Yiren Digital to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 19, 2021

·2 min read
BEIJING, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading digital personal financial management platform in China, announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 before U.S. market opens on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 19, 2021 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 19, 2021).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at: https://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9992662

Please note the Conference ID number of 9992662.

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in information for the conference call, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID number.

Participants joining the conference call should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until August 27, 2021:

International

+61 2-9003-4211

U.S.

+1 646-254-3697

Replay Access Code:

9992662

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.yirendai.com.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital is a digital personal financial management platform, and provides both credit and wealth management services. For its credit business, we provide an effective solution to address largely underserved individual borrower demand in China through online and offline channels. Yiren Digital's marketplace provides borrowers with quick and convenient access to consumer credit at competitive prices. For its wealth management business, the Company targets China's mass affluent population and strives to provide customized wealth management services, with a combination of long-term and short-term targets as well as different types of investments. For more information, please visit ir.Yirendai.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Yiren Digital IR
Email: ir@yirendai.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yiren-digital-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-august-19-2021-301352911.html

SOURCE Yiren Digital

