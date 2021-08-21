U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.86
    -1.64 (-2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    +0.0590 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,450.49
    +1,517.05 (+3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.01
    +35.62 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

YMM ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2021 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP alerts investors of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) ("FTA") that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired FTA securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with FTA's June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO").

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired FTA securitiespursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the IPO may, no later than September 10, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail atinfo@ktmc.com; orclick https://www.ktmc.com/full-truck-alliance-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=full_truck_alliance

FTA purports to, with its subsidiaries, operate a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services. Yunmanman and Huochebang were founded in 2013 and 2011, respectively, and both companies were digital freight platforms in the PRC prior to their merger which created FTA in 2017.

On May 27, 2021, FTA filed a Registration Statement on a Form F-1, which in combination with subsequent amendments of Forms F-1/A filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(1), would be used for the IPO. On June 23, 2021, FTA filed its final prospectus for the IPO on a Form 424B4, which forms part of the Registration Statement. In the IPO, FTA sold approximately 82,500,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at $19.00 per ADS.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement failed to disclose the specific known concerns and issues with FTA's practices and apparent non-compliance with relevant technology laws. Specifically, the Registration Statement failed to disclose FTA's non-compliance with the relevant regulations or the potential penalties for its non-compliance-including a suspension of new user additions during a cybersecurity review.

The truth was revealed on July 5, 2021, when FTA issued a press release entitled "Full Truck Alliance Announces Cybersecurity Review in China" which announced, in part, that "the Cybersecurity Review Office ("CRO") of the Cyberspace Administration of China ["CAC"] . . . has initiated a cybersecurity review of FTA's Yunmanman apps and Huochebang apps. In order to facilitate the review and prevent the expansion of potential risks, these mobile apps are required to suspend new user registration in China during the review period."

Following this news, FTA's ADS price fell $1.27 per ADS, or over 6%, to close at $17.75 on July 6, 2021, the next trading day.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) FTA's Yunmanman and Huochebang apps would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the CAC; (2) the CAC would require FTA to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a "comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks"; (4) FTA needed to "continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, the defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

FTA investors may, no later than September 10, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660770/YMM-ALERT-Kessler-Topaz-Meltzer-Check-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Securities-Fraud-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Filed-Against-Full-Truck-Alliance-Co-Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Judge shoots down law that kept Uber and Lyft drivers from being employees

    A judge Friday shot down a law that would have allowed app-based companies to continue treating drivers as contractors instead of employees in California, ruling unconstitutional a proposition passed by voters after a record-breaking campaign.

  • Why Sesen Bio Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) had a tumultuous Friday. On a generally fine day for stocks, the company's shares fell by almost 10%. A clutch of law firms are coming for it, and investors are stepping away.

  • Mastercard set to face UK’s largest class action over fees

    Court gives green light to push ahead with £10bn claim over credit card fees on behalf of 46 million customers

  • Google Thought of Buying Tencent’s Epic Stake in Swipe at Fortnite, Says Game Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. says Google went as far as to explore buying Tencent Holdings’ stake in the game maker to stop it from launching its Fortnite game app on Android by bypassing the Google Play store.Epic’s year-old lawsuit against the Alphabet Inc. unit characterizes Google as perceiving the closely held game maker to be a threat to its app store. Epic alleges the Tencent plan was hatched in a 2018 meeting of Google executives, according to an unredacted version of Epic’s lawsuit ag

  • Judge: California ride-hailing law is unconstitutional

    A judge has struck down California's ballot measure that exempted Uber and other companies from a state law requiring their drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roach ruled Friday that Proposition 22, which allowed the drivers to be classified as independent contractors, is unconstitutional and can't be enforced. Proposition 22 passed in November after Uber, Lyft and other app-based services spent $200 million in its favor, making it the most expensive ballot measure in state history. The ruling sets up a fight that could likely end up in California's Supreme Court.

  • Illumina in EU antitrust sights over premature $8 billion Grail deal

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. life sciences company Illumina could face a hefty fine for completing its $8 billion cash-and-stock takeover of cancer detection test maker Grail without first securing EU antitrust approval. Illumina closed the Grail takeover on Wednesday and said it would hold the company separate while waiting for the European Commission to decide whether to clear or block the deal. But the EU executive said on Friday it would investigate if Illumina has breached its standstill obligation, which requires companies to secure EU antitrust approval before closing any merger deals.

  • California’s gig worker Prop 22 ruled unconstitutional by superior court

    In a late Friday night blow to Uber, Lyft and other gig worker-centered companies, a superior court judge ruled that California’s Proposition 22, which was passed in 2020 and designed to overrule the state’s controversial AB-5 law on the employment status of gig workers, violates the state’s constitution. Frank Roesch, a superior court judge in Alameda County, which encompasses Oakland, Berkeley and much of the East Bay, ruled that the law would limit “the power of a future legislature” to define the employment status of gig workers. The lawsuit was filed by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) in January, after a similar lawsuit was rebuffed by the California Supreme Court and referred to a lower court.

