YMCA Northeast Kansas has new hire, Greater Topeka Partnership names leadership team

Hires

Alicia VanWalleghem

Allison Marker

YWCA Northeast Kansas announced the appointment of Alicia VanWalleghem as the new director of community Engagement. VanWalleghem will be succeeding Allison Marker, who has served in her current role at the YWCA since August 2022, and prior to that, served for five years as the resource development director for the agency. During Marker's tenure, YWCA Northeast Kansas was able to increase total public support by 87% and secure significant corporate and individual funding. “Allison Marker's departure is bittersweet,” said Kathleen Marker, CEO of YWCA Northeast Kansas. “Under her leadership, the organization experienced unprecedented growth and success in community engagement and fundraising efforts.” Marker will be transitioning to a new role as senior strategist with Advocacy & Communication Solutions, LLC, a national female and minority owned consulting firm headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. VanWalleghem will take on the role of director of community engagement officially on March 4. VanWalleghem brings with her years of small business development and a commitment to YWCA's mission, making her well-positioned to continue to grow YWCA's public support and impact in the coming years. She is a 2019 honoree of Topeka's Top 20 Under 40 and has received numerous awards and accolades for her leadership in downtown Topeka. "As the former owner of Leaping Llamas Artisan Shop, Alicia brings a wealth of experience in fostering relationships and community engagement. Her dedication to social justice and driving positive change on both a local and global scale will make her a natural fit at YWCA Northeast Kansas," said Kathleen Marker said.

Board

The Greater Topeka Partnership announced its distinguished leadership team for 2024. Shekhar Challa, an accomplished doctor and co-founder of Kansas Medical Clinic, has assumed the pivotal role of chair, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a commitment to advancing the region's prosperity. Joining Challa in a key leadership position is JuliAnn Mazachek, president of Washburn University, who has stepped into the role of chair-elect. Alongside immediate past-chair John Dicus, CEO of Capitol Federal, their combined expertise and dedication to serving the community are set to steer The Partnership toward strategic initiatives that will further enhance Topeka's economic landscape.Key members of Partnership boards include the following:

Story continues

Matt All, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, GTP board treasurer.

Rob Bergquist, Cyrus Hotel, chair of the Visit Topeka Board of Directors.

Kevin Cook, Shawnee County Commissioner, Momentum 2027 tri-chair.

Tara Dimick, Compass Marketing + Advertising Partners, Momentum 2027 tri-chair.

Natalie Haag, Capitol Federal, Chamber PAC chair.

Calla Haggard, Community Bank, chair of the GO Topeka Board of Directors.

Tobias Harvey, Create Uplift, Small Business Council chair.

Mackenzi Mondesir, U.S. Bank, chair of the Downtown Topeka Board of Directors.

Mike Morse, Kansas Commercial, chair of the Topeka Area Sports Commission.

Michael Padilla, Mayor, Momentum 2027 tri-chair.

Marquisha Paul, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Equity & Opportunity Advisory Board chair.

Greg Schwerdt, Schwerdt Design Group, chair of the Riverfront Advisory Council.

Zac Surritt, R&S Maintenance, chair of the Forge Young Talent Leadership Board.

Patrick Vogelsberg, ONE Gas, chair of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce.

“The Greater Topeka Partnership is privileged to have such a dynamic group of leaders guiding our efforts,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of The Partnership. “With Dr. Challa, Dr. Mazachek and Dicus at the helm, and the priceless expertise of all our leadership, we are confident our organization will continue to make a positive impact in the community and region. Our leadership helps hold us accountable, as we work to improve economic prosperity for all. We couldn’t do the work we do without them.”

Topeka-area hirings, promotions, retirements and other announcements can be emailed to iyb@cjonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: It's Your Business: YWCA Northeast Kansas, Greater Topeka Partnership