YNH Property Bhd (KLSE:YNHPROP) shareholders have earned a 30% CAGR over the last five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For instance, the price of YNH Property Bhd (KLSE:YNHPROP) stock is up an impressive 270% over the last five years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that YNH Property Bhd didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last half decade YNH Property Bhd's revenue has actually been trending down at about 13% per year. Given that scenario, we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise 30% per year, but that's what it did. It just goes to show tht the market is forward looking, and it's not always easy to predict the future based on past trends. Still, this situation makes us a little wary of the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered YNH Property Bhd's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. YNH Property Bhd's TSR of 275% for the 5 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that YNH Property Bhd shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 47% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 30% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand YNH Property Bhd better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for YNH Property Bhd you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

