U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,757.50
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,043.00
    +61.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,507.00
    -34.75 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.20
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.60
    +1.15 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.50
    -4.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.68
    +0.02 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9799
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.36
    +1.81 (+6.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1208
    +0.0040 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8730
    -0.1950 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,999.71
    -261.53 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.79
    -8.34 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,007.07
    +9.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Yo-Health Inc. (yo-healthinc.com) Received New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Licensing to Manufacture and Distribute Its Sun & Moon Premium Yogurt Brand Products

Yo-Health Inc
·2 min read
Yo-Health Inc
Yo-Health Inc

Corporate Structure

Corporate Structure
Corporate Structure

Sun & Moon / Joyce Beverages

Sun &amp; Moon / Joyce Beverages
Sun & Moon / Joyce Beverages

Yoshi Ohio University / Indianapolis

Yoshi Ohio University / Indianapolis
Yoshi Ohio University / Indianapolis

Sushi Items

Sushi Items
Sushi Items

Sun & Moon Products

Sun &amp; Moon Products
Sun & Moon Products

Sun & Moon Café Illinois University

Sun &amp; Moon Café Illinois University
Sun & Moon Café Illinois University

Yoshi products

Yoshi products
Yoshi products

FLUSHING, N.Y., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yo Health Inc. has received regulatory approval to commence operations within their dairy/drinkable yogurt manufacturing facility in Flushing, New York. New milk dealer license applications and license renewals are reviewed and evaluated in terms of financial responsibility, character, and ability or performance of the applicant in conducting the proposed business and providing service to the public.

Being located in Queens, Yo-Health’s Sun & Moon brand has a huge market opportunity to service Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, New York City and Westchester Counties with a total population of over 8,000,000 people.

Yo-Health Inc.’s CEO, Peter Thawnghmung, is very excited to receive regulatory approval to commence production and distribution of the Sun & Moon brand drinkable yogurt products. A great tasting healthy product with probiotics will enter the market November/December 2022.

Yo-Health will produce its Sun & Moon premium craft products with selective additives, as a healthy alternative product, with a focus on delivering beneficial cultures and assorted flavors. The company will seek IMS certification to distribute their products throughout the US market in 2023. The ability to create craft drinkable yogurt products with multiple flavors and additives to create a national brand is very exciting. Look for Sun & Moon products in the tri-state area very soon.

Yo-Health Inc., anticipates significant growth with their operational divisions entering the marketplace in select locations. Sun & Moon has attracted a team of industry specialists to create healthy great tasting products to be distributed nationwide in the next 12 to 24 months. Yo-Health Inc. is currently looking for executives with managerial and leadership talent to lead our growth.

The company intends to file for public listing in 2022/2023 as its operations are expanding. Yo-Health Inc. is currently raising funds via a private placement to accredited investors. This is not an offer to invest in the company, an offering can only be made by prospectus. Investors should consult with their financial advisor before considering an investment.

For more information, please visit www.yo-healthinc.com or contact us at: info@yo-healthinc.com

Forward Looking Statement:

Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding launch of products, sales, markets, marketing strategies.  Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: We operate in a highly competitive market. If we do not compete effectively, our prospects, operating results and financial condition could be adversely affected. We are subject to government regulation, and unfavorable changes could substantially harm our business and results of operations. If we are unable to anticipate and satisfy consumer preferences in a timely manner, our business may be adversely affected. If we are unable to successfully develop, timely introduce, and effectively manage the introduction of new products and services or enhance existing products and services, our business may be adversely affected. We may not be able to achieve  revenue , growth or profitability in the future. If we fail to manage our operating expenses effectively, our financial performance may be negatively impacted. We intend to spend significant amounts on advertising and other marketing campaigns to acquire new customers, which may not be successful or cost effective. Our success depends on our ability to develop and maintain a brand. If events occur that damage our brand, our business and financial results may be harmed. We collect, store, process and use personal information and other customer date, which subjects us to government regulation and other legal obligations related to privacy, information security, and data protection, and any security breach to or actual or perceived failure to comply with such legal obligations could harm our business. Cybersecurity risks could adversely affect our business and disrupt our operations. Any material disruption of our information technology systems, or those of third-party partners and data center providers could materially damage user and business partner relationships, and subject us to significant reputational, financial, legal and operational consequences. Our failure to comply with U.S. and foreign laws related to privacy, data security, and data protection could adversely affect our financial condition, operating results and our brand. An economic downturn or economic uncertainty may adversely affect consumer discretionary spending and demand for our products and services. If we are unable to protect our brand names, our brand, business and operating results could be adversely affected.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4c30a98-c2ff-44ef-8cf0-9f445e11766f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35607007-5786-4db8-b0fc-c2f62fe3a809

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f089595-cf89-4d82-86e4-fbe02b6f3ed4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42ad051d-04ca-42d4-8d5b-d0bcad194ae0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1e48a4f-5527-48b4-81ad-5b7cf7bbe1e0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/630be18f-cc42-4fb0-8468-0ef9f8dfed4e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2abfc0ce-99e6-4690-bcc5-6dae6dff4058


Recommended Stories

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.

  • Chipmakers See ‘Breathtaking’ Drop in Demand as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs are piling up that the tech downturn may be deeper and longer-lasting than feared. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.After years of record capital spending, ch

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • Oil: 'The state of drilling is in shambles in Venezuela,' analyst says

    Prosper Trading Academy CEO Scott Bauer sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Venezuela's oil sanctions, how the U.S. is expected to maneuver the announced OPEC+ production cuts, and gas prices.

  • BP looks to North Sea, U.S. shale for near-term oil and gas boost

    BP is targeting the North Sea and U.S. shale basins to boost oil and gas supplies in the short term in response to the global energy crisis, its head of oil and gas operations told Reuters. BP aims to cut its oil and gas output by 40%, or 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), between 2019 and 2030 as part of its strategy to slash greenhouse gas emissions and build up a large renewables business. But the company has boosted its spending on oil and gas in 2022 by $500 million in response to soaring energy prices and a supply crunch following years of under investment in the sector and in the wake of disruption to Russian supplies of gas to Europe.

  • Bank of America to pay Ambac $1.84 billion to settle crisis-era mortgage case

    (Reuters) -Bank of America agreed to pay bond insurer Ambac Financial Group $1.84 billion, the bank said in a filing Friday, bringing to a close the last of the lender's major lawsuits stemming from the 2008 mortgage crash. The settlement concludes the Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender's protracted legal battle over its ill-fated purchase of Countrywide, which was once the largest U.S. mortgage lender, during the financial crisis. Bank of America stock was up 0.5% in premarket trading.

  • Data Centers Are Pushing This Dividend Stock's Growth Plan to the Limit

    Dominion Energy's regional footprint puts it at the center of a huge growth region for data centers. That's good and bad.

  • OPEC’s oil cuts force the US to reconsider its foreign policy

    OPEC+ announced it’ll slash output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on Wednesday (Oct. 5), the biggest cut since the pandemic started in 2020. The White House’s reaction was swift, calling the decision “shortsighted” and accusing the oil cartel of “aligning with Russia.”

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q4 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2022.

  • Reducing the Pain From Required Retirement Withdrawals This Year

    Strategies can help taxpayers soften the impact of this year’s required minimum distributions from 401(k)s and IRAs, financial advisers say.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • AMD and Samsung Signal More Economic Gloom. What It Means for Earnings Season.

    AMD warns of revenue miss amid weaker PC sales, crypto hackers strike again in $100 million Binance attack, Musk gets a reprieve after judge suspends Twitter trial, and other news to start your day.

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola's Stock

    With over three dozen stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio, there's one company that Warren Buffett clearly has an ongoing love affair with because he's owned it for over 30 years and says he will never sell it: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway has generated average annual returns of 20%, or almost double what the S&P 500 has achieved in the same time. Although not even Buffett strictly follows that advice, his purchase of Coca-Cola stock highlights the idea and underscores why the soft drink maker comprises almost 8% of his holdings.

  • One of the world’s biggest container shipping companies is ‘too compelling to ignore,’ says analyst

    Berenberg analysts say it's time to buy A.P. Moeller-Maersk shares, with valuations low and a dividend set for 2022.

  • Commodities Roared Into New Quarter. Now Comes the Hard Bit

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have opened the fourth quarter in some style, with prices set for the best weekly showing since March after OPEC+ agreed to chop oil supply. The coming week brings a host of signals on the outlook over the rest of the year and into 2023 before earnings season hits full flood. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over De

  • Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- When the US government blacklisted Huawei Technologies Co. as a national security threat, it cut the Chinese company off from buying American semiconductors and other critical technologies. Now Huawei may have a path around those restrictions. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by

  • EU says Shopify to improve platform to make online shopping safer

    The European Commission said on Friday e-commerce business Shopify has committed to put in place improvements aimed at making online shopping safer for customers, according to a statement. Shopify committed to change the design of its templates to include fields for company information and contact details, to provide clear guidance to traders on relevant EU consumer law and to provide company details about any EU trader when requested by any national consumer authority. The company also agreed to take down web shops in breach of EU consumer law, as well as to provide the relevant company details.

  • Top REITs for October 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.