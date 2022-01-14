U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.81 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.94 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.27
    +2.15 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1416
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,298.00
    +474.73 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,037.76
    +12.02 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Yo Eleven Gaming Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2022 / Yo Eleven Gaming Inc. (the "Company" or "Yo Eleven") announces that it intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $750,000 (this "Financing") through the issuance of up to 15,000,000 units at the price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit shall consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one common share at the price of $0.25 per common share for a period of three years. The warrants shall contain an acceleration provision, which may be triggered, once the Company's shares have been publicly listed for trading and have traded at a price of $0.50 per common share for 15 (fifteen) consecutive trading days.

The proceeds from this Financing will be used for general working capital purposes.

The securities that may be issued in connection with this Financing shall include a hold period in accordance with the applicable securities laws. There may be finder's fees payable in respect to this Financing.

About Yo Eleven Gaming Inc.

Yo Eleven Gaming Inc. plans to be a sports betting and online gaming company. Yo Eleven's mission is to bring people together in a fun and engaging environment while supporting gaming operators with a streamlined platform to manage their businesses.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext. 6105.

On behalf of the Board of
Yo Eleven Gaming Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

Jake H. Kalpakian
President & CEO

Securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans", "mission", "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

SOURCE: Yo Eleven Gaming Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/683608/Yo-Eleven-Gaming-Announces-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement

Recommended Stories

  • Bank stocks: JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, BlackRock report earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the fourth quarter earnings results for JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and BlackRock.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Has Been Dropping Sharply This Week

    Investors are no longer patient with early-growth tech companies, especially in the electric vehicle sector.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks in 2022 with yields as high as 10.1% ⁠— for risk-averse investors in search of passive income, these might be perfect

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • 3 Reasons To Buy Palantir, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) became famous about 11 years ago for helping the CIA find Osama bin Laden. Since its IPO in September 2020, investors have closely watched the company co-founded by the billionaire entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel. The stock price action of Palantir since its IPO has attracted both promoters and detractors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    This month marks an anniversary of sorts, as it was three years ago that the current bull market got started. Aside from the short, albeit deep, turndown in Feb/March of 2020, when the corona truck hit us, stock markets have been rising steadily since January 2019. And despite the pandemic, the market’s rate of increase was steeper after the short 2020 recession than before it. In a recent note, Raymond James CIO Larry Adam says it’s time to ‘adjust our aim’ to take into account the dynamics of

  • Kyndryl Holdings: IBM's Ugly Duckling Is on Its Own

    The IBM spinoff is unattractive and unloved, but extremely cheap

  • Why Walt Disney Stock Crashed Today

    Part of that you can blame on Dow component stock Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), which is taking a 3.7% tumble today. Who is Guggenheim, you ask? As StreetInsider.com reports, Guggenheim cut its rating on Disney stock this morning, and cut its price target on the shares by 20% to $165 apiece, citing a slower "pace of profit growth at the company's direct-to-consumer (DTC) and parks businesses, which is now below consensus through fiscal 2024."

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Analyzing and updating your portfolio periodically is one way to ensure that it stays in sync with your investment objectives. Even after a 53% fall in one year, Plug Power stock is up 1,600% over a three-year timeframe.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Concerns about the sustainability of the COVID-19 vaccine market are weighing on the biotech's shares today.

  • 3 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The market has pretty low expectations for these stocks right now, and investors can benefit from that pessimism.

  • Bank stocks: Why investors should buy the dip, according to a strategist

    RBC Capital Markets Head of U.S. Bank Equity Strategy Gerard Cassidy joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Zack Guzman and Akiko Fujita to discuss fourth quarter bank earnings and the Fed funds rate.

  • Block stock hits new 52-week low, getting clobbered since rebrand

    The company formally known as Square, is down about 31% since announcing its corporate entity name change to Block, on Dec. 1 of last year.

  • Netflix raises subscriber prices ahead of earnings

    Netflix (NFLX) stock is up after the streaming raised the price of its subscriptions by $1-2.

  • DraftKings Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now As It Hits A 52-Week Low?

    DraftKings is one of the top IPO stocks to watch, as gambling legalization gains steam. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying DKNG stock now.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • Big banks ready themselves for Fed rate hikes — which could be good and bad

    The Fed hasn’t done anything with interest rates yet, but bank earnings released Friday show that the mere anticipation of a pullback in easy money policies is weighing on the industry.

  • Why CureVac Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of vaccine maker CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) were sinking 10.8% lower as of 10:43 a.m. ET on Friday. The decline came after investment company dievini and the German government announced the signing of a revised shareholder agreement on Thursday related to their shares in CureVac.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in January

    Wall Street expects 2022 to be a banner year for the adoption of the metaverse, as several companies are expected to come out with hardware and software offerings that will help consumers work, play, or learn in the virtual three-dimensional world. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are three tech stocks that could win big from the metaverse. Intel management pointed out in December 2021 that the metaverse could be the "next major transition in computing" as more people will come to rely on digital technology to "communicate, collaborate, learn and sustain" their lives.

  • 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Pinterest has been under significant pressure lately, as you can see in the chart above. Since peaking in early 2021, not only has there been a notable rotation out of high-growth technology stocks, but Pinterest's user base has actually declined a bit in recent quarters. First, Pinterest's user decline is likely a temporary headwind caused by the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions rather than any problem with the business itself.

  • Why Shares of FTC Solar Are Crashing Today

    It's been a dark and stormy start to the new year for solar stock FTC Solar (NASDAQ: FTCI), which had plummeted nearly 20% from the start of 2022 through yesterday's close. As of 11:37 a.m. ET, shares of FTC Solar have declined 14.1%. Finding a noteworthy potential for risk with an investment in FTC Solar, Julien Dumoulin-Smith, an analyst at Bank of America, downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and slashed his price target to $5 from $9.