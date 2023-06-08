YNH Property Bhd's (KLSE:YNHPROP) Business Is Yet to Catch Up With Its Share Price

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Real Estate industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.5x, YNH Property Bhd (KLSE:YNHPROP) looks to be giving off strong sell signals with its 12.5x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

How YNH Property Bhd Has Been Performing

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at YNH Property Bhd over the last year, which is not ideal at all. Perhaps the market believes the company can do enough to outperform the rest of the industry in the near future, which is keeping the P/S ratio high. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For YNH Property Bhd?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like YNH Property Bhd's to be considered reasonable.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 8.9%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 42% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 2.9% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that YNH Property Bhd is trading at a P/S higher than the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From YNH Property Bhd's P/S?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of YNH Property Bhd revealed its shrinking revenue over the medium-term isn't resulting in a P/S as low as we expected, given the industry is set to grow. With a revenue decline on investors' minds, the likelihood of a souring sentiment is quite high which could send the P/S back in line with what we'd expect. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, investors will have a hard time accepting the share price as fair value.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for YNH Property Bhd you should know about.

