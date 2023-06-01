YLI Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YLI) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in YLI Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:YLI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for YLI Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = RM4.2m ÷ (RM189m - RM82m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, YLI Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 3.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Building industry average of 9.8%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how YLI Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For YLI Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

Like most people, we're pleased that YLI Holdings Berhad is now generating some pretax earnings. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 3.9% on their capital employed. Additionally, the business is utilizing 30% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. This could potentially mean that the company is selling some of its assets.

Another thing to note, YLI Holdings Berhad has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 44%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line

In the end, YLI Holdings Berhad has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

YLI Holdings Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

