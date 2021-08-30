YMM & BZ Class Action Deadline Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Class Period: FTA securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the 'Registration Statement') issued in connection with FTA's June 2021 initial public offering (the 'IPO')

Deadline: September 10, 2021

For more info:www.bgandg.com/ymm.

The complaint alleges the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) FTA's apps Yunmanmanand Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the CAC; (2) the CAC would require FTA to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a 'comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks'; (4) FTA needed to 'continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities'; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Class Period: June 11, 2021 - July 2, 2021

Deadline: September 10, 2021

For more info:www.bgandg.com/bz.

Story continues

The complaint alleges the throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (the 'CAC'); (2) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (3) Kanzhun needed to 'to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks'; (4) Kanzhun needed to 'enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities'; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

CONTACT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/661603/YMM-BZ-Class-Action-Deadline-Reminders-Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC



