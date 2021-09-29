U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

Ynvisible Interactive to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 7th

·3 min read
Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV, OTCQB: YNVYF, FRA:1XNA), based in Europe, focused on the disruptive technology of printed electronics, today announced that Michael Robinson, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 7th.

DATE: October 7th, 2021
TIME: 10.30 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/2XDPsP9

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.
Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects, given the cost and power consumption advantages over conventional electronics. Ynvisible Interactive's core market segments are Medical Devices, Supply Chain & Logistics and Premium Consumer Goods and Toys. Ynvisible is also a Contract Development and Printing Scale-Up supplier to emerging companies in the printed electronics and energy storage sectors.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Sept. 16, 2021: Ynvisible and PragmatIC partner to deliver flexible display modules, sign a 2 Million U.S. dollar agreement that targets interactive electronic solutions for the Internet of Things. Link HERE

  • Sept. 10, 2021: Ynvisible produces displays for Electroninks' Stem Learning Kit. Ynvisible displays add new functionality to Circuit Scribe Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) learning kits. The new product within the Circuit Scribe product line will be on sale for Holiday 2021. Link HERE

  • July 29, 2021: Ynvisible Interactive Inc. signs a North American distribution agreement with global display distributor Display Logic to offer its electrochromic displays (ECD), drivers, driving protocols, and ECD kits to customers in the United States and Canada. Link HERE

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ynvisible-interactive-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-october-7th-301387332.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

