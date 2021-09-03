U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.34 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.89 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    +18.40 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.88 (+3.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1892
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3864
    +0.0027 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6920
    -0.2580 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,043.51
    +712.52 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +20.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

YMM DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Opportunity for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
·4 min read
In this article:
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Full Truck Alliance’s June 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”) have until next Friday, September 10, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Full Truck Alliance class action lawsuit. The Full Truck Alliance class action lawsuit charges Full Truck Alliance, certain of its top executives, and the underwriters of Full Truck Alliance’s IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. The Full Truck Alliance class action lawsuit is captioned Pratyush v. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., No. 1:21-cv-03903, was commenced on July 12, 2021 in the Eastern District of New York, and is assigned to Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Full Truck Alliance class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Full Truck Alliance class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than September 10, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Full Truck Alliance class action lawsuit alleges that Full Truck Alliance’s Registration Statement made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Full Truck Alliance’s apps Yunmanman and Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”); (ii) the CAC would require Full Truck Alliance to suspend new user registration; (iii) Full Truck Alliance needed to conduct a “comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks”; (iv) Full Truck Alliance needed to “continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities”; and (v) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

On July 5, 2021, Full Truck Alliance issued a press release entitled “Full Truck Alliance Announces Cybersecurity Review in China” which announced, in pertinent part, that “pursuant to an announcement issued by the Cybersecurity Review Office (“CRO”) of the [CAC] on July 5, 2021, CRO has initiated a cybersecurity review of [Full Truck Alliance]’s Yunmanman apps and Huochebang apps. In order to facilitate the review and prevent the expansion of potential risks, these mobile apps are required to suspend new user registration in China during the review period.” Full Truck Alliance further revealed that it was “conducting a comprehensive self-examination of any potential cybersecurity risks and will continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities.” On this news, the price of Full Truck Alliance’s American Depository Shares fell more than 6%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Full Truck Alliance securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with Full Truck Alliance’s IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Full Truck Alliance class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Full Truck Alliance class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Full Truck Alliance class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Full Truck Alliance class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs’ firm. Please visit https://www.rgrdlaw.com/firm.html for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900
jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com



    Another challenge to Apple.This time in India.The tech giant is facing an antitrust challenge for allegedly abusing its position in the apps market.By forcing developers to use its proprietary in-app purchase system.That's according to a source and documents seen by Reuters.The allegations are similar to a case Apple faces in the European Union.Regulators there last year started an investigation into the firm's imposition of an in-app fee of 30%.The Apple case in India comes just as South Korea's parliament this week approved a bill dubbed "the anti-Google law".It bans major app store operators like Alphabet's Google and Apple from forcing software developers to use their payment systems.The Indian case was filed by a non-profit group which argues Apple's fee hurts competition.Details of cases filed with the Competition Commission of India, or CCI, are not made public.Apple and the CCI did not respond to a request for comment.In India, Apple's iOS powered just 2% of the 520 million smartphones there by end-2020.But experts say the U.S. giant's customer base in the country has more than doubled in the last five years.Companies like Apple and Google say their fee covers the security and marketing benefits their app stores provide.In recent weeks Apple has loosened some of the restrictions for developers globally.