  • FTC says Facebook 'bought and buried' rivals in renewed antitrust fight

    The U.S. Federal Trade Commission refreshed its antitrust case against Facebook Inc on Thursday, adding more detail on the accusation the social media company crushed or bought rivals and once again asking a judge to force the social media giant to sell Instagram and WhatsApp. At 80 pages, the new complaint is significantly longer than the original one and includes additional data intended to support the FTC's contention that Facebook is a monopolist. An expanded portion of the complaint argues that Facebook dominates the U.S. personal social networking market with more than 65% of monthly active users since 2012.

  • Sony TV & CBS Studios Sued As Actress Alleges ‘The Young & The Restless’ Showrunner Tony Morina Sexually Harassed Her

    Actress Briana Thomas is suing Sony Pictures Television and CBS Studios, the producers of long-running soap The Young and the Restless, alleging harassment on the set from its showrunner, Anthony “Tony” Morina. Thomas appeared on the show in a background role as a barista in 2018 and 2019. Legal papers filed Thursday in LA Superior […]

  • FTC Refiles Antitrust Lawsuit Against Facebook, Alleging Social Giant Has Had a Monopoly Since 2011

    UPDATED: The Federal Trade Commission filed an amended antitrust complaint against Facebook, after its earlier lawsuit was dismissed over insufficient evidence that the social media giant held a monopoly. The agency said the amended lawsuit includes “additional data and evidence to support the FTC’s contention that Facebook is a monopolist that abused its excessive market […]

  • Facebook hit with new version of FTC antitrust complaint

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley unpacks the FTC's new antitrust complaint against Facebook.

  • Court rejects many Tribune LBO fraud claims, revives claims against Citigroup, BofA

    A U.S. appeals court on Friday refused to resurrect fraud claims against shareholders involved in Tribune Co's disastrous $8.2 billion leveraged buyout, but revived claims against two banks that advised the media company. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a trustee representing Tribune creditors failed to show that large investors who sold back their stock in the media company's Dec. 2007 LBO were unjustly enriched.

  • Facebook Hit by New U.S. Antitrust Case as FTC Seeks Do-Over

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. antitrust officials refiled their monopoly lawsuit against Facebook Inc., seeking to salvage the landmark case that a judge threw out in June.The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday filed the new complaint in federal court in Washington, alleging that Facebook violated antitrust laws by buying Instagram and WhatsApp in order to eliminate them as competitors. The FTC is asking the court to unwind the acquisitions, as in the previous complaint.“After failing to compete with ne

  • FTC files renewed antitrust lawsuit against Facebook

    The Federal Trade Commission has filed an amended antitrust lawsuit against Facebook alleging social media monopolization nearly two months after an initial complaint against the company was tossed.

  • Govt sharpens antitrust attack against Facebook with filing

    Federal regulators sharpened their antitrust attack against Facebook on Thursday, filing a revised version of their complaint alleging that the social network giant has abused its market power to suppress competition

  • Epic Games says Google paid phone and game makers to avoid $1-billion app store hit

    (Reuters) - "Fortnite" developer Epic Games on Thursday unsealed details about contracts it alleges Alphabet Inc's Google signed with phone makers and other top video game companies to avoid losing $1.1 billion in annual app store profit. Epic in 2018 launched "Fortnite" through its website and a partnership with handset maker Samsung Electronics Co, bypassing Google's Play Store, which charges developers fees of up to 30% of their sales. Google feared other companies copying Epic and blocked that possibility by erecting unlawful hurdles, Epic alleged in an antitrust lawsuit filed against Google last year.

  • Hairdresser's 'two years of hell' from council over dropped cigarette at station

    Adrian Shann was accused of dropping a cigarette on the platform at Doncaster train station, despite already having a cigarette in his hand.

  • Boy Scouts get conditional approval of $850 million bankruptcy deal

    A bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved a proposal by the Boy Scouts of America to enter into an agreement that includes an $850 million fund to compensate tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as youngsters by Scout leaders and others.

  • File it in Italy: U.S. appeals court rejects COVID victim’s Florida cruise lawsuit

    A federal appeals court Thursday rejected a potential class-action lawsuit stemming from a COVID-19 outbreak last year on a cruise ship that sailed from Florida, ruling that the case needed to be filed in Italy.

  • FTC tries to break up Facebook a 2nd time in new antitrust lawsuit

    FTC tries to break up Facebook a 2nd time in new antitrust lawsuit