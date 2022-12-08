U.S. markets open in 4 hours 32 minutes

Yili's Premium Brand SATINE Responds to COP15's Call to Build a Shared Future for All Life on Earth with Its Ongoing Commitment to Preserving Biodiversity

·2 min read

Yili Group Puts into Practice the Concept of Sustainability through Participation in COP 15

MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 7, global dairy giant Yili Group attended the second session of the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) held in Montreal, Canada at the invitation of the organizer of the event. To respond to COP15's call for "Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth", the dairy maker has made sustainability as key part of its commitment to promoting the construction of a global ecological civilization.

To help realize the vision of achieving harmony between humans and nature, SATINE, Yili's premium brand dedicated to creating high-quality organic milk in China, recently planned and held a series of events designed to call for and enhance the protection of biodiversity in response to the group's sustainability initiative, including the filming of a documentary about the importance of the grassland ecosystem and the hosting of an offline event calling for protecting the planet.

Last month, SATINE, through a tie-up with the China National Traditional Orchestra, released the sequel of the grassland ecosystem documentary Homeland II with renowned pop singer Li Yuchun performing the theme song. The sequel, reflecting the same message as that of the Confession of Love for the Earth event held in concert with China Environmental Protection Foundation in the first half of the year, gave the audience an opportunity to experience the beauty of organic coexistence with nature and discover the true meaning of SATINE's blueprint for an organic lifestyle.

Meanwhile, the brand rolled out the first no ink printing (NIP) packaging, aptly named Confession of Love for the Earth, as a first step in a wider program to explore and engage in a new path for environmental protection and carbon reduction across the dairy industry.

Making informed decisions when it comes to environmental protection requires an in-depth understanding of the environment's current state. In 2021, SATINE released its first-hand data and insights in a move to raise awareness about the ecological status of the grasslands. SATINE opened China's first Smart Grasslands monitoring facility, enabling continuous scientific monitoring and research of the grassland ecosystem and biodiversity through smart terminals, the mobile Internet of Things and network information technology. By monitoring big data from the ecosystem, the output from the facility provides an intuitive view of the grassland's current state.

Besides the efforts to preserve biodiversity, SATINE is also committed to empowering its products through innovation in technology and launched the Zero Carbon Satine Jersey Organic Pure Milk. By achieving "net zero" greenhouse gas emissions throughout the process from the acquisition of raw materials for the organic milk to the product's manufacturing, transportation, use and disposal, the brand serves as a model for implementation of green, low-carbon strategies across the whole of the industry.

SOURCE SATINE

