-pharmaceuticals-yishen-yangxin-anshen-tablets-granted-drug-certificate-301370905.html

SOURCE Yiling Pharmaceutical

