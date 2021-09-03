U.S. markets open in 8 hours 1 minute

YMM Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2021

In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ('FTA' or 'the Company') (NYSE:YMM) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired FTA securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the 'Registration Statement') issued in connection with FTA's June 2021 initial public offering (the 'IPO'). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ymm.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The complaint alleges the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) FTA's apps Yunmanmanand Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the CAC; (2) the CAC would require FTA to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a 'comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks'; (4) FTA needed to 'continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities'; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ymm or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss inFTA you have until September 10, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661606/YMM-Deadline-Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Reminds-Shareholders-of-Full-Truck-Alliance-Co-Ltd-Class-Action-and-Lead-Plaintiff-Deadline-September-10-2021

