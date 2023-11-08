YLI Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YLI) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in YLI Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:YLI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for YLI Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = RM6.2m ÷ (RM183m - RM80m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, YLI Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 6.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Building industry average of 8.7%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for YLI Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how YLI Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is YLI Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

It's great to see that YLI Holdings Berhad has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 6.0% on their capital employed. In regards to capital employed, YLI Holdings Berhad is using 30% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. YLI Holdings Berhad could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that YLI Holdings Berhad has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 44%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that YLI Holdings Berhad has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Considering the stock has delivered 40% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with YLI Holdings Berhad (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

While YLI Holdings Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

